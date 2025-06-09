So, ABOUT That INFAMOUS Pic of Motorcyclist Holding the Mexican Flag? GUESS Who...
LA Scanner X Account Sharing ICE Agents' Locations Comes Face-to-FACE with Karma As Someone Doxxes Him

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on June 09, 2025
Meme

We have seen many disgusting and even hateful accounts on X since we started covering the platform over a decade ago, and this one is right up there. The man behind this account has been telling violent LA rioters where ICE agents are located ... 

Yeah, he sucks.

Welp, sounds like someone decided to give him a dose of his own medicine. Note, we do not endorse doxxing in any way, shape or form, and we have included zero posts including his information because we don't want to doxx him further.

That being said, we can't ignore this level of karma ... we just can't.

Unacceptable.

And violates his privacy?

You don't SAY?! Gosh. That's not good. Almost as if sharing personal information with lunatics is a bad thing.

Not only is she absolutely stunning, but she's right as well.

Ahem.

*cough cough*

Yes, yes we ARE petty.

Life is hard.

It's harder when you're stupid.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Yes, today is Monday, so we're using a bunch of clichés because we can ... and we need more coffee.

Who knew?

HAAAAAAAA

Our own Aaron Walker, ever the helper and giver.

