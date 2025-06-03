Rashida Tlaib Thought Posting Empty Words About Boulder Attack Would Make Her Look...
LOOK on David Axelrod's Face As Scott Jennings DECIMATES Free-Palestine Movement Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:15 AM on June 03, 2025
Meme

We wonder how it feels to know your party is responsible for some of the most violent, anti-Semitic terrorism we've seen in our country, maybe ever. Pretty sure watching David Axelrod's face as Scott Jennings goes OFF on how horrible and, quite frankly, dangerous the Free Palestine movement has become gives us a teensy bit of insight into how that might feel.

Watch this:

Jennings takes zero prisoners.

As usual.

And Axelrod looks like he wants to throw up. 

Good. The movement and his entire party make us sick to our stomachs as well.

Remember when the Biden administration labeled millions of parents domestic terrorists for advocating for their children? Project much, Democrats?

Absolutely. Every faction, every subset of the Democrat party has a violent undertone to it, and it has for decades. Suppose when leaders like Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris all but encouraged the violence and destruction because 'orange man bad' that sort of solidified the crazy.

Look at all of those peaceful protesters.

Heh.

Scary times we're living in, folks.

Scary indeed.

