OUCH! Chris Cillizza's Impressive Self-Own About Being Replaceable Belongs in the Self-Own Hall of Fame

There are a few truths in this life.

You can't beat death.

You can't beat the IRS.

And no matter how important you think you may be, you are not irreplaceable. Most people learn these things fairly early in life, and yet some journalists still haven't grasped the final part.

Until, of course, they are let go and find out the hard way.

Case in point, Chris Cillizza.

This is a lesson I learned when CNN let me go in 2022: No matter how irreplaceable YOU think you are, you are ALWAYS replaceable.



Corporate media does NOT care about you. They care about making money. https://t.co/gpeq5REXdu — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) June 5, 2025

Aww, seems like Cillizza has some beef with corporate media.

We'd likely feel sorry for him if he hadn't played a part in creating the very corporate media he's complaining about.

If you’re not learning this obvious thing until your mid 40s then I highly question your ability to observe and report on the world around you. https://t.co/XAgWUWU7rL — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) June 5, 2025

Hence, CNN journo.

Ahem.

Why on Earth would you have thought you were irreplaceable? I'm honestly confused by this. — B30 (@B30_603) June 5, 2025

Chris you are making a huge admission that you were not popular and no one watched you

Because if they did CNN would have been making money off you — Jakethecrazy🦬 (@Jakethecrazy19) June 5, 2025

It's a fairly sizeable and embarrassing self-own, even for him.

You thought you were irreplaceable??? Hahahaha! 😂😂😂😂 — Phil (@Phil_PHX) June 5, 2025

Posting on X is hard.

It's even harder if you're stupid.

