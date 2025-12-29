Pol Potbelly: Cryin' Adam Kinzinger Proposes Bringing 'Year Zero' to the United States

REPUBLICANS POUNCE! The Hill 'Zeroes In' on the REAL Problem in Minnesota (Take...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on December 29, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin


To say Donald Trump has broken Adam Kinzinger is like saying a Category 5 hurricane is making for some breezy conditions. Kinzinger isn't just broken, he is demolished, shattered into more pieces than Humpty Dumpty with no possibility of ever being put back together again. 

It would be sad if we weren't so busy laughing at all of his meltdowns. 

Kinzinger has snapped so completely that he is now proposing full-on Communist erasure of history after Trump leaves office, reminiscent of Pol Pot's 'Year Zero' in Cambodia or Stalin's Great Purge, where political opponents weren't just killed, they were airbrushed out of photos and eliminated from all texts. 

Here is Kinzinger promising that, in a few years, he will burn everything Trump with a great cleansing fire. 

Wow. Just ... wow. 

We're not sure why he mentioned 'cankles,' since Hillary Clinton will never hold another elected office in America, but the rest of his post is pure, unmitigated, batpoop insanity. 

We don't know how many boxes of Franzia he had slurped down before posting that screed, but it was clearly more than one. 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Ahem. Moving on ...

Kinzinger is the kind of dumb that looks at New York City electing a Communist and automatically thinks that is how the rest of the country will vote. 

Or, as the poster noted, maybe he's not counting on votes to win elections. 

Kinzinger will post actual Nazi proposals and still think of himself as the good guy. 

Yes, he makes our skin crawl. 

As fun as it is to laugh at Kinzinger, though, it is VERY scary to see the type of people who follow and agree with him. 

Good Lord! That person sounds like he can't wait to get a copy of his Little Red Book and frenetically wave it in the air. 

Whew. At least that lunatic is Canadian and, therefore, irrelevant. 

Thankfully, most people recognize Kinzinger for what he is: a cautionary tale. 

That's quite the makeover. And not in a good way. 

As we noted above, that is the understatement of the decade. 

As if to illustrate how far gone he is, Kinzinger followed up his Marxist proposal by ... going in the exact opposite direction.

YIKES. That is some deranged obsession right there. 

We hope Adam Kinzinger isn't allowed around any sharp objects or shoelaces (we already know that he and Lucas Kunce shouldn't be allowed around any firearms). 

Seek help, Adam. 

============================================

