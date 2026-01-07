GameStop Saw This Gamer’s Collection & Decided Violence Was the Answer ... & We are HERE FOR IT

The internet loves a good flex, and to be fair, this one was SO well-earned. After two decades of dedication, patience, and what must have been an ironclad relationship with disposable income, one gamer proudly showed off a truly absurd achievement. The kind of post that exists solely to make the rest of us stare, nod slowly, and whisper, 'respect.' Unfortunately for him, the internet noticed. And worse? So did GameStop.

This is the most GameStop reply to ever GameStop, and the way we collectively LOST IT cannot be overstated. Twenty years of effort was undone in four simple words. That's 'final boss' level energy.

I laughed at this and got mad over it — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) January 7, 2026

No notes. Just ... no notes. That comment should be printed on the receipt.

Whoever runs Gamestop’s X account deserves a raise. — Heisenberg (@Mr_Derivatives) January 7, 2026

The fact that @gamestop posted this is honest, sad, hilarious, and petty all at the same time. Well done. — Adrian (@_Adrian) January 7, 2026

There’s something almost admirable about the sheer efficiency of it. One line, no mercy.

A brand roasting itself is next level social marketing. Not sure if it's positive marketing but it definitely drives attention good or bad. https://t.co/O4Ceq0s1HW — Mike Aransky (@MikeAransky) January 7, 2026

GameStop has long since accepted its role in the joke ... and then decided to weaponize it. And it was glorious.

🤣🤣🤣 self deprecating humor is the best https://t.co/tg72nqAPM2 — Maekshyft (@Maekshyft) January 7, 2026

In the end, this is just the internet doing what it does best: turning an impressive (?) achievement into a shared laugh at everyone’s expense. GameStop leaned into its reputation, gamers collectively laughed and winced at the same time, and a 20-year collection became an instant meme. Was it petty? Absolutely. Was it funny? Of frickin' course it was!

The collection may be priceless, but the reply? That one was worth every penny. All four dollars of it LOL

