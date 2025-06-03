LOOK on David Axelrod's Face As Scott Jennings DECIMATES Free-Palestine Movement Is PRICELESS (Watch)

We wonder how it feels to know your party is responsible for some of the most violent, anti-Semitic terrorism we've seen in our country, maybe ever. Pretty sure watching David Axelrod's face as Scott Jennings goes OFF on how horrible and, quite frankly, dangerous the Free Palestine movement has become gives us a teensy bit of insight into how that might feel.

Advertisement

Watch this:

What more do we need to see before we acknowledge this "free Palestine" movement is nothing more than a domestic terror organization?



We are in a FIGHT for the future of Western civilization and we need to come to grips with it — and fast. pic.twitter.com/cHgHTL2lM4 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 2, 2025

Jennings takes zero prisoners.

As usual.

And Axelrod looks like he wants to throw up.

Good. The movement and his entire party make us sick to our stomachs as well.

Remember when the Biden administration labeled millions of parents domestic terrorists for advocating for their children? Project much, Democrats?

It isn't just anti-Semites who are violent. The LEFT is violent. And we need to start jailing the troublemakers. — Hummingbirder 🇺🇸🏈🌰 (@Humming_birder) June 2, 2025

Absolutely. Every faction, every subset of the Democrat party has a violent undertone to it, and it has for decades. Suppose when leaders like Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris all but encouraged the violence and destruction because 'orange man bad' that sort of solidified the crazy.

They are mostly peaceful...am I doing this right? pic.twitter.com/IHZBOttGCJ — Rob (@lib_taser) June 2, 2025

Look at all of those peaceful protesters.

Heh.

Nothing will convince these committed these leftists.



They are cultural terrorists who want to destroy the western civilization! — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) June 2, 2025

Scary times we're living in, folks.

Scary indeed.

============================================================

Related:

DAMN! Todd Lyons Shuts Reporter DOWN for Implying ICE Agents Are Hiding Their Faces out of SHAME (WATCH)

YO, Whoever Is Behind Sesame Street Pushing Pride Month ... THIS AIN'T IT

Rapid Response 47 Serves REFRESHING Glass of STFU Juice to Chris Murphy for Spewing SAME Tax Cut Lies

Adam Kinzinger Picks Fight with Tim Burchett Over USAID and While We Knew He Was Dumb THIS Was SUPER Dumb

Dude. You OWN It! Chuck Schumer Pretending Like He Cares About Boulder Terrorist Attack Goes REALLY Wrong

============================================================