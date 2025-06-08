HIC* Unemployed Loser Kamala Harris Sides with Violent Mob In Word-Salad Statement on LA Riots

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:10 PM on June 08, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

'Oh, good, Kamala Harris released a statement on the anti-ICE riots taking place in LA,' said literally no one, ever. We're not entirely sure why Kammy thinks she needs to make a statement considering she's an unemployed, has-been, useless, former public servant who couldn't even win the primary in her own state, but here we are.

Talk about a pathetic case of self-importance.

Take a look at this hot mess.

*HIC*

Sure, they've been totally peaceful, Kammy.

We dodged SOOOO many bullets, you guys

So many.

Imagine if this harpy were president? Yeah, we just did an all-over body shiver of repulsion as well.

Remember when she claimed she'd finish the wall?

She's such a damn liar.

And fin.

============================================================

