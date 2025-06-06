VIP
And THAT'S a T.K.O! Oilfield Rando DROPS WaPo For Pushing Total BS Poll About Republicans and Medicaid

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:15 PM on June 06, 2025
Gif

Good old Washington Post. You can always count on them to post something really stupid to distract you from other stories overtaking the media for the past two days. Ahem. Seems WaPo wants us to believe that 4 in 10 Republicans (not just people, but REPUBLICANS) are worried that cutting Medicaid would hurt health-care providers.

Could you not make that face? We didn't say it.

Check it:

Medicaid isn't insurance. 

Medicaid is an entitlement.

Better yet ... 

Glad we could all clear that up.

Oh, and also, we're calling serious BS on the claim that 40% of Republicans are worried about cutting Medicaid to illegals and able-bodied people gaming the system hurting health-care providers. As the old man used to say, 'C'mon, man!'

As many stupid people as you might think there are, there are likely 10x that many.

Amazing, and not in a good way.

Yes. They say people are losing Medicaid because they know it's mainly illegals.

Always pay attention to how the media phrases things because more often than not, they're trying to spin something their way or the Democrats' way.

