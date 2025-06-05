Attorney for Family of Egyptian Terrorist Who Set Jews on Fire Makes the...
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules Unanimously for Conservative Values in Three Cases
VIP
Shocker: 'Incentive Structures of DC Journalism' Greatly Favors the Democrats
'She Was Just DUMB': WH Colleagues UNLEASH on 'Unprepared and INEFFECTUAL' Karine Jean-Pie...
Place Your Bets! Who Wrote Biden's 'I Made All the Decisions' Statement Denying...
Scott Jennings CONGRATULATING Democrats for Being Rid of Karine Jean-Pierre Is Hilariously...
X Speaks S-L-O-W-L-Y Explaining to Kaitlan Collins WHY Banning America-Hating Countries Is...
Scott Jennings Can Barely Contain Himself as Dem Advocates Raising Taxes and Putting...
'What the Hell Is Going On?' Boulder Victim and Nazi Germany Escapee Speaks...
Total Corruption: Corey DeAngelis Exposes Teachers' Union Giving $40 MILLION to Its Presid...
Scott Jennings: There’s a Visa Abuse Awakening and Trump’s Exposing It with the...
CNN Mocks Republicans Wanting to Investigate Biden Because 'It’s a Very Backwards-Looking...
New Fantastic Four Movie Has Some Comic Fans More Excited Over a Popcorn...
Liar’s Crown: KJP Can Flee the Dem Party but She’ll Always Be the...

Jonathan Turley DROPS Receipt-Filled Fact Check on Jasmine Crockett for Claiming Dems 'Love and Care'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on June 05, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Rep. Jasmine Crocket claims it's ingrained in Democrats to love and care.

No.

Really.

Maybe she missed it, but the party hurting others and dividing the country is not the Republican Party. And, girl, PLEASE. She's the last person who should be saying she loves and cares, because hello, we've been watching her for years now.

Advertisement

Years.

Ugh.

Jonathan Turley isn't about to let her get away with this nonsense:

Post continues:

... taken down."

"This dude [Sen. Cruz] has to be knocked over the head, like hard, right?"

Let me tell you that we know how to use a chair, whether we’re pulling it up or we’re doing something else with it."

She had to know nobody would buy her 'we're the party of love and care' BS, right? Then again, if she's trying to appeal to Democrat voters, that's a pretty low bar anyway.

Cringe, ain't it?

THERE it is.

Now it all makes sense.

Recommended

BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules Unanimously for Conservative Values in Three Cases
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

She doesn't.

And lets not tell her.

============================================================

Related:

'She Was Just DUMB': WH Colleagues UNLEASH on 'Unprepared and INEFFECTUAL' Karine Jean-Pierre and DAMN

Scott Jennings CONGRATULATING Democrats for Being Rid of Karine Jean-Pierre Is Hilariously BRUTAL (Watch)

X Speaks S-L-O-W-L-Y Explaining to Kaitlan Collins WHY Banning America-Hating Countries Is a GOOD Thing

AWKWARD: Even Her Fellow MSNBC Flunkies Don't Believe Symone Sanders when She Insists Biden Ran the WH

Laptop Hoaxer John Brennan Worried Trump's FBI/CIA Will Treat Deep State the Way They Treated Him (Watch)

============================================================

Tags: DEMOCRAT PARTY ELON MUSK JASMINE CROCKETT JONATHAN TURLEY TED CRUZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules Unanimously for Conservative Values in Three Cases
Aaron Walker
Attorney for Family of Egyptian Terrorist Who Set Jews on Fire Makes the Whole Case Even MORE Damning
Sam J.
'She Was Just DUMB': WH Colleagues UNLEASH on 'Unprepared and INEFFECTUAL' Karine Jean-Pierre and DAMN
Sam J.
Scott Jennings CONGRATULATING Democrats for Being Rid of Karine Jean-Pierre Is Hilariously BRUTAL (Watch)
Sam J.
X Speaks S-L-O-W-L-Y Explaining to Kaitlan Collins WHY Banning America-Hating Countries Is a GOOD Thing
Sam J.
Place Your Bets! Who Wrote Biden's 'I Made All the Decisions' Statement Denying Cognitive Issues?
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules Unanimously for Conservative Values in Three Cases Aaron Walker
Advertisement