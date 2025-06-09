Eric Swalwell So BADLY Wants to Be Trump That He's Stealing His Old TWEETS to Post About the LA Riots

Eric Swalwell continues to lie and exploit a child with cancer to instigate violence in the streets.

Hey, that's what they claimed Trump was doing when he posted something VERY similar on January 6th.

Swalwell, of course, is a pathetic wannabe:

Trump continues to detain/deport innocent American citizens. *Even a child battling cancer.



Until this stops, stay LOUD.



Be peaceful.



But be present. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 9, 2025

Loud? And until what stops? All illegals the Biden administration ushered into our country should be deported, Fang Banger.

Duh.

Weren't you the guys who didn't want families to be split up? — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) June 9, 2025

There has not been 1 American citizen who was deported.



Stop lying. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) June 9, 2025

This is not the action of a US citizen. This is how an invader acts. pic.twitter.com/rsA6z5jpJ1 — Grumpy Old Dude (@BvorkaBob) June 9, 2025

Just sayin'.

So keep the child here and just deport the parents? — TYLER® (@TylerO_90) June 9, 2025

When you're right, you're right.

I remember Trump being impeached for a post just like this. — Maga01528 (@JeffConard33) June 9, 2025

Same.

Crazy, ain't it?

Here is the post #Trump2024 posted on January 6th 2021.



Where is the incitement?



This is still on President Trump’s X page.



They are blatantly 🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥 pic.twitter.com/j0rT0gRV8w — FreedomFightersDaughter🇺🇸 (@FrdmFghtrskid) September 11, 2024

Just sayin'.

Again.

