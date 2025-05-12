President Trump Asks Reporter, 'You're ABC Fake News, Right?'
Massachusetts AWFLs Follow the Democratic Party's Lead In Harassing ICE Agents Just Doing Their JOBS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on May 12, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

When Democrats invaded an ICE facility in New Jersey, prompting several arrests, including the mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka.

The Democratic Party tried to spin this as concerned politicians looking out for their constituents (the illegal immigrants? That's a choice). But the rest of us saw it for what it was: an insurrection by the minority party in an attempt to undermine our sitting president and immigration enforcement.

But the Left got their marching orders, and now Leftists elswhere are trying to thwart ICE agents doing their jobs:

They should all be arrested on federal charges.

Yes.

Don't let the AWFLs stop you.

That's all it takes.

So did 75 million other Americans.

We thought the Left loved democracy.

Guess not.

There should be immigration enforcement targeting employers.

It'll make a lot of people self-deport and discourage them from coming here in the first place.

The AWFL is strong in MA, it seems.

Yep.

Bring the plastic cuffs and throw them all in the back of a paddywagon.

No lie detected.

Apparently not.

And the primary crop from that turd farm are AWFL Karens.

That's what they are. Spoiled children.

