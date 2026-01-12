Never-Trumper Cathy Young Exploiting Charlie Kirk Murder to Shame the Right Over Renee Good Goes SO Wrong

Someone has to be seriously broken to allow one single politician to completely turn them into a useless hunk of mediocrity that spends their day pushing lies and BS because that's all they have to offer. As we've pointed out before, there are plenty of people who were Never Trump who accepted it when he won and went on to call balls and strikes for the president because they knew the best leftist is way worse than the worst person on the Right.

And then there are people like Cathy Young.

What a waste.

Young seems to think the Left wasn't as mean to Charlie Kirk (who was literally assassinated for what he believed) as the evil Right has been to Renee Good.

Huh ...

The percentage of "the left" that cheered on or excused Charlie Kirk's murder is probably far smaller than the percentage of the right gloating over the death of Renee Good. https://t.co/9tTxMYbeBE — Cathy Young 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@CathyYoung63) January 11, 2026

You already know how this went over if we're writing about her:

You have shown yourself to be uglier on the inside than outside and man is that hard to accomplish for someone with your looks. — Magills (@magills_) January 11, 2026

Ouch.

You are a delusional hag. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) January 11, 2026

Our apologies to any hags who may be reading this.

Demonstrably false and intellectually dishonest. In other words, right on brand for you. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) January 12, 2026

He seems like a nice person, right?

You are the poster child for idiocy. Every post is a new example. — Deb von Otter ☠️ 🏴‍☠️ 🦜 (@livefreeordeb) January 12, 2026

The people I pander to for money are a better class of people than the ones they hate. — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) January 12, 2026

These are the Young Democrats.



Zero outrage from Democrat politicians about it.



Politico actually did stories about how wrong it was to try and get these people fired for celebrating Kirk’s death.pic.twitter.com/DeR1eQHW19 — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 15, 2025

But sure, the Right is far worse since orange man bad and stuff.

