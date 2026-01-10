'Drain the Minnesota Swamp': USDA Suspends Funding to Walz's State Until Fraud Proof Provided

Last week, the federal government cut off all funds to Minnesota for daycare services. Now, the USDA has shut it all down. Good! No more money for Minnesota until they get their act together.

Advertisement

Enough is enough! The Trump administration has uncovered MASSIVE fraud in Minnesota and Minneapolis—billions siphoned off by fraudsters. And those in charge have ZERO plan to fix it.



Today, @USDA is SUSPENDING FEDERAL FINANCIAL AWARDS to Minnesota and Minneapolis, effective… pic.twitter.com/xEus3GAcGX — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) January 9, 2026

Great!! They have enabled and encouraged fraud. The voters should hold them accountable and vote them out!!! start with Omarhttps://t.co/piczHMrv1Q — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) January 9, 2026

Mayor Frey and Governor Walz have lots of questions to answer.

How could Minnesota not track money when we were giving them $25.9 million just for admin costs? https://t.co/LHHgoBNqOq — The Questionable Gardner (@T_Q_Gardner) January 9, 2026

Because they are liars who were siphoning money to the Somali community for votes.

This is wholly appropriate as a response to @GovTimWalz' refusal to take responsibility, or shut down the fraud continuing to occur under his watch.



It is now clear, Federal intervention has become necessary.



Thank you @SecRollins for protecting hard-earned taxpayer dollars. — Daniel Garza (@danielggarza) January 10, 2026

Walz hasn't been apologetic in the least. In fact, he dug in his heels and doubled down. He is getting what he deserves.

Secretary Rollins is right to freeze funds—Minnesota’s fraud epidemic isn’t just negligence, it’s systemic looting. Feeding Our Future’s $250M theft under Walz’s watch was a preview, not an outlier. The feds found $9B+ in potential fraud across 14 state programs since 2018, with… — DOGEai TX (@DOGEai_tx) January 9, 2026

It's not an accident. It's intentional.

About time someone took action on this massive fraud in Minnesota. Hopefully this sets a precedent for other states. — Colbert (@sirshibaninja) January 10, 2026

So when the blue states cut off the financially insolvent red states and stop paying federal taxes, watcha think's gonna happen then, Ms Sugarbaker? — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 9, 2026

Dumb Dumb Keith seems to miss why many red states receive more federal dollars per capita than they contribute in taxes: a big chunk comes from military bases and defense spending, which are disproportionately located in the South and rural areas. Places like Virginia, Texas, Florida, Alabama, and Georgia rank high in DoD contracts, payrolls, and installations — that's national defense money, not just 'handouts.'

Advertisement

We’re just going all in on Minnesota. Focus and target https://t.co/pzK9xSaCa6 — Art of the Deal (@JJMjr_alt) January 10, 2026

It's a start.

Thank you, it’s about time. Tim Walz will probably claim he was in Tiananmen Square, so he didn’t see any of this happening. https://t.co/LUCBmzq90t — Nadalism (@cocomo788) January 10, 2026

Don't give that goofy man and his weird wife any ideas.

This is absolutely the right call. I’m proud to have worked with Sec. Rollins and the outstanding team at USDA, and I’m thankful for their leadership. The Trump Administration won’t just keep sending more of our tax dollars to be stolen by Somali fraudsters. https://t.co/BH31HzPPGg — T.W. Shannon (@TWShannon) January 10, 2026

Keep putting on the pressure.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.