Jarvis' 7 Beers Deep Theory: Seeing Triple with the Eerie Leftist Doppelgangers Destroying America

justmindy
justmindy | 2:45 PM on January 07, 2026
imgflip

We, at Twitchy, love us some Jarvis. His latest musing has us pulling out our tinfoil hats and adjusting the rabbit ears on our televisions. 

Has anyone seen all three of them in a room together? That's the only way to disprove his theory. Now, Leftist women are generally ugly. It's all that hate seeping out of their pores. Blame their rejection of the patriarchy. But these three are all the same shade of ugly.

Who else would want to live with her?

Maybe both?

One might even say 'psychotic' clone.

Even the sober understand this take.

The lab that created them forgot that step.

They aren't even trying anymore.

Oh, it's eye-opening.

It's all very disturbing. 

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

 

