'Out of Your Mind': Adams Condemns Mamdani's Housing Pick for Linking Homeownership to...
Sen. Ruben Gallego Says Ashli Babbitt Died Trying to Kill Cops and Elected...
January 6 Participant Tells Congress She Has Educated Herself and Escaped the MAGA...
Jason Crow, Who Recently Encouraged Military Sedition, Thinks January 6 Should Be 'Democra...
Reuters: Spain Will Not Recognize America’s Actions in Venezuela
From New York to Cuba: Why Collectivism Always Ends the Same Way
Stephen Miller Doubles Down: Greenland 'Should Be Part of the United States' –...
Oh DAMN! Katie Miller BODIES The Expert™ Tom Nichols for His Mean-Girl Comments...
WTF?! Mollie Hemingway OWNS Mark Kelly for DESPERATE Fundraising Email for Himself ......
Mary Katharine Ham's Video-Thread of Venezuelans BLASTING Trump-Hating Leftists Is GLORIOU...
Mamdani's Own Goal: Promising Cheap World Cup Tickets from the Wrong Side of...
ICE Agents Infiltrate Minneapolis: J6 Connection to Daycare Fraud Gets Uncovered
Dan Goldman Uses J6 Anniversary to Drop (Accidentally) HILARIOUS Campaign Ad, and We...
Yeah, AWKWARD --> Ilhan Omar Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD in Thank...

The Fraud Investigation of Cali Has Begun: Trump Takes Aim at 'New-scum' Amid Funding Cuts and MN Scandal

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on January 06, 2026
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

For days, Minnesota and all its many shades of fraud have been in the news. Today, President Trump announced he is adding California and Gavin New-scum to the list because he believes there is some fraud happening there, as well. 

Advertisement

President Trump claimed Tuesday morning that a “fraud investigation of California has begun,” accusing the Golden State of being worse than Minnesota, which is grappling with a multibillion-dollar scandal of its own.

“California, under Governor Gavin Newscum, is more corrupt than Minnesota, if that’s possible??? The Fraud Investigation of California has begun. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump declared in a signed Truth Social post, using his preferred name for Golden State Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The president did not specify who is investigating California or what they were looking into. 

On Monday, The Post reported that the Trump administration was cutting off $10 billion in social services and child care funding to California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York in the aftermath of the growing fraud scandal in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.  


The affected monies include $7.35 billion from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program and $869 million from the Social Services Block Grant.

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham's Video-Thread of Venezuelans BLASTING Trump-Hating Leftists Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

California is a big state with many illegals. This could be a huge problem.

They say 'birds of a feather flock together', after all. 

It goes hand and hand.

Advertisement

This is what America voted for!

All elected officials should deal with taxpayer dollars like they are spending their own money as they are charged with representing the people who elected them.

It can't happen soon enough.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

 

Tags:

CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham's Video-Thread of Venezuelans BLASTING Trump-Hating Leftists Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Sen. Ruben Gallego Says Ashli Babbitt Died Trying to Kill Cops and Elected Officials
Brett T.
Oh DAMN! Katie Miller BODIES The Expert™ Tom Nichols for His Mean-Girl Comments About Her Husband (Watch)
Sam J.
January 6 Participant Tells Congress She Has Educated Herself and Escaped the MAGA Cult
Brett T.
'Out of Your Mind': Adams Condemns Mamdani's Housing Pick for Linking Homeownership to White Supremacy
justmindy
WTF?! Mollie Hemingway OWNS Mark Kelly for DESPERATE Fundraising Email for Himself ... and Kamala Harris
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mary Katharine Ham's Video-Thread of Venezuelans BLASTING Trump-Hating Leftists Is GLORIOUS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement