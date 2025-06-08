W.T.A.F?! LAPD Drops Statement COMMENDING Rioters/Thugs for 'Peaceful Protest' and HOOBOY That Was Dumb

Bro, Take Your MEDS! Cory Booker Literally Becomes THE MEME Babbling About 'Peaceful...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:35 AM on June 08, 2025
You ever read something so stupid, so ridiculous, so ludicrous, so moronic, so DAMN DUMB that one of your eyes starts to twitch? Welp, that just happened to this editor after reading this statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Guys, we don't have much hope for LA. Maybe we should try unplugging and then plugging it in again.

Just sayin'.

Look at this insanity:

Post continues:

... organizers and community partners for maintaining public safety. 

The department states it remains on heightened readiness but emphasizes that no violence has occurred. 

The release makes no mention of cartel involvement or national security threats, directly contradicting federal claims made by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. 

The LAPD’s account supports Governor Gavin Newsom’s position that federal military intervention is unnecessary and highlights a stark contrast between local assessments and the Trump administration’s justification for deploying troops.

You guys. What in the ever-loving EFF is this? Hey, we get it, leadership in Los Angeles (and sadly, much of CA) is a dumpster fire, but c'mon. They tried this crap in 2020 claiming the protests were peaceful while standing in front of burning buildings.

WE ARE WATCHING IT IN REAL-TIME you dipwads. 

Holy cow.

It's just a little itty bitty teeny about of urban unrest, you guys. And these a-holes are proud of the douchebags and a-holes setting fires, throwing rocks/bricks at moving vehicles, and assaulting ICE agents.

We hate to say it, but LA is a lost cause.

If you're there and not a complete lunatic, it's time to get out.

Tags: GAVIN NEWSOM ICE LOS ANGELES NATIONAL SECURITY

