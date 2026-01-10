Here’s the Judge Who Blocked Trump From Freezing $10 Billion in Childcare Funds

As our own Just Mindy reported earlier Saturday, Secretary Brooke Rollins announced that the USDA was suspending federal financial awards to Minnesota effective immediately, "until sufficient proof has been provided that the fraud has stopped." So there's that.

On Monday, The New York Post reported that the Trump administration was cutting off $10 billion in social services and child care funding to California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York. The five states sued, and a judge on Friday ruled that President Donald Trump could not freeze the funds. Again, we're not sure why we went to the trouble of electing a president only for federal judges to run the country.

BREAKING: A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration cannot block federal money for child care and other social service funding to five states for now. https://t.co/J3upgaYhQV — The Associated Press (@AP) January 10, 2026

The Associated Press reports:

A federal judge ruled Friday that President Donald Trump’s administration cannot block federal money for child care subsidies and other programs aimed at supporting low-income families with children from flowing to five Democratic-led states for now. The states of California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and New York argued that a policy announced Tuesday to freeze billions of dollars in funds for three grant programs is having an immediate impact on them and creating “operational chaos.” In court filings and a hearing earlier Friday, the states contended that the government did not have a legal reason for withholding the money from them. … U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, who was nominated to the bench by President Joe Biden, did not rule on the legality of the funding freeze but said the five states met a legal threshold “to protect the status quo” for at least 14 days while arguments are made in court.

Federal district court judge rules taxpayers must fund infinite refugee daycare scams.



This is not a legitimate system. This is not democracy. https://t.co/W9WmsqI01l — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 10, 2026

Arun Subramanian is a United States District Judge serving on the Southern District of New York who just issued an injunction to force the Trump administration to hand over our tax dollars to support fraudulent daycare centers all over the country.



He was appointed by Joe Biden… pic.twitter.com/vJKGvSC3Kd — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 10, 2026

The post continues:

… in 2023. He issued an injunction knowing the states don’t have a snowballs chance in hell of winning this case. Federal courts cannot force the Executive to disburse funds on a particular timeline absent a clear statutory command. And there is no clear statutory authority to disburse funds immediately to daycares absent a thorough review. So this judge issued an injection forcing the waste of taxpayer money in a case he knows the states won’t actually win on the merits.

Courts are meant to interpret law, not override the Executive or rush taxpayer money without statutory authority. When a judge forces spending he knows won’t survive on merits, that’s not justice—it’s activism from the bench. ⚖️💸 Democracy demands limits. — Himanshu Jain (@HemanNamo) January 10, 2026

This routine is played out and getting mighty old. — Zedekiah Morse (@zedekiahmorse) January 10, 2026

It’s all so tiresome. — Dr. Clayton Forrester (@DrClaytonForre1) January 10, 2026

Ignore the activist judge. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 10, 2026

The judicial branch has become tyrannical and it's frankly time to ignore them — Pro-America | Politics & Markets (@Pro__Trading) January 10, 2026

My understanding is that the funds are being withheld because these states refuse to comply with Federal data requests to review SNAP, Medicaid and other programs in these states. — War for the West (@War4theWest) January 10, 2026

Data the Trump administration requested last February.

We are not a serious country and until you solve this problem, we are screwed.



We have all three houses and voted for this, yet a single unelected activist in robes controls our country.



How about charge these toons, and put them in jail on corruption charges. This has to end. — Benjamin Hinson (@BenjaminHinson9) January 10, 2026

Here's Deputy HHS Secretary Jim O'Neill:

To prevent fraud, we asked states to provide receipts before sending taxpayer money for child care.



Five blue states sued and an activist Biden-appointed judge just ordered us to stop asking.



What are they afraid of?



We will comply with the court, but we will fight. We will… — Deputy Secretary Jim O'Neill (@HHS_Jim) January 9, 2026

The post continues:

… appeal. We will keep asking questions. We will stop the fraud. @HHSGov @ACF_Adams @ACFHHS

Bravo! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2026

It is obviously fair and normal to ask for receipts before blindly wiring money or fraud will grow to infinity!



The blue states are suing for one reason: to keep the fraud going. https://t.co/acczlpOVNL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2026

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

