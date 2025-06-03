AWKWARD: Even Her Fellow MSNBC Flunkies Don't Believe Symone Sanders when She Insists Biden Ran the WH

Former Biden flunky Symone Sanders wants us to believe that it was Joe Biden running the country and that there wasn't some sort of shadow government making decisions for him from day one.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, our sides.

What's even funnier is watching the faces her co-dorks make while she's talking, almost as if they're trying to pretend to believe her.

Watch:

There is NO WAY she's serious. 🤡



"Who is actually making the decisions? Who is actually running the country? Everybody wants to say Joe Biden wasn’t running the country. I know for a fact he not only read his presidential daily briefing, he was engaged in the meeting. He asked… pic.twitter.com/LNiXH6GxrF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 3, 2025

Post continues:

... questions & he gave directives." DID HE, SYMONE? DID HE REALLY?!

Yeah. Yikes.

Heck, they've admitted that it was Jill and Hunter doing most of the heavy lifting for at least the final year, if not longer. And don't even get us started on who was using the autopen to sign off on Executive Orders and pardons.

There Aren't Bringing Their Best pic.twitter.com/JdRkfFsJVZ — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) June 3, 2025

And they haven't for a long, long time.

Hahaha — ShamusFanJango (@XMarksTheeSp0t) June 3, 2025

See, we weren't the only ones who cracked up seeing this.

“He asked questions & he gave directives.”



Dear Symone: Asking “when is the ice cream coming” and giving a directive of “go get me some fudge ripple” do not count as engagement. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tI7QlOxyPS — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) June 3, 2025

Awww yes. Remember when the press would ask Biden what his favorite flavor of ice cream was? Good times.

