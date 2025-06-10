Listen UP, 'Amigo'! Joey Jones and Others DROP Newsom for Trying to Guilt Trump with Sleeping Troops Pic

Someone close to Gavin Newsom, whom he trusts, really needs to talk to him about putting his phone down because every time he posts, it's as if he just gets dumber. Did he think it would make Trump feel bad to post old pictures of troops sleeping on the floor?

Tell us you've never been in the service without telling us, Hair Gel.

You sent your troops here without fuel, food, water or a place to sleep.



Here they are — being forced to sleep on the floor, piled on top of one another.



If anyone is treating our troops disrespectfully, it is you @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/4i8VIiYZLr pic.twitter.com/sUYD2KHu6O — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 9, 2025

So, this was in response to Trump telling troops that if any of the rioters spit in their faces, they can respond how they see fit. No more bending the knee to horrible people in the name of equity or whatever new BS our pals on the Left have come up with this time around.

Guess how this went over:

That’s what troops do, dumbass. Now tell us, what do you do? Other than preen. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) June 9, 2025

He whines on X.

He eats at fancy restaurants while his constituents are locked down in their homes to 'protect them' from a virus.

He whines some more on X.

That about sums him up.

Joey Jones with the takedown of all takedowns:

Amigo, I’ve slept on softball sized gravel under my truck the night before an op, under rows of seats at the airport flying home on a delayed red eye, in the back of a seven ton “butt to butt” with my buddy and one poncho liner covering us, on top of an MRAP in the freezing cold… https://t.co/3chA7ArL0n — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) June 10, 2025

Post continues:

... covering my body up with my gear, sitting against a wall with my flak raised up propping my helmet on it like a turtle in its shell… they’re deployed to a crisis, none of them are expecting a Holiday Inn. Why are you such a pusillanimous and why do you have no shame about it?

Yeah, BUDDY!

