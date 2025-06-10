She's MELTING! Pete Hegseth Ends Dem. Rep Rosa DeLaura In Back and Forth With Smile on His Face (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, Pete Hegseth is doing a fantastic job making our pals in the Democratic Party cry and even SPIT in today's hearing on what is happening with the LA riots. And sure, watching him make Democrat Rep. Betty McCollum so mad she literally shut down her own questioning time was fun, what happened when he went toe-to-toe with Democrat Rep. Rosa DeLauro was a CHEF'S KISS.

Watch this:

🚨NEW — Democrat Rosa DeLauro starts spitting in a mad fit at @SecDef Pete Hegseth while he remains calm & collected. pic.twitter.com/XXqpMcxDLW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 10, 2025

Gosh, Democrats really should learn to control their emotions.

They will be their undoing.

Heh.

Lunatic — Michael Kilby 🇺🇸 (@kilby_370) June 10, 2025

Truly.

PETE IS ALL OF US! pic.twitter.com/4FdQWkqv4p — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) June 10, 2025

Indeed, he is.

HAAAAAAAAAAAA.

If they ever make a new Hansel and Greta movie, I hope they cast the honorable rep from Connecticut as the nice lady in the gingerbread house. — Adam Hintz (@SojuConnoisseur) June 10, 2025

how crazy does a voter have to be to vote for this nutjob broad — 🇺🇸 JimAaron 🇺🇸 (@ArOkTxNm1) June 10, 2025

Like other Democrats, she keeps telling people she'll make sure they get their free stuff and if they don't vote for her the evil Republicans will take all of their free stuff away.

She may need a medication adjustment. — Crypto 50+ (@Crypto50plus) June 10, 2025

If nothing else, she is in desperate need of a chill pill.

See what we did there?

