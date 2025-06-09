Eric Swalwell So BADLY Wants to Be Trump That He's Stealing His Old TWEETS to Post About the LA Riots

Eric Swalwell continues to lie and exploit a child with cancer to instigate violence in the streets.
Hey, that's what they claimed Trump was doing when he posted something VERY similar on January 6th.
Swalwell, of course, is a pathetic wannabe:
Trump continues to detain/deport innocent American citizens. *Even a child battling cancer.— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 9, 2025
Until this stops, stay LOUD.
Be peaceful.
But be present.
Loud? And until what stops? All illegals the Biden administration ushered into our country should be deported, Fang Banger.
Duh.
Weren't you the guys who didn't want families to be split up?— Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) June 9, 2025
There has not been 1 American citizen who was deported.— AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) June 9, 2025
Stop lying.
This is not the action of a US citizen. This is how an invader acts. pic.twitter.com/rsA6z5jpJ1— Grumpy Old Dude (@BvorkaBob) June 9, 2025
Just sayin'.
So keep the child here and just deport the parents?— TYLER® (@TylerO_90) June 9, 2025
June 9, 2025
When you're right, you're right.
I remember Trump being impeached for a post just like this.— Maga01528 (@JeffConard33) June 9, 2025
Same.
Crazy, ain't it?
Here is the post #Trump2024 posted on January 6th 2021.— FreedomFightersDaughter🇺🇸 (@FrdmFghtrskid) September 11, 2024
Where is the incitement?
This is still on President Trump’s X page.
They are blatantly 🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥 pic.twitter.com/j0rT0gRV8w
Just sayin'.
Again.
============================================================
