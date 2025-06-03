Julie Kelly EXPOSES Sleazeball Attorney Who Proudly Prosecuted Americans Protesting Their Govt In THREAD

Julie Kelly is on a roll.

Especially when it comes to sleazeball attorneys doing sleazeball things.

For example, meet Greg Rosen ...

This is Greg Rosen.



Greg Rosen led the so-called "Capitol Siege" section of the DC US Attorneys office and proudly prosecuted Americans involved in a political protest by bastardizing the law and working in the all-Dem bubble of Washington.



Rosen, who was demoted by Ed Martin,… pic.twitter.com/9Jw0barguR — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 3, 2025

Her post continues:

... finally resigned and was hired by Rogers, Joseph O'Donnell law firm in DC. But Rosen had some words for the president and the American people before he left!

The fact that he was demoted by Ed Martin says it all.

Watch this:

One has to wonder how much PR prep Rosen did before this interview with the always obsequious Scott MacFarlane. pic.twitter.com/cwKPAiDO5k — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 3, 2025

He's very angry.

And bitter.

And no fan of Trump, Trump's administration, or his supporters.

Not to mention his clutching of pearls and feigning outrage over partisan politics is a hoot.

Rosen has won many major awards at the DOJ and done many important things, his new employer says. pic.twitter.com/iuXrk0yLfN — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 3, 2025

Well, of course, his new leftist employer wants everyone to think Rosen is hot shiznit.

But we all know he's just cold diarrhea.

Remember that joke, GenX?

Of course a sleaze ball lefty law firm would hire the sleaze ball prosecutor who kept people in solitary confinement for years for the crime of trespassing. — Truthy Soprano (@iinfiniti_) June 3, 2025

Under Biden DOJ “Creativity Convicts”



That is not law, that is not justice.



We want accountability!! — AKuehne🇺🇸 (@WifeOfCombatVet) June 3, 2025

Can he be sued for depriving people of their rights? — Tyler Norbu (@norbu_tyle23940) June 3, 2025

Tough crowd.

But well-deserved.

Finally an attorney even lower than the lowest ambulance chaser — Bill aka BFI (@BillFromIraq) June 3, 2025

Seeing a theme here.

I hear he sits down to pee. — The Amish Texter™ ❌🇺🇸 (@the_amish_txtr) June 3, 2025

*cough cough*

Out of control, amoral prosecutors look only for wins and their own advancement. Twisting statutes, allowing their witnesses to lie; anything for the win. That's bad enough, but toss in political biases and you end up with gulags. — Justin Illusion 🪄 (@JustinIllusionn) June 3, 2025

He wasn’t a prosecutor he was a persecutor !! — Hairbrain (@GeneHairbrain) June 3, 2025

And fin.

