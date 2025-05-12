Massachusetts AWFLs Follow the Democratic Party's Lead In Harassing ICE Agents Just Doing Their JOBS

When Democrats invaded an ICE facility in New Jersey, prompting several arrests, including the mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka.
The Democratic Party tried to spin this as concerned politicians looking out for their constituents (the illegal immigrants? That's a choice). But the rest of us saw it for what it was: an insurrection by the minority party in an attempt to undermine our sitting president and immigration enforcement.
But the Left got their marching orders, and now Leftists elswhere are trying to thwart ICE agents doing their jobs:
Ice arrests a female illegal in Worcester, Massachusetts.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 9, 2025
Neighbors go berserk against ICE as expected.
Thank you for putting up with these traitors, @ICEgov.
And thank you for the deportations! pic.twitter.com/WNemS1wSnP
They should all be arrested on federal charges.
Start arresting these individuals for interfering with law enforcement.— Freedom First USA (@Tomfreeusa) May 9, 2025
When they end up spending 50k for an attorney and having a criminal record, maybe they will think twice.
Yes.
Do not stop arresting and deporting them all— Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) May 9, 2025
Don't let the AWFLs stop you.
Anyone interfering should be arrested and charged.— Turd Ferguson (@TurdFergason333) May 9, 2025
Make an example of a few of them.
That's all it takes.
What part of MASS DEPORTATIONS still eludes people? I voted for this.— Karen Kennedy (@realkarenjean) May 9, 2025
So did 75 million other Americans.
We thought the Left loved democracy.
Guess not.
Deport all illegals and go after landlords and employers— Baked Turbo Flash (@BakedTurboFlash) May 9, 2025
There should be immigration enforcement targeting employers.
It'll make a lot of people self-deport and discourage them from coming here in the first place.
for some reason this is the kind of ppl who I suspected pic.twitter.com/hcKrLzzNnT— CHRIS KEBRITI (@cskebriti) May 9, 2025
The AWFL is strong in MA, it seems.
Every single person who interfered with this federal operation should be arrested. No one is above the law. https://t.co/3IWtNWIDpm— Greg Casey (@GregCaseyMA) May 11, 2025
Yep.
Bring the plastic cuffs and throw them all in the back of a paddywagon.
Puritans in Massachusetts remain psychotic and violent to this day/ https://t.co/yDHnGA7ye2— Liberty Belle (@ArmisDei) May 11, 2025
No lie detected.
Do any of these people work https://t.co/fv0Y4osVFe— Norbert Costa (@NorbertCosta1) May 9, 2025
Apparently not.
The state of Massachusetts has turned into a giant liberal turd farm. Especially #Boston https://t.co/Zn46Pesi2E— World Of Hurt (@surlybits) May 9, 2025
And the primary crop from that turd farm are AWFL Karens.
Ranting and raving like spoiled children. Good times! https://t.co/j820fGYSQW— Beak of the Condor (@BeakoftheCondor) May 9, 2025
That's what they are. Spoiled children.
