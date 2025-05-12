Monday Morning Meme Madness

It was a busy week. We got a new Chicago pope, India and Pakistan started fighting and then stopped, Dems keep defending illegals, and we ended the weekend with our annual celebration of moms.

Mom can fix a lot of things with her maternal superpowers, but even she can't fix Monday.

It is what it is, but we don't have to take it sitting down! We're fighting back by kicking Monday off with laughs from the best memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this week.

We'll start with this classic tribute to mothers from Mr. T.

To All Mothers Everywhere, I really wish you a “Happy Mother’s Day.” Thank you Mothers, for All that you do Everyday! God Bless You and Keep You. #HappyMothersDay #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/hqdODz2kq2 — Mr. T (@MrT) May 11, 2025

Only Mr. T could get away with rhyming 'moan' and 'born'. 😂

Happy belated Mother's Day to all you moms out there!

Brooke really loves her mom. LOL.

I didn't see any diaper! 😇 pic.twitter.com/OHys27vfS9 — Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) May 8, 2025

Nasty, filthy diapersees. We hates them.

(This is the crap moms deal with.)

Pulled a power move getting my kid dressed up for Mother’s Day. pic.twitter.com/t3xIYG8TsW — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 11, 2025

We do not recommend this approach. There is one day when this kind of thing will earn you a shallow grave faster than you can blink, and that's Mother's Day.

Like we said … being a mom is hard.

Happy Mother’s Day! Let’s make it a special one for the amazing women in our lives. pic.twitter.com/XXpDgBQX8k — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) May 11, 2025

We used to have a proper society. 😂

Cats … 😂

Wow. Just wow. LOL.

(Language Warning.)

I hurt myself laughing pic.twitter.com/YsSKXceHhL — June (@junebotprolly) May 5, 2025

LOLOLOL! We are literally cry-laughing.

After all this, the poor guy had to go pick up toilet paper. 😂

Depending on where you live, this is not that weird. LOL.

Bwahaha! 'Drag her on over to Oak Street.' We can't even blame him.

pic.twitter.com/sVEmc7ApfF — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) May 9, 2025

Sit with it for a minute, and it will suddenly hit you. 😂

When Jeopardy nerds had to answer questions about football 💀pic.twitter.com/GfGLZDlkAm — Football’s Greatest Moments (@FBGreatMoments) May 5, 2025

Ok, that's just sad.

LOL! Goodbye, metric system!

HA! He was certain he'd broken her. 😂

Bluesky honestly feels like a miracle where you take the most annoying people in the world and stick them in a broken elevator together. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) May 11, 2025

Think what you will of Nate Silver, but he totally nailed this one. LOL.

Bro almost got away with it too 😂 pic.twitter.com/145RdAPB4q — Dark Psychology | Dating Master (@DarkPsychForMen) May 6, 2025

That look on her face, though … he may already be dead.

“Guess my fart” 😳🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OXENrjLDD8 — Stu thats all you get🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Boldyboy1975) May 8, 2025

We're honestly a bit disturbed by this trend. We can't believe people still find fart humor funny …

… also us:

We blame this one on homophonia.

"Every county clerk in the south."



This is the most accurate character sketch ever created. pic.twitter.com/nByyVRHtSw — Megan Basham (@megbasham) May 6, 2025

This lady's good! 😂

Oh no! Star Wars dad jokes. We love it!

Why did she even include that detail 😭 pic.twitter.com/hLn3W3Snbv — Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) May 9, 2025

Now we want to know more about this vacuum cleaner man. 😂😂😂

Lord help us, it's true.

Terry Bradshaw roasts his daughters boyfriend at Celebrity Family Feud 🤣😂🤣#SteveHarvey #TerryBradshaw pic.twitter.com/l04j6Bj57h — Rubidoooo ☀️ (@rubidoooo) May 8, 2025

Bradshaw even caught Steve Harvey off guard. LOL.

Nailed it! We grade this one an AA+.

That's Josh Blue, and he's hilarious! 😂

HAHA! You country folk know exactly how true this is.

she is correct pic.twitter.com/enSVvwd4RT — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) May 10, 2025

We think she went a little heavy, but she has a solid team.

Bwahaha! Somebody had to do it.

Here is the WHOLE speech if you wanted the rest of it.



Credit: @realXiaomanyc pic.twitter.com/0N60RIDgTM — GamER MD (@alexandertyler) May 10, 2025

If, like us, you have no idea what the kids are saying, this might help. 😂

LOLOLOL!

A moment Conan O'Brien would never forget, starring Nina Dobrev. pic.twitter.com/pHePhK6117 — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) May 9, 2025

Another reminder that late-night 'comedy' is horrible right now. Conan was actually funny.

LOL. Go ahead and add Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

I don’t see any issues with this name. 😭 pic.twitter.com/2HNHtQJmvY — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) May 10, 2025

Now THAT is a professional crew. We wouldn't have been able to make it through the intro to the segment. 😂

another celebrity lost to drugs 💔 pic.twitter.com/v3jCzCP4fK — dinosaur (@dinosaurs1969) May 10, 2025

Ah, there you are, dark internet humor. We just wonder if the secret recipe died with him.

LOL. Well played.

That’s got to be the best pirate I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/1luKyV7QlN — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) May 10, 2025

LOL! Perfect timing of the music right there.

Speaking of perfect timing, our classic comedy piece of the week is none other than one of the greats of comedic timing - Lucille Ball.

Lmao 🤣 yes this would be me pic.twitter.com/LtCCYifUFH — Mizz Moody 🌪🌪 🏴‍☠️ (@overit_miss) May 6, 2025

That's why she's a classic. So funny!

It's true, and it's somehow worse on Monday.

That's alright though. We're going to get through this Monday together. We know you can do this! We'll see y'all next week for more fun!

Until we meme again …