Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on May 12, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

It was a busy week. We got a new Chicago pope, India and Pakistan started fighting and then stopped, Dems keep defending illegals, and we ended the weekend with our annual celebration of moms.

Mom can fix a lot of things with her maternal superpowers, but even she can't fix Monday.

It is what it is, but we don't have to take it sitting down! We're fighting back by kicking Monday off with laughs from the best memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this week.

We'll start with this classic tribute to mothers from Mr. T.

Only Mr. T could get away with rhyming 'moan' and 'born'. 😂

Happy belated Mother's Day to all you moms out there!

Brooke really loves her mom. LOL.

Nasty, filthy diapersees. We hates them.

(This is the crap moms deal with.)

We do not recommend this approach. There is one day when this kind of thing will earn you a shallow grave faster than you can blink, and that's Mother's Day.

Like we said … being a mom is hard.

We used to have a proper society. 😂

Cats … 😂

Wow. Just wow. LOL.

(Language Warning.)

LOLOLOL! We are literally cry-laughing.

After all this, the poor guy had to go pick up toilet paper. 😂

Depending on where you live, this is not that weird. LOL.

Bwahaha! 'Drag her on over to Oak Street.' We can't even blame him.

Sit with it for a minute, and it will suddenly hit you. 😂

Ok, that's just sad.

LOL! Goodbye, metric system!

HA! He was certain he'd broken her. 😂

Think what you will of Nate Silver, but he totally nailed this one. LOL.

That look on her face, though … he may already be dead.

We're honestly a bit disturbed by this trend. We can't believe people still find fart humor funny …

… also us:

We blame this one on homophonia.

This lady's good! 😂

Oh no! Star Wars dad jokes. We love it!

Now we want to know more about this vacuum cleaner man. 😂😂😂

Lord help us, it's true.

Bradshaw even caught Steve Harvey off guard. LOL.

Nailed it! We grade this one an AA+.

That's Josh Blue, and he's hilarious! 😂

HAHA! You country folk know exactly how true this is.

We think she went a little heavy, but she has a solid team.

Bwahaha! Somebody had to do it.

If, like us, you have no idea what the kids are saying, this might help. 😂

LOLOLOL!

Another reminder that late-night 'comedy' is horrible right now. Conan was actually funny.

LOL. Go ahead and add Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

Now THAT is a professional crew. We wouldn't have been able to make it through the intro to the segment. 😂

Ah, there you are, dark internet humor. We just wonder if the secret recipe died with him.

LOL. Well played.

LOL! Perfect timing of the music right there.

Speaking of perfect timing, our classic comedy piece of the week is none other than one of the greats of comedic timing - Lucille Ball.

That's why she's a classic. So funny!

It's true, and it's somehow worse on Monday.

That's alright though. We're going to get through this Monday together. We know you can do this! We'll see y'all next week for more fun!

Until we meme again …

