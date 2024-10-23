DUH-Ranged: TV Reporter Gets Hot Lead From Lucas Kunce as Adam Kinzinger Looks On

Lucas Kunce recently became the latest Democrat to shoot someone. The Missouri Democrat hopeful looking to unseat Senator Josh Hawley appeared with Democrat wannabe Adam Kinzinger in a backyard campaign event clearly intended to send the message 'Hey y'all! We Democrats like us some guns too! Yeehaw!'

KSHB 41 reporter, Ryan Gamboa, got the lead covering the event. No, really, he got the lead from a Kunce ricochet in his right upper arm, bloodying his shirt.

Kunce delivered some on-the-spot odd first aid care and Gamboa continued.

Great day at the range today with my friend @AdamKinzinger. We got to hang out with some union workers while exercising our freedom. Always have your first aid kit handy. Shrapnel can always fly when you hit a target like today, and you’ve got to be ready to go. We had four first… pic.twitter.com/Qu4YxfrtrU — Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) October 23, 2024

The derptastic duo 'exercised their freedom' from what appears to be an unsafe distance, putting themselves and those around them in danger. Gamboa just happened to be the unlucky recipient of the pair's negligence.

You could’ve killed somebody today, you freaking moron. What kind of a brain dead idiot shoots steel inside 10 yards with a rifle? — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 23, 2024

The criticisms of the risky range event came pouring in from Twitter/X users.

None of you should be allowed anywhere near long guns. A lot of unsafe and idiotic practices here. — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) October 23, 2024

Unsafe, indeed. Let's see what people had to say about the sheer stupidity on display by the would-be Senator and his pet RINO.

Your range safety sucked. Shooting steel close range with safety glasses on your head is a dumb move. pic.twitter.com/QRBNGhIJKd — Danny ElPaso (@DannyElPaso) October 23, 2024

The unambiguously dumb duo appears to be shooting steel targets from a distance of less than 10 yards.

From our understanding, 10 yards is the minimum rule of thumb for shooting steel with a pistol.

Kunce and Kinzinger were photographed shooting steel targets from inside 10 yards with rifles. The general guidance for safely shooting steel with a rifle is 100 yards.

Wow.

My guy… here’s just three of the infinite number of problems:

1) Why even have eye pro?

2) What are you trying to look at? Your target is maybe 3 meters away.

3) One ricochet off of that steel into that little bucket, and the Missouri Senate race is over before Nov 5th. https://t.co/3vwDxEr2ln pic.twitter.com/y7ow0h0ZqL — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) October 23, 2024

It seems the goal of the event was to try to look gun chic. Instead, they managed to appear firearm illiterate.

Good grief this stance. Like he’s trying to both stand there and simultaneously run from it. pic.twitter.com/5nZxyCtlpV — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 23, 2024

Kinzinger was pictured with his eye protection worn like a hair accessory as he stared down the SCOPE at a target he could probably hit with spit … or tears.

Oh, and what is that on the table?

Umm do I see Tannerite? At that range? https://t.co/6p9hvMjUTR pic.twitter.com/VPExRkZQz9 — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 23, 2024

It looked a lot like Tannerite to Twitter/X users, an impact-sensitive explosive for target shooting. The table looks like two thirteen-year-olds found their dads' guns and dumped everything out to play while the adults were away.

🚨 NEW: Disgraced former Congressman Adam Kinzinger and Democrat MO Senate nominee Lucas Kunce went shooting today for a photo-op, and a reporter ended up being SH0T



Absolutely incredible.



These idiots decided it’d be a good idea to shoot metal plates with an AR-15 from just… pic.twitter.com/NcIh4QimNC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 23, 2024

A more detailed view of the steel targets was posted to Facebook by user DOMvisions from Holt, Missouri where the incident took place.

The steel targets appear to be homemade knockover targets with signs of previous wear. The plates look to be welded onto a steel base at a 90 degree angle.

On impact, the bullet hits the steel plate and sprays lead fragments 360 degrees in all directions from the point of impact. Some of those fragments will travel downward towards the steel base, where they will ricochet once again back towards the shooter or other bystanders.

This could be how Gamboa was injured.

Kunce was also photographed tightening his belt around Gamboa's arm to hold a pad over the injury.

His belt.

It's like we're watching selected frames from a low-budget made-for-TV action film.

What about the wooded area they were firing into? How do they know that was clear as far as the range of what they were shooting? Is there a berm? — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) October 23, 2024

Safety questions abound.

Josh Hawley took his own shot at his political rival.

I condemn all acts of violence against reporters and call on Kunce never to shoot another one 😂😂😂 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 23, 2024

Perfect. Kinzinger returned fire, managing to make himself look like an even bigger dope.

Josh is Such a dork.



What about the police on Jan 6? Condemn those acts of violence?



Also the reporter is fine and it was a fragment. Guess you don’t know how that all works. https://t.co/QJTOBQlR8P — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) October 23, 2024

'The reporter we shot while being absolute morons with AR-15 rifles is fine. Don't be such a dork.'

Kinzinger descends deeper into the clown-hole.

This is the greatest thing that’s ever happened https://t.co/LJ49EPM66R — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 23, 2024

We couldn't have made this one up.

Given the choices for staged political events, serving french fries seems to be the smarter choice over shooting members of the press.

We all hate reporters but this is a little extreme, Lucas. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 23, 2024

Heck, President Trump was hard on Jim Acosta but at least he never shot him.

Journalists after escaping a Lucas Kunce campaign event https://t.co/lyYdgPNFnl pic.twitter.com/VkAs2aHdb2 — Magills (@magills_) October 23, 2024

Thankfully, nobody was hurt worse. Kinzinger deserves to be called out for his dismissiveness.

Clowns like him make it harder for responsible gun owners.

This is a weird tweet. “We had a great day btw we accidentally shot someone!!” — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 23, 2024

Missouri, we suggest you give Lucas Kunce plenty of time to hang out with his buddy, Adam Kinzinger. Maybe just don't let them have guns.