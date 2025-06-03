Laptop Hoaxer John Brennan Worried Trump's FBI/CIA Will Treat Deep State the Way They Treated Him (Watch)

John Brennan seems worried.

Well, we honestly think he's also scared, and honestly, he should be. After what he and others in the Deep State did to Trump for the last decade, they deserve more than a few sleepless nights. What makes this really funny is that ultimately, Brennan is worried Trump will do to him and the others in the Deep State what they did to him.

We should be so lucky.

Watch this:

John Brennan, Russiagate Conspirator and Laptop Hoaxer, is worried that the CIA and FBI won’t be "apolitical” under Trump —



— and will no longer attract “principled individuals."



“It is just so similar to the totalitarian regimes that I saw overseas in terms of making sure… pic.twitter.com/4YoWk2EyZa — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 3, 2025

Post continues:

... that the security services are doing the bidding of the political leader." “That's why I think that the FBI is going to have a tough time attracting individuals that have that type of principled approach to government service."

Principled approach? Really?

John Brennan knows he's John Brennan, right?

Because Biden's DOJ was so apolitical before.

Heh.

MSNBC continuing to have this fraud on says all about the network — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) June 3, 2025

Hey now, they have to come up with something to give their dozens of readers.

Gotta admit, we pointed and laughed.

