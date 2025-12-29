Pol Potbelly: Cryin' Adam Kinzinger Proposes Bringing 'Year Zero' to the United States



To say Donald Trump has broken Adam Kinzinger is like saying a Category 5 hurricane is making for some breezy conditions. Kinzinger isn't just broken, he is demolished, shattered into more pieces than Humpty Dumpty with no possibility of ever being put back together again.

It would be sad if we weren't so busy laughing at all of his meltdowns.

Kinzinger has snapped so completely that he is now proposing full-on Communist erasure of history after Trump leaves office, reminiscent of Pol Pot's 'Year Zero' in Cambodia or Stalin's Great Purge, where political opponents weren't just killed, they were airbrushed out of photos and eliminated from all texts.

Here is Kinzinger promising that, in a few years, he will burn everything Trump with a great cleansing fire.

In three years, all the Trump wording on govt buildings will be thrown in a giant fire.



We will literally have a big bonfire on national TV…. And ceremonially destroy any memory of the Trump presidency



And replace his photo on the “walk of fame” in WH with two huge Cankles — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) December 27, 2025

Wow. Just ... wow.

We're not sure why he mentioned 'cankles,' since Hillary Clinton will never hold another elected office in America, but the rest of his post is pure, unmitigated, batpoop insanity.

Adam should really keep his kinks to himself. https://t.co/1mWFF3kDVO — Tamarisk ⚔️ (@thetamarisktree) December 28, 2025

We don't know how many boxes of Franzia he had slurped down before posting that screed, but it was clearly more than one.

Adam every time he thinks about Trump: pic.twitter.com/m9LgCsNIfg — Josh Hampton (@jsh97p) December 27, 2025

Ahem. Moving on ...

This is what you think will sway the 70% of voting Americans that chose and support Trump or you don't care because yall intend on stealing another election? The left really has no clue what it is actual Americans want. All they know is hate, power, and control. https://t.co/OgqcX3TRRb — Whiskey Tango (@WhiskeyTango187) December 28, 2025

Kinzinger is the kind of dumb that looks at New York City electing a Communist and automatically thinks that is how the rest of the country will vote.

Or, as the poster noted, maybe he's not counting on votes to win elections.

Burn everything related to your political enemies so history will remember you and forget them.



— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 28, 2025

"..bonfire on national TV.."?



Did nazi see that coming... pic.twitter.com/e0CuVAJGRk — Grand Admiral of Propaganda (@TheIOGuy) December 27, 2025

Kinzinger will post actual Nazi proposals and still think of himself as the good guy.

You have creepy fantasies. pic.twitter.com/ogxWhCH1tn — John David Soriano (@sorianojohnd) December 27, 2025

Yes, he makes our skin crawl.

As fun as it is to laugh at Kinzinger, though, it is VERY scary to see the type of people who follow and agree with him.

The day is coming when the government won’t just wipe his name off the buildings, it will confiscate every asset he and his bloodline ever touched. Condos, planes, trust funds, gold toilets seized.



Every schoolbook will be updated with a redacted silhouette where his face used… — Frank C (@FrankC164) December 27, 2025

Good Lord! That person sounds like he can't wait to get a copy of his Little Red Book and frenetically wave it in the air.

Sooner I hope. That must happen. He has got to be stricken from memory. No legacy at all. — Richard Turner, ICD.D. 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@Turnerwestvan1) December 27, 2025

Whew. At least that lunatic is Canadian and, therefore, irrelevant.

Thankfully, most people recognize Kinzinger for what he is: a cautionary tale.

That's quite the makeover. And not in a good way.

Trump broke Kinzinger



🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/gMFIXb3xVt — Have kids. Be blessed ✝️ (@AJgoandmultiply) December 28, 2025

As we noted above, that is the understatement of the decade.

As if to illustrate how far gone he is, Kinzinger followed up his Marxist proposal by ... going in the exact opposite direction.

I propose renaming Earth, “Trump.” The Trump rotates around shiny trump every 12 trumps. Each trump has approximately 30 trumps, and each of those trumps has 24 trumps. Each trump consists of 60 trumps.



Won’t be long now till someone introduces a bill — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) December 28, 2025

YIKES. That is some deranged obsession right there.

We hope Adam Kinzinger isn't allowed around any sharp objects or shoelaces (we already know that he and Lucas Kunce shouldn't be allowed around any firearms).

Seek help, Adam.





