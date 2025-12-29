REPUBLICANS POUNCE! The Hill 'Zeroes In' on the REAL Problem in Minnesota (Take One Guess)



The state of Minnesota is currently falling apart faster than a house of cards in an M9.5 earthquake. More fraud is being exposed every day, and nearly every prominent elected official in the state -- Tim Walz, Peggy Flanagan, Keith Ellison, Ilhan Omar, Amy Klobuchar, and maybe even Al Franken -- looks like they are neck deep in the scandal.

You wouldn't know this if you watched mainstream media, of course, which is currently engaged in a near-total blackout of the story. None of the networks has significantly covered the scandal, while MS NOW is busy asking the important questions, like, 'Why do Republicans care about this?'

This morning, the apparatchiks at The Hill decided to bravely step into the breach, and you'll never guess what they discovered to be the real problem in Minnesota.

Just kidding. You'll totally guess it.

That's right ... REPUBLICANS POUNCE!

MAGA World zeroes in on Minnesota over fraud scandal https://t.co/HMIpYdX0OS — The Hill (@thehill) December 29, 2025

They are nothing if not predictable, aren't they?

We suppose we should give them a little bit of credit for opening a Thesaurus and finding a new verb other than 'pounce' or 'seize.' It probably took four staff writers to come up with the new way of saying, 'Republicans are noticing, which is the real problem here.'

For the billionth time ... we don't hate them enough, and we never will.

Maybe the funniest part of the entire story, however, is the final line:

The Hill has reached out to Walz’s and Omar’s offices for comment.

HAAAAAHAHAHAHA.

Yeah, you keep waiting by your phone. We're sure they'll call back any minute now.

I see Republicans have evolved from “Pouncing” and “Seizing” to “Zeroing in” https://t.co/CozcPH9f1k pic.twitter.com/EPEaqutblC — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 29, 2025

Republicans are sneaky that way.

"Zeroes In" JFC it should be the biggest story in the country! People should be in cuffs awaiting trial! https://t.co/gKD4jtTbAv — Outlaw Voter (@MaineRed2020) December 29, 2025

If Eric Trump walked out of the White House with an unauthorized packet of M&Ms, it would be plastered over every screen and every front page in the country. For weeks, if not months.

But, you know, only 'MAGA World' cares when Somalis and their Democrat enablers pilfer BILLIONS of dollars from taxpayers.

Any reporter or editor that categorizes the condemnation of massive and blatant fraud as "MAGA World" going on the attack does not deserve to wear the mantle of journalist. https://t.co/78jQvHSZrW — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) December 29, 2025

No one believes that they're journalists. Probably not even them. That veil was dropped long ago.

They would’ve gotten away with it if it weren’t for those damn republicans and their noticing. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 29, 2025

'Ruh-Roh, Raggy. The Repubwicans are pounthing.'

LOL. That is the perfect reaction to any mainstream media gaslighting headline these days.

Since you frauds have absolutely no way to spin this, your only play is "it's racist to notice" — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) December 29, 2025

Nope. The race card isn't going to work this time. Just ask Tim Walz, who tried it out himself today with embarrassing results.

The real question here is, why don’t Democrats care about billions of dollars being stolen from taxpayers? https://t.co/E6uflZR6HH — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 29, 2025

That would be a great question for The Hill to ask. But they won't. Because they know the answer.

Democrats don't care because the fraud lines their campaign coffers.

We may have stumbled upon the real reason Walz was picked for VP.

And it had nothing to do with his knowledge of football or shotguns.

They'll be sure to pat themselves on the back for that at the next WHCA dinner. They might even win a Pulitzer.

I’m seizing, dammit! — Eddie Ki Yay! (@TarHeeled67) December 29, 2025

We're still pretty partial to pouncing ourselves.

It's more joyful.

Once again, the absolutely terrible thing that is happening isn’t the story.



The story is that Republicans noticed it. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/tQpvWDQ7U7 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 29, 2025

Of course.

Perhaps someday you’ll cover the story versus the sadly predictable “Republicans pounce”.



You might even find there really is a story here that will outrage every American regardless of political affiliation. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 29, 2025

Don't hold your breath waiting for that to happen. Not from The Hill.

Our media has entered the “why are they so obsessed with fraud in Minnesota?” phase of the thing we were previously assured was not occurring. — J (@UpNorth_Tory371) December 29, 2025

They have a playbook. And they do NOT deviate from it.

This headline is 8 words long & yet tells you EVERYTHING you need to know about the MSM.



If it weren’t so obvious I’d break it down.



But the real point is…

When you consider how long the media has deliberately skewed actual news, you begin to realize how gullible people are. https://t.co/EtDPmJWbur — Tandy (@dantypo) December 29, 2025

PT Barnum once said that there's a sucker born every minute. To that point, The Hill has 4.2 million followers.

On the other hand, maybe the good news is that, despite that large following, they got a paltry number of views, and nearly 100 percent of the comments were people mocking them.

We can't say that humans won't always be suckers to some extent, but the days of the legacy media gaslighting the population are clearly over.

And if The Hill wants to know why, they need look no further than the embarrassing headline they ran this morning.





