Ok, NOW the Elon Musk/Trump Fight Is Just Getting Weird - Kanye West Has Entered the Chat

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:30 PM on June 05, 2025
Meme

When Kanye West is the voice of reason, you KNOW stuff is getting, really, REALLY weird. Dogs and cats, living together ... mass HYSTERIA weird.

Then again, it has been a bizarre day on X overall with Elon Musk and Trump fighting back and forth over the Big Beautiful Bill, and then all of it getting really personal and nasty with Musk making ugly accusations about Trump and Epstein.

These two men have been the best of friends; Musk once said he loved Trump more than any other man. So, to see this today has been heartbreaking, to say the least. Oh sure, it's been entertaining as well, but honestly, we're watching our movement fall apart in real time.

What he said.

Seriously.

Even after everything Musk posted (and it has been nasty), Trump posted this:

All we have to say to both men is that we love you, please find a way to talk this out and get back to working for the country. Let's not give the Democrats who are in a tailspin any more sort of help when we've come so far. 

