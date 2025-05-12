Massachusetts AWFLs Follow the Democratic Party's Lead In Harassing ICE Agents Just Doing Their JOBS

When Democrats invaded an ICE facility in New Jersey, prompting several arrests, including the mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka.

The Democratic Party tried to spin this as concerned politicians looking out for their constituents (the illegal immigrants? That's a choice). But the rest of us saw it for what it was: an insurrection by the minority party in an attempt to undermine our sitting president and immigration enforcement.

But the Left got their marching orders, and now Leftists elswhere are trying to thwart ICE agents doing their jobs:

Ice arrests a female illegal in Worcester, Massachusetts.



Neighbors go berserk against ICE as expected.



Thank you for putting up with these traitors, @ICEgov.



And thank you for the deportations! pic.twitter.com/WNemS1wSnP — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 9, 2025

They should all be arrested on federal charges.

Start arresting these individuals for interfering with law enforcement.

When they end up spending 50k for an attorney and having a criminal record, maybe they will think twice. — Freedom First USA (@Tomfreeusa) May 9, 2025

Yes.

Do not stop arresting and deporting them all — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) May 9, 2025

Don't let the AWFLs stop you.

Anyone interfering should be arrested and charged.

Make an example of a few of them. — Turd Ferguson (@TurdFergason333) May 9, 2025

That's all it takes.

What part of MASS DEPORTATIONS still eludes people? I voted for this. — Karen Kennedy (@realkarenjean) May 9, 2025

So did 75 million other Americans.

We thought the Left loved democracy.

Guess not.

Deport all illegals and go after landlords and employers — Baked Turbo Flash (@BakedTurboFlash) May 9, 2025

There should be immigration enforcement targeting employers.

It'll make a lot of people self-deport and discourage them from coming here in the first place.

for some reason this is the kind of ppl who I suspected pic.twitter.com/hcKrLzzNnT — CHRIS KEBRITI (@cskebriti) May 9, 2025

The AWFL is strong in MA, it seems.

Every single person who interfered with this federal operation should be arrested. No one is above the law. https://t.co/3IWtNWIDpm — Greg Casey (@GregCaseyMA) May 11, 2025

Yep.

Bring the plastic cuffs and throw them all in the back of a paddywagon.

Puritans in Massachusetts remain psychotic and violent to this day/ https://t.co/yDHnGA7ye2 — Liberty Belle (@ArmisDei) May 11, 2025

No lie detected.

Do any of these people work https://t.co/fv0Y4osVFe — Norbert Costa (@NorbertCosta1) May 9, 2025

Apparently not.

The state of Massachusetts has turned into a giant liberal turd farm. Especially #Boston https://t.co/Zn46Pesi2E — World Of Hurt (@surlybits) May 9, 2025

And the primary crop from that turd farm are AWFL Karens.

Ranting and raving like spoiled children. Good times! https://t.co/j820fGYSQW — Beak of the Condor (@BeakoftheCondor) May 9, 2025

That's what they are. Spoiled children.