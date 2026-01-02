Former Tea Partier Joe Walsh Wakes Up In 2026 to Realize He's Joined the Communist Party



Having a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome can cause people to do some pretty weird things. Jonah Goldberg, who once wrote a book warning about liberal fascism, decided to become a liberal fascist. The clowns at The Lincoln Project became the laughingstock of social media because Trump wouldn't hire them (along with doing some other pretty unspeakable things that we won't mention here). And Adam Kinzinger ... well, he was always pretty weird, to be honest. Now, he's a weird, embarrassing alcoholic who records cringier videos than a teenager on TikTok.

It turns out that unhinged TDS can also make someone unwittingly join the Communist Party.

That seems to be the case with former Tea Party Patriot Joe Walsh. Once upon a time, Walsh declared that he would carry a musket in the streets for Donald Trump. But TDS took hold of him, too. Like an anaconda takes hold of a small, furry animal.

Walsh didn't just become a Democrat; he endorsed the worst of the worst in the party, like Communist Zohran Mandani. But yesterday, on New Year's Day, Walsh found out exactly who he had become as he listened to the New York Mayor's collectivist inauguration speech.

No. This is a country founded upon rugged individualism/individual freedom. NOTHING should or will replace individualism. Not here. No MAGA authoritarianism in America, and no leftist collectivism in America. Yes, all of us should help those less fortunate, but hell no to this.👇 https://t.co/yHhV2rFH79 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 1, 2026

Even as the scales drop from his eyes in his moment of epiphany about what he has turned into, Walsh still can't let go of his TDS. Obviously, he can't name a single example of his alleged 'MAGA authoritarianism.' Because there aren't any.

Many were happy to remind Walsh, though, that 'leftist collectivism' is exactly what he endorsed and asked for.

Whoopsies!

'Just crazy' is accurate. Too bad Walsh wasn't looking into a mirror when he wrote those two words.

You wanted a big tent. pic.twitter.com/E93RsMEQ2i — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) January 2, 2026

The Democratic 'tent' is so big that it now welcomes politicians who support Islamic terrorists.

And Walsh CHOSE to park himself right in the middle of that tent.

That’s your team now. No takebacks. https://t.co/ELhBvnQVwR — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 2, 2026

With apologies to the late Johnny Cochran, once you go Commie, you own Mamdani.

And it's not like Walsh can claim that the New York mayor pulled a switcheroo on him. Mamdani has always been a 'Democratic socialist' (which is just left-speak for Communist).

Walsh pushed this socialist mook on the country, and then he turns around and disavows him during his inaugural speech.



Joe, he did not say anything that differed from his past comments, which many of us noted months ago. You, and the press, embraced this loon. https://t.co/WPs68KyEAf — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) January 2, 2026

Nope. Walsh gets no sympathy.

And he's certainly not welcome back in the conservative tent after all he has said and done.

Too bad. These are the people you support now. This is more authoritarian than anything the right has done. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) January 2, 2026

Congratulations, you got your wish. — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) January 2, 2026

Let us know how it works out.

Ohhh, no you don't.



You picked your team, retard.



Now you can enjoy the fruits of that decision. https://t.co/knZceOIy8c pic.twitter.com/Lb4Q6PbBb4 — Arc Madder❌ #410 (@ArcMadder) January 2, 2026

Enjoy the bed you made. https://t.co/zgfU3nvAPV — The Audacity of Beks (@BeksWineWhiskey) January 2, 2026

It should be nice and cozy. After all, collectivism is 'warm,' right?

Weren’t you pushing “embracing a big tent?” Getting on board the Mamdani train? Woo-woo!



So, was it willful ignorance or colossal stupidity that got you where you are now? — dubs (@mrbigdubya) January 2, 2026

Embrace the power of 'AND.'

And toss in a hefty dollop of mental illness.

What did you THINK you were voting for? MANY people tried to warn you. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/exlll2g6wM — Aktion (@antistupidide) January 2, 2026

But the people warning him were generally Trump voters, so naturally, Walsh dismissed them as 'MAGAts.'

That feeling when you endorsed him but then couldn’t even make it through his inaugural speech lol. https://t.co/GhwaAIRTVR — Chris Rosenthal (@cdotrosenthal) January 2, 2026

'Regrets ... he's had a few ... '

You signed up for the communist democrat party @WalshFreedom now you get to live and ride with them — tim (@timmoore1973) January 2, 2026

Yep.

We even coined a word at Twitchy to describe exactly what Walsh was going through yesterday, watching the Communist he endorsed remind everyone in New York and America that he is, in fact, a Communist.

We call it 'schadenfreudelicous.'

Exactly.

We apologize for the NSFW language in that meme, but it's just too perfect for the moment.

And Walsh can't even raise his musket anymore if he's in New York, because Mamdani doesn't like it when citizens can defend themselves against Communist tyranny.

Actions, meet consequences.

Good luck with your new friends, Joe.





Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and is now the mayor of New York City.

