OUCH! Chris Cillizza's Impressive Self-Own About Being Replaceable Belongs in the Self-Own Hall of Fame

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:00 PM on June 05, 2025
CNN

There are a few truths in this life.

You can't beat death.

You can't beat the IRS.

And no matter how important you think you may be, you are not irreplaceable. Most people learn these things fairly early in life, and yet some journalists still haven't grasped the final part.

Until, of course, they are let go and find out the hard way.

Case in point, Chris Cillizza.

Aww, seems like Cillizza has some beef with corporate media.

We'd likely feel sorry for him if he hadn't played a part in creating the very corporate media he's complaining about.

Hence, CNN journo.

Ahem.

It's a fairly sizeable and embarrassing self-own, even for him.

Posting on X is hard. 

It's even harder if you're stupid.

============================================================

