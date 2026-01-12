Lefty Whining About Our 'Lack of Empathy' Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Hate-Filled...
Never-Trumper Cathy Young Exploiting Charlie Kirk Murder to Shame the Right Over Renee Good Goes SO Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:16 PM on January 12, 2026
Twitter

Someone has to be seriously broken to allow one single politician to completely turn them into a useless hunk of mediocrity that spends their day pushing lies and BS because that's all they have to offer. As we've pointed out before, there are plenty of people who were Never Trump who accepted it when he won and went on to call balls and strikes for the president because they knew the best leftist is way worse than the worst person on the Right.

And then there are people like Cathy Young.

What a waste.

Young seems to think the Left wasn't as mean to Charlie Kirk (who was literally assassinated for what he believed) as the evil Right has been to Renee Good.

Huh ... 

You already know how this went over if we're writing about her:

Ouch.

Our apologies to any hags who may be reading this.

He seems like a nice person, right?

But sure, the Right is far worse since orange man bad and stuff.

