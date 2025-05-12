You'll Be NOT Shocked to Learn L.A. Families Are Being Forced to Sell Their Burnt Land Thanks to CA Dems

Raise your hand if you're shocked that California Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass lied about protecting Los Angelenos who lost everything in the wildfires.
Beuller?
Bueller?
Anyone?
No, we're not shocked. When they promised to make the rebuilding process easier and to help lower-income families keep their property, they lied through their teeth.
Literally every single thing Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass said about recovery from the Los Angeles wildfires was an absolute lie.— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 11, 2025
Nobody is being protected.
Families are forced to sell.
This is the land grab we were told would never happen. pic.twitter.com/CnhkmBB6XW
You don't despise them enough.
Why are Newsom and Bass still in office? Where are the hordes of lawyers suing them for dereliction of duty? Where are the mobs demanding change?— Katsu Sando (@SandoKatsuZilla) May 11, 2025
They're (D)ifferent.
How can most families wait 2-3 years for the rebuilds?— Vince 🇺🇸 (@VGmt0800) May 11, 2025
Be insanely wealthy.
That's how.
Only to watch it all burn down again next wildfire season.
All too predictable https://t.co/h2EunKLpKA— Mann Made Cinema (@Hotshot_Movie) May 11, 2025
This guy predicted it all back in February.
My sister lost her house, as of last week, she still can’t even get the property cleared.— Mr. Mac (@JackMcPher95405) May 11, 2025
Just amazing.
I called this back on Jan 16 and again in this post when I asked the President to protect Pacific Palisades land owners from a blatant land grab— ℙ𝕙𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕒𝕤 𝔽𝕠𝕘𝕘𝕤 (@PhileasFoggs) May 11, 2025
It's still happeninghttps://t.co/SlE1NHHqav
We all saw this coming.
Trump should come back again and highlight all this crap https://t.co/3t6n5fEem6— crcounts.eth (@crcounts) May 11, 2025
Yes, he should.
Everything Gavin Newsom said shouldn’t, couldn’t and wouldn’t happened in the Palisades is somehow happening in the Palisades… https://t.co/rrAFI6wNwS pic.twitter.com/K0SRszwHjI— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 12, 2025
What a scumbag.
The thing about voters in California is that @GavinNewsom and @MayorOfLA and other @CA_Dem politicians can repeatedly lie to them and the voters will vote again for the same lying politicians. @CAgovernor @JustineBateman https://t.co/3a2LEkXRCu— Jared A., Esq. (@JaredAllebest) May 12, 2025
You get the government you vote for. Sometimes good and hard.
How’s that Maui rebuild going? Nothing in MSM ever. https://t.co/kysAl7sUf0— marla_rides (@marla_rides) May 11, 2025
Excellent question. Maui is LA's future, it seems.
Notice how it's the New York Times that keeps breaking or revealing this news— KarenBassProgressReport (@KBassProgReport) May 11, 2025
It's beyond obvious that the LA media will shield and coddle Karen Bass @MayorOfLA despite obvious, objective failure
We need a massive reset in LA politics. https://t.co/ySFHXSpu77
A massive reset.
