AWKWARD: Even Her Fellow MSNBC Flunkies Don't Believe Symone Sanders when She Insists Biden Ran the WH

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on June 03, 2025
Former Biden flunky Symone Sanders wants us to believe that it was Joe Biden running the country and that there wasn't some sort of shadow government making decisions for him from day one.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, our sides.

What's even funnier is watching the faces her co-dorks make while she's talking, almost as if they're trying to pretend to believe her.

Watch:

Post continues:

... questions & he gave directives."

DID HE, SYMONE? DID HE REALLY?! 

Yeah. Yikes.

Heck, they've admitted that it was Jill and Hunter doing most of the heavy lifting for at least the final year, if not longer. And don't even get us started on who was using the autopen to sign off on Executive Orders and pardons.

And they haven't for a long, long time.

See, we weren't the only ones who cracked up seeing this.

Margaret Brennan Desperately LIES About Sesame Street Defending PBS and Gets WORKED by Rand Paul (Watch)
Sam J.
Awww yes. Remember when the press would ask Biden what his favorite flavor of ice cream was? Good times.

