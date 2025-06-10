Can Run But You CAN'T HIDE! Dan Bongino Spits FIRE In Post to...
Listen UP, 'Amigo'! Joey Jones and Others DROP Newsom for Trying to Guilt Trump with Sleeping Troops Pic

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on June 10, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Someone close to Gavin Newsom, whom he trusts, really needs to talk to him about putting his phone down because every time he posts, it's as if he just gets dumber. Did he think it would make Trump feel bad to post old pictures of troops sleeping on the floor?

Tell us you've never been in the service without telling us, Hair Gel.

So, this was in response to Trump telling troops that if any of the rioters spit in their faces, they can respond how they see fit. No more bending the knee to horrible people in the name of equity or whatever new BS our pals on the Left have come up with this time around.

Guess how this went over:

He whines on X.

He eats at fancy restaurants while his constituents are locked down in their homes to 'protect them' from a virus.

He whines some more on X. 

That about sums him up.

Joey Jones with the takedown of all takedowns:

Post continues:

... covering my body up with my gear, sitting against a wall with my flak raised up propping my helmet on it like a turtle in its shell… they’re deployed to a crisis, none of them are expecting a Holiday Inn. 

Why are you such a pusillanimous and why do you have no shame about it?

Yeah, BUDDY!

============================================================

