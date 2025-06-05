Jonathan Turley DROPS Receipt-Filled Fact Check on Jasmine Crockett for Claiming Dems 'Love and Care'

Rep. Jasmine Crocket claims it's ingrained in Democrats to love and care.

No.

Really.

Maybe she missed it, but the party hurting others and dividing the country is not the Republican Party. And, girl, PLEASE. She's the last person who should be saying she loves and cares, because hello, we've been watching her for years now.

Advertisement

Years.

Ugh.

Jonathan Turley isn't about to let her get away with this nonsense:

Rep. Crocket in June: "Honestly, it is like it’s ingrained in who Democrats are is that we actually care and we love"

Rep. Crocket in March-May:

"I think that you punch, I think you punch, I think you OK with punching."

"all I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 5, 2025

Post continues:

... taken down." "This dude [Sen. Cruz] has to be knocked over the head, like hard, right?" Let me tell you that we know how to use a chair, whether we’re pulling it up or we’re doing something else with it."

She had to know nobody would buy her 'we're the party of love and care' BS, right? Then again, if she's trying to appeal to Democrat voters, that's a pretty low bar anyway.

Did she actually say, "... you OK with punching"? 🙄 She's speaks gooder than me. — Bicycle Boy (@mcandrus) June 5, 2025

Cringe, ain't it?

She meant they actually care and love themselves and virtue signal care for others. Like any narcissist would do. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) June 5, 2025

THERE it is.

Now it all makes sense.

If they did not have double standards, they’d have no standards at all. — justathreeringcircus (@ezroll234) June 5, 2025

Fame is a hell of a drug.



I expect Rep. Crocket will continue to say wilder and more outlandish things as long as it keeps her in the spotlight. I don’t think the left realizes how damaging she is for their brand with the centrists and middle-of-the-road voters. — Hung Like a Jury (@DOGERejectee) June 5, 2025

She doesn't.

And lets not tell her.

============================================================

Related:

'She Was Just DUMB': WH Colleagues UNLEASH on 'Unprepared and INEFFECTUAL' Karine Jean-Pierre and DAMN

Scott Jennings CONGRATULATING Democrats for Being Rid of Karine Jean-Pierre Is Hilariously BRUTAL (Watch)

X Speaks S-L-O-W-L-Y Explaining to Kaitlan Collins WHY Banning America-Hating Countries Is a GOOD Thing

AWKWARD: Even Her Fellow MSNBC Flunkies Don't Believe Symone Sanders when She Insists Biden Ran the WH

Laptop Hoaxer John Brennan Worried Trump's FBI/CIA Will Treat Deep State the Way They Treated Him (Watch)



============================================================