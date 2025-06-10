LOL! Trump Wins AGAIN Making Both Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom MAGICALLY Care...
Authorities Have Identified Man Captured on Video Hurling Rocks at Oncoming ICE Vehicles

She's MELTING! Pete Hegseth Ends Dem. Rep Rosa DeLaura In Back and Forth With Smile on His Face (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on June 10, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As Twitchy readers know, Pete Hegseth is doing a fantastic job making our pals in the Democratic Party cry and even SPIT in today's hearing on what is happening with the LA riots. And sure, watching him make Democrat Rep. Betty McCollum so mad she literally shut down her own questioning time was fun, what happened when he went toe-to-toe with Democrat Rep. Rosa DeLauro was a CHEF'S KISS.

Watch this:

Gosh, Democrats really should learn to control their emotions.

They will be their undoing.

Heh.

Truly.

Indeed, he is.

HAAAAAAAAAAAA.

Like other Democrats, she keeps telling people she'll make sure they get their free stuff and if they don't vote for her the evil Republicans will take all of their free stuff away.

If nothing else, she is in desperate need of a chill pill.

