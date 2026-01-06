The Fraud Investigation of Cali Has Begun: Trump Takes Aim at 'New-scum' Amid Funding Cuts and MN Scandal

For days, Minnesota and all its many shades of fraud have been in the news. Today, President Trump announced he is adding California and Gavin New-scum to the list because he believes there is some fraud happening there, as well.

Trump claims ‘fraud’ probe of California has begun: ‘More corrupt than Minnesota’ https://t.co/x4citUyTBt pic.twitter.com/h9VUHIUDU2 — New York Post (@nypost) January 6, 2026

President Trump claimed Tuesday morning that a “fraud investigation of California has begun,” accusing the Golden State of being worse than Minnesota, which is grappling with a multibillion-dollar scandal of its own. “California, under Governor Gavin Newscum, is more corrupt than Minnesota, if that’s possible??? The Fraud Investigation of California has begun. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump declared in a signed Truth Social post, using his preferred name for Golden State Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The president did not specify who is investigating California or what they were looking into. On Monday, The Post reported that the Trump administration was cutting off $10 billion in social services and child care funding to California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York in the aftermath of the growing fraud scandal in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

The affected monies include $7.35 billion from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program and $869 million from the Social Services Block Grant.

California’s systemic abuse of taxpayer dollars is staggering—$52.7 million improperly claimed in Medicaid for illegal immigrants, $8.4 million stolen through fake student aid scams, and a $2 billion liability from CalFresh errors. @TheDemocrats corruption @CAgovernor https://t.co/0Yis8XtOBg — Chip Ed (@edi33078) January 6, 2026

California is a big state with many illegals. This could be a huge problem.

Pretty sure it isn't coincidence that Minnesota and California are, like Venezuela was, far too cozy with China. https://t.co/SFbtukaY85 — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) January 6, 2026

They say 'birds of a feather flock together', after all.

It goes hand and hand.

Oh, the fraud is going to be mind-blowing too. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) January 6, 2026

Illinois next. Followed by Ohio and Maine. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) January 6, 2026

On the way. — Evan Guthrie (@EvanGuthrie) January 6, 2026

The president is determined to mop up left-wing corruption throughout the hemisphere, and California is definitely in the hemisphere — James Moriarty (@enlightenedJim) January 6, 2026

This is what America voted for!

We should all be against fraud & pro-honesty. — Marge (@Marge1902) January 6, 2026

All elected officials should deal with taxpayer dollars like they are spending their own money as they are charged with representing the people who elected them.

Newscum going down pic.twitter.com/FH8xkoa0ZD — Jerry Stizzy (@J_Stizzy1124) January 6, 2026

It can't happen soon enough.

