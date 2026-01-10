Here’s the Judge Who Blocked Trump From Freezing $10 Billion in Childcare Funds

Big If True: Gov. Tim Walz Expected to Resign Within the Next Week
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on January 10, 2026
Twitchy

As our own Just Mindy reported earlier Saturday, Secretary Brooke Rollins announced that the USDA was suspending federal financial awards to Minnesota effective immediately, "until sufficient proof has been provided that the fraud has stopped." So there's that.

On Monday, The New York Post reported that the Trump administration was cutting off $10 billion in social services and child care funding to California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York. The five states sued, and a judge on Friday ruled that President Donald Trump could not freeze the funds. Again, we're not sure why we went to the trouble of electing a president only for federal judges to run the country.

The Associated Press reports:

A federal judge ruled Friday that President Donald Trump’s administration cannot block federal money for child care subsidies and other programs aimed at supporting low-income families with children from flowing to five Democratic-led states for now.

The states of California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and New York argued that a policy announced Tuesday to freeze billions of dollars in funds for three grant programs is having an immediate impact on them and creating “operational chaos.” In court filings and a hearing earlier Friday, the states contended that the government did not have a legal reason for withholding the money from them.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, who was nominated to the bench by President Joe Biden, did not rule on the legality of the funding freeze but said the five states met a legal threshold “to protect the status quo” for at least 14 days while arguments are made in court.

Big If True: Gov. Tim Walz Expected to Resign Within the Next Week
Brett T.
The post continues:

… in 2023. 

He issued an injunction knowing the states don’t have a snowballs chance in hell of winning this case. Federal courts cannot force the Executive to disburse funds on a particular timeline absent a clear statutory command. 

And there is no clear statutory authority to disburse funds immediately to daycares absent a thorough review. 

So this judge issued an injection forcing the waste of taxpayer money in a case he knows the states won’t actually win on the merits.

Data the Trump administration requested last February.

Here's Deputy HHS Secretary Jim O'Neill:

The post continues:

… appeal. We will keep asking questions. 

We will stop the fraud.

@HHSGov @ACF_Adams @ACFHHS

***

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

