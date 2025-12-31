BONJOUR! Bari Weiss Has the PERFECT Response to Fake Journalist George Clooney's Criticisms



Bari Weiss has a LOT of work to do to fix CBS News, and she doesn't have time for Hollywood charlatans who think they know better than she does about what makes for good journalism.

But she's going to make the time anyway.

Yesterday, we wrote about French actor George Clooney's delusions of journalistic grandeur, wherein he really thinks he is Edward R. Murrow and is qualified to talk about how Weiss is 'destroying' the free press in America. All because she demands that her reporters actually work for a living, rather than just repeat Democrat talking points.

It didn't take Weiss long to respond to Clooney's ridiculous criticisms. But the way she did so was 'simplement magnifique!'

Bari Weiss invites George Clooney to visit CBS newsroom after star says she’s wrecking network https://t.co/y41SKGKWI3 pic.twitter.com/CRBCkzEh82 — New York Post (@nypost) December 30, 2025

It was generous of her to grant a visit to this man who absolutely does not deserve one. But it became hilarious when we read the actual email she sent to Clooney:

'Bonjour, Mr. Clooney! Big fan of your work. It sounds like you’d like to learn more about ours,' Weiss said in an email statement that CBS parent company Paramount Skydance shared with The Post on Tuesday. 'This is an open invitation to visit the CBS Broadcast Center, where I’m spending the holidays working to relaunch the Evening News with my colleagues. Tune in January 5.' The French salutation was a cheeky reference to last week’s announcement that Clooney, his ... wife Amal and their twin children had been awarded French citizenship.

HA.

Well, 'bonjour' IS the proper greeting for a French citizen, right?

Just to make sure Clooney didn't miss the jab, Weiss repeated her greeting and invitation on her personal X account.

Importantly, when Clooney was hurling his accusations, he noted that his first loyalty is to his country.

But he didn't mention which country that was.

The perfect trolling of a pompous Hollywood celebrity who just became a French citizen doesn't exis.... https://t.co/dkn8twtKOb — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) December 31, 2025

LOL. Now, it does.

The best. — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) December 31, 2025

Someone should probably remind Clooney that Weiss actually writes her own words for a living, as opposed to having others write words for her, as Clooney does.

HAAAHAHAHA.

If you speak French (or are a fan of British sitcoms), that meme kind of tells the story of what Weiss was really saying to Clooney.

We haven't seen this many French memes since Brigitte Macron smacked her husband on a plane.

Weiss hoisted Clooney by his own French petard. https://t.co/WGTwytq4v5 pic.twitter.com/upkL5wBwo0 — Dean Skoreyko (@bcbluecon) December 31, 2025

You never know, he might learn something. https://t.co/Dmaalzhew9 — Mark Zienkiewicz (@hawkins23) December 31, 2025

We find that highly doubtful.

Mainly because we don't believe that Clooney will ever take her up on her offer. He's not interested in honest dialogue. He just wants to smear Weiss to feed his TDS (and that of people who listen to him).

But there might be another reason the Clooneys might not want to come back to America.

And bring his wife so we can sanction her for her disgraceful ICC activities that threaten Americans. https://t.co/i9GX5vsHBl — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) December 31, 2025

Eep.

Yeah, she might want to stay in France.

Bari, you are a queen, but the tour idea won't work because the very thing Clooney is mad about is that you're forcing reporters to do their jobs properly.



He wants CBS to be a leftist echo chamber where reporters can sip hot cocoa and print "Trump is Hitler" stories all day. — Benjamin Sweetwood (@theAmericanBen) December 30, 2025

Exactly.

It's not enough that so many networks already do that. Clooney needs ALL of them to do it.

George Clooney lives in a false reality, @bariweiss is trying to bring back some sanity and fairness to reporting. But George and others are upset because it will no longer fit their biased narrative.



George Clooney is clearly not in touch with reality.



Keep it up Bari! — Fred Menachem (@FredMenachem) December 31, 2025

As we noted above, Weiss still has a LOT of work to do. Just yesterday, CBS News embarrassed itself trying to (finally) cover the story of rampant Somali fraud in Minnesota.

But we believe she's trying.

And if she can hilariously troll charlatans like Clooney while she's doing so, all we can say about that is ... tant mieux.





