MASTER Class! AG Hamilton SCHOOLS WaPo Hack Playing Race Card to Defend Somali...
Tommy Lee Jones's Daughter Found Dead on New Year's Day, She Was 34
VIP
Call to Activism's Claim About Jack Smith Footage Proves NOBODY Grifts Better Than...
Babylon Bee Editor Thanks Snopes for Debunking This Believable Story About Tim Walz's...
PANIC! Man Tries Enrolling His Kid at Quality 'Learing 'Center and BAHAHA, This...
Wait, Is This Video to Promote Communists As Blue-Collar Working People for Real?
Mike Davis ENDS Eric Swalwell (Assist from Harmeet Dhillon) for Threatening to Charge...
Brit Hume Shares DAMNING Post That Explains What Zohran Mamdani's 'Warmth of Collectivism'...
VIP
'Mamdani Press Account' Says 'in No Way Was This a Nazi Salute' and...
THIS! NYT Best Selling Author Takes NPR's Front Page Smearing Nick Shirley APART...
Jack Smith (Yes, THAT Jack Smith) Just EVISCERATED Nancy Pelosi's J6 Committee (Especially...
Catherine Herridge Exposes How CBS Suppressed the Hunter Biden Laptop Story (and SO...
Embrace the SUCK! Mamdani Voters Get a Taste of What Communism REALLY Looks...
VIP
Singer Chappell Roan Doesn’t Know Anybody With Children Who’s Happy

Former Tea Partier Joe Walsh Wakes Up In 2026 to Realize He's Joined the Communist Party

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:05 PM on January 02, 2026
Twitchy


Having a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome can cause people to do some pretty weird things. Jonah Goldberg, who once wrote a book warning about liberal fascism, decided to become a liberal fascist. The clowns at The Lincoln Project became the laughingstock of social media because Trump wouldn't hire them (along with doing some other pretty unspeakable things that we won't mention here). And Adam Kinzinger ... well, he was always pretty weird, to be honest. Now, he's a weird, embarrassing alcoholic who records cringier videos than a teenager on TikTok. 

Advertisement

It turns out that unhinged TDS can also make someone unwittingly join the Communist Party. 

That seems to be the case with former Tea Party Patriot Joe Walsh. Once upon a time, Walsh declared that he would carry a musket in the streets for Donald Trump. But TDS took hold of him, too. Like an anaconda takes hold of a small, furry animal.

Walsh didn't just become a Democrat; he endorsed the worst of the worst in the party, like Communist Zohran Mandani. But yesterday, on New Year's Day, Walsh found out exactly who he had become as he listened to the New York Mayor's collectivist inauguration speech

Even as the scales drop from his eyes in his moment of epiphany about what he has turned into, Walsh still can't let go of his TDS. Obviously, he can't name a single example of his alleged 'MAGA authoritarianism.' Because there aren't any. 

Many were happy to remind Walsh, though, that 'leftist collectivism' is exactly what he endorsed and asked for. 

Whoopsies! 

'Just crazy' is accurate. Too bad Walsh wasn't looking into a mirror when he wrote those two words. 

Recommended

PANIC! Man Tries Enrolling His Kid at Quality 'Learing 'Center and BAHAHA, This Is TOO Damn Funny (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

The Democratic 'tent' is so big that it now welcomes politicians who support Islamic terrorists. 

And Walsh CHOSE to park himself right in the middle of that tent. 

With apologies to the late Johnny Cochran, once you go Commie, you own Mamdani. 

And it's not like Walsh can claim that the New York mayor pulled a switcheroo on him. Mamdani has always been a 'Democratic socialist' (which is just left-speak for Communist). 

Nope. Walsh gets no sympathy. 

And he's certainly not welcome back in the conservative tent after all he has said and done. 

Let us know how it works out. 

Advertisement

It should be nice and cozy. After all, collectivism is 'warm,' right? 

Embrace the power of 'AND.'

And toss in a hefty dollop of mental illness. 

But the people warning him were generally Trump voters, so naturally, Walsh dismissed them as 'MAGAts.'

'Regrets ... he's had a few ... '

Yep. 

We even coined a word at Twitchy to describe exactly what Walsh was going through yesterday, watching the Communist he endorsed remind everyone in New York and America that he is, in fact, a Communist. 

We call it 'schadenfreudelicous.'

Exactly. 

We apologize for the NSFW language in that meme, but it's just too perfect for the moment.

And Walsh can't even raise his musket anymore if he's in New York, because Mamdani doesn't like it when citizens can defend themselves against Communist tyranny. 

Advertisement

Actions, meet consequences. 

Good luck with your new friends, Joe. 

============================================

Related:

Buckle Up, New York: You're About to Get What You Voted For With Collectivist Commie Mamdani

Call To Activism Bathes in the World's Worst Cologne Over Trump's New Year's Eve Gait

We Don't Believe You: X Users React Skeptically As New CBS Evening News Anchor Promises to Do Better

BONJOUR! Bari Weiss Has the PERFECT Response to Fake Journalist George Clooney's Criticisms

Mike Rowe Shares a Wonderful Christmas 'Carol' That We Can All Enjoy ... Only In America

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and is now the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

PANIC! Man Tries Enrolling His Kid at Quality 'Learing 'Center and BAHAHA, This Is TOO Damn Funny (Watch)
Sam J.
MASTER Class! AG Hamilton SCHOOLS WaPo Hack Playing Race Card to Defend Somali Fraud Ring in Minnesota
Sam J.
Babylon Bee Editor Thanks Snopes for Debunking This Believable Story About Tim Walz's $8 Billion Grant
Doug P.
Jack Smith (Yes, THAT Jack Smith) Just EVISCERATED Nancy Pelosi's J6 Committee (Especially Liz Cheney)
Sam J.
Mike Davis ENDS Eric Swalwell (Assist from Harmeet Dhillon) for Threatening to Charge ICE With Kidnapping
Sam J.
Brit Hume Shares DAMNING Post That Explains What Zohran Mamdani's 'Warmth of Collectivism' REALLY Means
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

PANIC! Man Tries Enrolling His Kid at Quality 'Learing 'Center and BAHAHA, This Is TOO Damn Funny (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement