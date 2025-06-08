Bill Melugin 'Introduces' Illegals Arrested by ICE in LA Who Dems Have Been Fighting to PROTECT and YIKES

As our brilliant, talented, lovely, and hygienic readers know, Democrats are working overtime to convince Americans that evil Trump and his evil administration are trying to deport innocent, sweet, kind, and loving undocumented immigrants who have been working too hard to bother with becoming legal citizens of our country. No, no, he's not protecting our country from bad actors and dangerous criminals, he's just being super fascist and kicking dads, moms, and THE CHILDREN out.

That's a stretch, even for the dummies who still vote for Democrats.

Especially when we see who ICE is arresting and deporting.

Bill Melugin was more than happy to remind us all who they really are:

BREAKING: Federal sources ID some of the criminal illegal alien targets ICE arrested in their LA operation yesterday & today, which sparked violent protests. They include multiple gang members, convicted sex offenders, violent gun offenders, & drug offenders. One has already been… pic.twitter.com/WyZJ5JFLK4 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 8, 2025

Post continues:

... deported. They include: Rolando Veneracion-Enriquez, a national of the Philippines who has prior convictions for sexual penetration with a foreign object, assault with intent to commit rape, and burglary, all in California. ARMANDO ORDAZ, a Mexican national & known gang member with a convictions for sexual battery, receiving stolen property, and theft in Los Angeles. VICTOR MENDOZA-AGUILAR, a previously deported Mexican national & known gang member with convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, and possessing drug paraphernalia. DELFINO AGUILAR MARTINEZ, a Mexican national with a conviction for assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury in LA.

We've said it many, many, many times now ... Democrats pick the worst heroes.

That face when you realize you should have taken the $1000. pic.twitter.com/K0Tj8c1BZB — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) June 8, 2025

*cough cough*

The faces of the Democrat party. — Pam D (@soirchick) June 8, 2025

Indeed.

Amen.

