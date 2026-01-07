Bulwark/MSNBC Hack Sam Stein Peddles Lies to Downplay Woman Weaponizing Car Against ICE...
Mayor Jacob Frey Demands That ICE 'Get the F**k Out of Minneapolis' After...
Jonathan Turley Explains Why Mayor Jacob Frey Might Want to STFU About Accusing...
VIP
Somebody Hand These Minnesota Dems Blaming ICE a Mirror and a Resignation Letter...
Jarvis' 7 Beers Deep Theory: Seeing Triple with the Eerie Leftist Doppelgangers Destroying...
What’s Really Going on With Greenland and the New CDC Vaccine Rules
Tim Walz Is Screwed: Bombshell Surveillance and Intimidation Fraud Uncovered?
Oh Canada! Toronto Star's Weird Worry After Maduro's Capture
ICE Agent Defends Life, Shoots Woman Trying to Mow Down Officers – Thanks...
Dem Reps Got FURIOUS During Hearing on Widespread MN Fraud (But Not About...
Lone Sane Democrat: Fetterman Praises 'Deft' Maduro Capture, Wonders Why Party Won't Celeb...
Commie Tears Flow: Mamdani's Radical Tenant Boss Cea Weaver Breaks Down When Confronted...
DOJ Confirms Report That'll Make Certain MN Politicians Sweat Even More (the Walz...
NY Times' Provided a Handy Self-Debunking Sentence About Trump Providing No Evidence for...

GameStop Saw This Gamer’s Collection & Decided Violence Was the Answer ... & We are HERE FOR IT

Laura W. | 4:30 PM on January 07, 2026
Photo by Al Powers/Invision/AP, File

The internet loves a good flex, and to be fair, this one was SO well-earned. After two decades of dedication, patience, and what must have been an ironclad relationship with disposable income, one gamer proudly showed off a truly absurd achievement. The kind of post that exists solely to make the rest of us stare, nod slowly, and whisper, 'respect.' Unfortunately for him, the internet noticed. And worse? So did GameStop.

Advertisement

This is the most GameStop reply to ever GameStop, and the way we collectively LOST IT cannot be overstated. Twenty years of effort was undone in four simple words. That's 'final boss' level energy.

No notes. Just ... no notes. That comment should be printed on the receipt.

There’s something almost admirable about the sheer efficiency of it. One line, no mercy.

GameStop has long since accepted its role in the joke ... and then decided to weaponize it. And it was glorious.

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Explains Why Mayor Jacob Frey Might Want to STFU About Accusing ICE of Murder
Doug P.
Advertisement

In the end, this is just the internet doing what it does best: turning an impressive (?) achievement into a shared laugh at everyone’s expense. GameStop leaned into its reputation, gamers collectively laughed and winced at the same time, and a 20-year collection became an instant meme. Was it petty? Absolutely. Was it funny? Of frickin' course it was!

The collection may be priceless, but the reply? That one was worth every penny. All four dollars of it LOL

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT VIDEO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Explains Why Mayor Jacob Frey Might Want to STFU About Accusing ICE of Murder
Doug P.
Mayor Jacob Frey Demands That ICE 'Get the F**k Out of Minneapolis' After Shooting Incident
Brett T.
Tim Walz Is Screwed: Bombshell Surveillance and Intimidation Fraud Uncovered?
Twitchy Video
ICE Agent Defends Life, Shoots Woman Trying to Mow Down Officers – Thanks to Walz's Anti-ICE Rhetoric
justmindy
Jarvis' 7 Beers Deep Theory: Seeing Triple with the Eerie Leftist Doppelgangers Destroying America
justmindy
Commie Tears Flow: Mamdani's Radical Tenant Boss Cea Weaver Breaks Down When Confronted on Mom's Mansion
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jonathan Turley Explains Why Mayor Jacob Frey Might Want to STFU About Accusing ICE of Murder Doug P.
Advertisement