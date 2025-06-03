Dude. WUT? CNN Journo FIRED for Defaming Navy Vet DRAGGED for Bidding 'Comrades'...
Julie Kelly EXPOSES Sleazeball Attorney Who Proudly Prosecuted Americans Protesting Their Govt In THREAD

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on June 03, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Julie Kelly is on a roll.

Especially when it comes to sleazeball attorneys doing sleazeball things.

For example, meet Greg Rosen ... 

Her post continues:

... finally resigned and was hired by Rogers, Joseph O'Donnell law firm in DC. But Rosen had some words for the president and the American people before he left!

The fact that he was demoted by Ed Martin says it all.

Watch this:

He's very angry.

And bitter.

And no fan of Trump, Trump's administration, or his supporters.

Not to mention his clutching of pearls and feigning outrage over partisan politics is a hoot. 

Well, of course, his new leftist employer wants everyone to think Rosen is hot shiznit.

But we all know he's just cold diarrhea.

Remember that joke, GenX?

Tough crowd.

But well-deserved.

Seeing a theme here.

*cough cough*

And fin.

