'Drain the Minnesota Swamp': USDA Suspends Funding to Walz's State Until Fraud Proof Provided

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on January 10, 2026
AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto

Last week, the federal government cut off all funds to Minnesota for daycare services. Now, the USDA has shut it all down. Good! No more money for Minnesota until they get their act together.

Mayor Frey and Governor Walz have lots of questions to answer.

Because they are liars who were siphoning money to the Somali community for votes.

Walz hasn't been apologetic in the least. In fact, he dug in his heels and doubled down. He is getting what he deserves.

It's not an accident. It's intentional.

Dumb Dumb Keith seems to miss why many red states receive more federal dollars per capita than they contribute in taxes: a big chunk comes from military bases and defense spending, which are disproportionately located in the South and rural areas. Places like Virginia, Texas, Florida, Alabama, and Georgia rank high in DoD contracts, payrolls, and installations — that's national defense money, not just 'handouts.'

It's a start. 

Don't give that goofy man and his weird wife any ideas. 

Keep putting on the pressure.

