LA Scanner X Account Sharing ICE Agents' Locations Comes Face-to-FACE with Karma As Someone Doxxes Him

We have seen many disgusting and even hateful accounts on X since we started covering the platform over a decade ago, and this one is right up there. The man behind this account has been telling violent LA rioters where ICE agents are located ...
Yeah, he sucks.
Welp, sounds like someone decided to give him a dose of his own medicine. Note, we do not endorse doxxing in any way, shape or form, and we have included zero posts including his information because we don't want to doxx him further.
That being said, we can't ignore this level of karma ... we just can't.
I recently discovered several posts containing my family’s name and home addresses. This is unacceptable and violates our privacy. Be warned: if anyone appears at my residence with harmful intentions, I am legally entitled to use deadly force in accordance with my state’s laws.— LA Scanner (@LAScanner) June 9, 2025
Unacceptable.
And violates his privacy?
You don't SAY?! Gosh. That's not good. Almost as if sharing personal information with lunatics is a bad thing.
Why is your life more important than theirs? https://t.co/SaDVNToNr1 pic.twitter.com/aN59wlb54h— Patience 🇺🇸 🌎 (@NewtV1981) June 9, 2025
https://t.co/d4iT59Je7N pic.twitter.com/oUQmSQGDqx— Grand Admiral of Propaganda (@TheIOGuy) June 9, 2025
You mean someone shared your location and information, putting you in danger? Sort of what you've been doing to ICE agents and police officers?— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 9, 2025
Sucks, don't it? https://t.co/0lji4zRw97
Recommended
Not only is she absolutely stunning, but she's right as well.
Ahem.
Wow @LAScanner— Eric Menefee (@4real_Emenefee) June 9, 2025
Wonder why people might be a little upset with you
Insurrectionist 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/jjd0kookcV
*cough cough*
https://t.co/iq9MaqU2iB pic.twitter.com/dalsenM1PD— Jay (@OneFineJay) June 9, 2025
Yes, yes we ARE petty.
You told rioters where police were staying.— RBe (@RBPundit) June 9, 2025
Doxing is wrong.
Now you understand why.
Learn from this. https://t.co/4Xa6aidbdT
Life is hard.
It's harder when you're stupid.
LMFAO.— Frosty (@FrostyTakes) June 9, 2025
LA Scanner: "Here is where law enforcement is staying. Go to this place."
LA Scanner: "HoW DaRe YoU PoSt mY AdDrEsS?!" https://t.co/7BlWp6P6xZ
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Yes, today is Monday, so we're using a bunch of clichés because we can ... and we need more coffee.
Tweeting out the locations of ICE agents so they can be hunted down has consequences. https://t.co/uPYtZ5ShEz— Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) June 9, 2025
Who knew?
I’m a lawyer, and you are wrong on the law. I suggest you consult with a lawyer to tell you when you can use deadly force because what you wrote is wrong. https://t.co/0bBoFnmnmn— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 9, 2025
HAAAAAAAA
Our own Aaron Walker, ever the helper and giver.
