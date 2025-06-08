HIC* Unemployed Loser Kamala Harris Sides with Violent Mob In Word-Salad Statement on LA Riots

'Oh, good, Kamala Harris released a statement on the anti-ICE riots taking place in LA,' said literally no one, ever. We're not entirely sure why Kammy thinks she needs to make a statement considering she's an unemployed, has-been, useless, former public servant who couldn't even win the primary in her own state, but here we are.

Talk about a pathetic case of self-importance.

Take a look at this hot mess.

My statement on what's unfolding in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/rujs8mrVPK — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 8, 2025

*HIC*

Sure, they've been totally peaceful, Kammy.

You drunk again? Nothing peaceful about this!! 🤡 pic.twitter.com/ebeOvjD2qq — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) June 8, 2025

Kamala Harris sides with the mob. We really dodged a bullet. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 8, 2025

We dodged SOOOO many bullets, you guys

So many.

Imagine if this harpy were president? Yeah, we just did an all-over body shiver of repulsion as well.

You literally ran for president vowing to strengthen ICE and carry out deportations (not that any of us believed you).



Now you’re fanning the flames.



You should be ashamed of yourself. — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) June 8, 2025

Remember when she claimed she'd finish the wall?

She's such a damn liar.

And fin.

