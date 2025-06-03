Nice Scare Quotes! Check Out How CNN Described Pro-Israel Walk That Was Firebombed...
Laptop Hoaxer John Brennan Worried Trump's FBI/CIA Will Treat Deep State the Way They Treated Him (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on June 03, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

John Brennan seems worried.

Well, we honestly think he's also scared, and honestly, he should be. After what he and others in the Deep State did to Trump for the last decade, they deserve more than a few sleepless nights. What makes this really funny is that ultimately, Brennan is worried Trump will do to him and the others in the Deep State what they did to him.

We should be so lucky.

Watch this:

Post continues:

... that the security services are doing the bidding of the political leader."

“That's why I think that the FBI is going to have a tough time attracting individuals that have that type of principled approach to government service."

Principled approach? Really? 

John Brennan knows he's John Brennan, right?

Because Biden's DOJ was so apolitical before.

Heh.

Hey now, they have to come up with something to give their dozens of readers.

Margaret Brennan Desperately LIES About Sesame Street Defending PBS and Gets WORKED by Rand Paul (Watch)
Sam J.
Gotta admit, we pointed and laughed.

Tags: CIA DONALD TRUMP FBI MEDIA BIAS RUSSIA

