Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's...
Dems & Media Collapse: 'Peaceful' Riot Narrative Crumbles!
Anthony Scaramucci Believes Fiery Pro-Illegal Alien Riots Will Propel Gavin Newsom to the...
Sen. Ted Cruz Re-Writes Gov. Newsom's Request to Trump and Now It's MUCH...
California Representative Shows Solidarity With Illegal Immigrants By Eating at a Fancy Re...
OMG, Her FACE! CNN Confronts Karen Bass With Trump's Approval Ratings with Deportations...
VIP
Way to Go, Dems! Look What's Happening to Trump's Approval on the Immigration...
Mollie Hemingway Puts California City's Statement About Ending ICE Contract Into More Accu...
So, ABOUT That INFAMOUS Pic of Motorcyclist Holding the Mexican Flag? GUESS Who...
D-Bag ALERT! How Stupid Does Chris Murphy Think We Are? What He Just...
'Is She Not Seeing the Video?' Dem Insisting L.A. Riots Are Peaceful vs....
DAMNING Receipts Prove One of NGOs Organizing LA Riots Received Money from CA...
LA Scanner X Account Sharing ICE Agents' Locations Comes Face-to-FACE with Karma As...
Dude. WOOF! James Woods ENDING Gavin Newsom In Back and Forth Over LA...

Eric Swalwell So BADLY Wants to Be Trump That He's Stealing His Old TWEETS to Post About the LA Riots

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on June 09, 2025
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Eric Swalwell continues to lie and exploit a child with cancer to instigate violence in the streets. 

Hey, that's what they claimed Trump was doing when he posted something VERY similar on January 6th.

Advertisement

Swalwell, of course, is a pathetic wannabe:

Loud? And until what stops? All illegals the Biden administration ushered into our country should be deported, Fang Banger.

Duh.

Just sayin'.

When you're right, you're right.

Same.

Crazy, ain't it?

Recommended

Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's Response Is Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Advertisement

Just sayin'.

Again.

============================================================

Related:

So, ABOUT That INFAMOUS Pic of Motorcyclist Holding the Mexican Flag? GUESS Who He is and Where He's BEEN

D-Bag ALERT! How Stupid Does Chris Murphy Think We Are? What He Just Said About Riots/Trump Is SHAMEFUL

DAMNING Receipts Prove One of NGOs Organizing LA Riots Received Money from CA Taxpayers JUST LAST YEAR

LA Scanner X Account Sharing ICE Agents' Locations Comes Face-to-FACE with Karma As Someone Doxxes Him

Dude. WOOF! James Woods ENDING Gavin Newsom In Back and Forth Over LA Riot Footage Is a GLORIOUS Thing

============================================================

Tags: ANGEL FAMILIES DONALD TRUMP ERIC SWALWELL ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's Response Is Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
OMG, Her FACE! CNN Confronts Karen Bass With Trump's Approval Ratings with Deportations and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
So, ABOUT That INFAMOUS Pic of Motorcyclist Holding the Mexican Flag? GUESS Who He Is and Where He's BEEN
Sam J.
Sen. Ted Cruz Re-Writes Gov. Newsom's Request to Trump and Now It's MUCH More Accurate
Doug P.
Anthony Scaramucci Believes Fiery Pro-Illegal Alien Riots Will Propel Gavin Newsom to the White House
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's Response Is Comedy GOLD Sam J.
Advertisement