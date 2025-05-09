It's Not a Circus Without the Clowns: NJ Mayor and House Reps FAFO at Ice Detention Center in New Jersey

All that was needed to turn an ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey, into a circus was a few clowns. New Jersey Democrats proudly provided those clowns.

Three of the state's Congressional Representatives and the mayor of Newark joined an ICE protest at the Delaney Hall detention center on Friday afternoon. It wasn't long before the cretinous quartet found themselves in hot water. They rushed through the facility's gates when it was opened to allow a bus of detainees to enter. The vacuous plan of the daring Democrat chuckleheads would end there as they found themselves stranded between two security fences, where they were met by federal law enforcement.

The three Congress critters would eventually be escorted out of the facility, and Mayor Ras Baraka, who is running for Governor of New Jersey, was arrested for trespassing.

🚨 #BREAKING: MULTIPLE Democrat members of Congress have BROKEN INTO an ICE facility in New Jersey, and the Mayor of Newark has been ARRESTED by DHS



They waited for the busses to open the gates, and they stormed in.



THIS IS A FEDERAL CRIME! ARREST REPS. MENENDEZ AND WATSON TOO! pic.twitter.com/tXeJI5xDJX — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 9, 2025

In typical Democrat fashion, the protest was 'Mostly' peaceful.

A mob (including 3 members of Congress) assaulting our ICE agents as they try to break into an ICE detention facility. pic.twitter.com/UflU9QpAZU — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) May 9, 2025

He broke into a federal facility with a mob of fellow communists. pic.twitter.com/YAWAVWFsuz — Patriotic Penguin 🐧 (@ElectPenguin) May 9, 2025

HAPPENING NOW: Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was just taken into custody while protesting outside the Delaney Hall ICE detention center pic.twitter.com/JMOaSsnLis — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) May 9, 2025

US Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba released a statement on the Mayor's arrest.

The Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey this afternoon. He has willingly chosen to disregard the law. That will not stand in this… — US Attorney Habba (@USAttyHabba) May 9, 2025

The entire post:

The Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey this afternoon. He has willingly chosen to disregard the law. That will not stand in this state. He has been taken into custody. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW.

The Mayor, a vocal opponent of ICE, was led away in handcuffs to be processed.

New Jersey Congressman Robert Menendez (No stranger to convicted felons) opined about the incident after being escorted from the facility with fellow resisters Rep. LaMonica McIver and Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman.

NJ Congressman Robert Menendez is crashing out over Mayor Ras Baraka being arrested.



"They put their hands on two members of Congress... How is this acceptable?"



Newsflash bud, just because you're in Congress doesn't mean you can trespass. pic.twitter.com/duWQZqZptJ — Media Research Center (@theMRC) May 9, 2025

The emotion, the outrage, the righteous indignation. We hope someone from the Academy was watching because this act was worthy of a nomination.

DHS released a statement on X in response, giving a few examples of the non-criminals Menendez is so desperately trying to defend.

Today, as a bus of detainees was entering the security gate of Delaney Hall Detention Center, a group of protestors, including two members of US Congress, stormed the gate and broke into the detention facility. The allegations by Newark politicians that Delaney does not have the… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 9, 2025

The entire post:

Today, as a bus of detainees was entering the security gate of Delaney Hall Detention Center, a group of protestors, including two members of US Congress, stormed the gate and broke into the detention facility. The allegations by Newark politicians that Delaney does not have the proper permitting is false. Meet who the New Jersey lawmakers are fighting for:

An MS-13 member.

CHINCHILLA CABALLERO is in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. CABALLERO is a positive match to numerous TECS lookouts and is a known active member of MS13. pic.twitter.com/mTcjlbY9EH — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 9, 2025

A murder suspect from Brazil:

RAMOS MARIN is wanted in Brazil for Homicide and has an INTERPOL Red Notice.



On April 29, 2025, ERO Newark with the assistance of HSI SAC Newark and CBP Newark arrested RAMOS MARIN. He is in ICE custody without bond. pic.twitter.com/0l9PDltUCX — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 9, 2025

A Dominican drug trafficker:

On May 5, 2025, ICE Newark arrested Adonis ESTEVEZ Bello, a 23-year-old citizen of Dominican Republic. ESTEVEZ has multiple felony convictions for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, drug trafficking, resisting arrest, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.… pic.twitter.com/Oith2Uo4LS — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 9, 2025

The facility is housing gang members, murders, rapists, and drug dealers. The worst of the worst. If these are the innocent, neighborly 'migrants' that Menendez is referring to, we'd hate to see anyone he actually considers to be a criminal.

LaMonica McIver explained that the three Reps and their emotional support mayor were only trying to perform congressional oversight when they stormed the facility's gates.

As congressional members, we have the power to conduct oversight. That’s what we’re here to do.@RepBonnie @RepMenendez pic.twitter.com/VqfNC56xNi — Rep. LaMonica McIver (@RepLaMonica) May 9, 2025

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said if the Reps wanted to conduct a tour, all they had to do was ask.

Earlier in the day, Reps. Rob Menendez Jr., Bonnie Watson Coleman and LaMonica McIver, all New Jersey Democrats, entered ICE's Delaney Hall detention facility in Newark and were held up inside the first checkpoint, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News. "These members of Congress storming into a detention facility goes beyond bizarre political stunt and puts the safety of our law enforcement agents and the detainees at risk," a DHS statement to Fox News said. "Members of Congress are not above the law and cannot illegally break into detention facilities. Had these members requested a tour, we would have facilitated a tour of the facility." The three lawmakers were outside the facility with a group of protesters when the gates opened to allow an ICE bus in. The lawmakers then rushed through the gates and past security, DHS said.

The three lawmakers later joined a group to protest Baraka's arrest at the DHS field office where he was being processed. There was no word on potential charges for the three perimeter breeching representatives.

keep them in pretrial detention until you can get around to prosecuting (in a couple of years) the same way Jan 6th prisoners were kept. the illegally entered a restricted federal area, they fought with federal agents. J6 treatment ALL THE WAY. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) May 9, 2025

Prosecute every Democrat who participated in these lawless actions today- 18 U.S.C. § 2383 for insurrection. Anyone who engages in ANY rebellion against the authority of the U.S. - including against Federal ICE officers should be charged & prosecuted. NOBODY is above the law. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) May 9, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it. At least they think it should be.

This New Jersey person on Fox News screaming about the ice facility is a tool.

Seriously someone needs to throw a tomato. — Jodi (@APLMom) May 9, 2025

Just one tomato?

Getting criminal illegal aliens off of our streets and out of our country IS exactly what we voted for. A statist mayor who would rather protect MS-13 over his own citizens getting arrested is a nice bonus.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes!!!



You cannot just force your way into a secure federal facility without expecting consequences. That Mayor got what he deserved! Hopefully he spends a little time in the slammer. — Tex-Mex Conservative (@Jondeli75) May 9, 2025

Baraka got what he deserved, but he also got exactly what he was looking for when he joined in this political publicity stunt: attention.

Hopefully, that attention comes with some serious consequences.

