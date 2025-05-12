You'll Be NOT Shocked to Learn L.A. Families Are Being Forced to Sell Their Burnt Land Thanks to CA Dems

Raise your hand if you're shocked that California Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass lied about protecting Los Angelenos who lost everything in the wildfires.

Beuller?

Bueller?

Anyone?

No, we're not shocked. When they promised to make the rebuilding process easier and to help lower-income families keep their property, they lied through their teeth.

Literally every single thing Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass said about recovery from the Los Angeles wildfires was an absolute lie.



Nobody is being protected.



Families are forced to sell.



This is the land grab we were told would never happen. pic.twitter.com/CnhkmBB6XW — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 11, 2025

You don't despise them enough.

Why are Newsom and Bass still in office? Where are the hordes of lawyers suing them for dereliction of duty? Where are the mobs demanding change? — Katsu Sando (@SandoKatsuZilla) May 11, 2025

They're (D)ifferent.

How can most families wait 2-3 years for the rebuilds? — Vince 🇺🇸 (@VGmt0800) May 11, 2025

Be insanely wealthy.

That's how.

Only to watch it all burn down again next wildfire season.

All too predictable https://t.co/h2EunKLpKA — Mann Made Cinema (@Hotshot_Movie) May 11, 2025

This guy predicted it all back in February.

My sister lost her house, as of last week, she still can’t even get the property cleared. — Mr. Mac (@JackMcPher95405) May 11, 2025

Just amazing.

I called this back on Jan 16 and again in this post when I asked the President to protect Pacific Palisades land owners from a blatant land grab



It's still happeninghttps://t.co/SlE1NHHqav — ℙ𝕙𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕒𝕤 𝔽𝕠𝕘𝕘𝕤 (@PhileasFoggs) May 11, 2025

We all saw this coming.

Trump should come back again and highlight all this crap https://t.co/3t6n5fEem6 — crcounts.eth (@crcounts) May 11, 2025

Yes, he should.

Everything Gavin Newsom said shouldn’t, couldn’t and wouldn’t happened in the Palisades is somehow happening in the Palisades… https://t.co/rrAFI6wNwS pic.twitter.com/K0SRszwHjI — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 12, 2025

What a scumbag.

The thing about voters in California is that @GavinNewsom and @MayorOfLA and other @CA_Dem politicians can repeatedly lie to them and the voters will vote again for the same lying politicians. @CAgovernor @JustineBateman https://t.co/3a2LEkXRCu — Jared A., Esq. (@JaredAllebest) May 12, 2025

You get the government you vote for. Sometimes good and hard.

How’s that Maui rebuild going? Nothing in MSM ever. https://t.co/kysAl7sUf0 — marla_rides (@marla_rides) May 11, 2025

Excellent question. Maui is LA's future, it seems.

Notice how it's the New York Times that keeps breaking or revealing this news



It's beyond obvious that the LA media will shield and coddle Karen Bass @MayorOfLA despite obvious, objective failure



We need a massive reset in LA politics. https://t.co/ySFHXSpu77 — KarenBassProgressReport (@KBassProgReport) May 11, 2025

A massive reset.

