HIC* Unemployed Loser Kamala Harris Sides with Violent Mob In Word-Salad Statement on LA Riots

'Oh, good, Kamala Harris released a statement on the anti-ICE riots taking place in LA,' said literally no one, ever. We're not entirely sure why Kammy thinks she needs to make a statement considering she's an unemployed, has-been, useless, former public servant who couldn't even win the primary in her own state, but here we are.
Talk about a pathetic case of self-importance.
Take a look at this hot mess.
My statement on what's unfolding in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/rujs8mrVPK— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 8, 2025
*HIC*
Sure, they've been totally peaceful, Kammy.
You drunk again? Nothing peaceful about this!! 🤡 pic.twitter.com/ebeOvjD2qq— Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) June 8, 2025
Kamala Harris sides with the mob. We really dodged a bullet.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 8, 2025
We dodged SOOOO many bullets, you guys
So many.
Imagine if this harpy were president? Yeah, we just did an all-over body shiver of repulsion as well.
You literally ran for president vowing to strengthen ICE and carry out deportations (not that any of us believed you).— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) June 8, 2025
Now you’re fanning the flames.
You should be ashamed of yourself.
Remember when she claimed she'd finish the wall?
She's such a damn liar.
Our statement on you : pic.twitter.com/1lQLDULcji— TazTears💦 (@TazTears) June 8, 2025
And fin.
