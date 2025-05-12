Decline Is a Choice: Misbehaving Youth Have Gotten SO Out of Control One...
Townhall Media Is Hiring!
Sen. Mike Lee Points Out Simple Reason Lefty's List of Trump Admin 'Failures'...
We'd Like to Buy an OUCH: Watch As ALL THREE 'Wheel of Fortune'...
Last American-Israeli Hostage Released by Hamas
Biden's Continued Presence Reminds His Fellow Democrats What a Disaster the Man Is
VIP
Al Gore Says You Should NEVER Compare Anyone to Hitler ... Unless It's...
PEAK CNN: Car Prices Aren't Shooting Up Despite Tariffs and 'That's Not Necessarily...
Episcopal Church Announces It Will Not Help Settle South African Refugees Because They're...
Democrats Rioted — Arrests Are on the Table
Big, Beautiful, School Choice!
'She's Done NOTHING!': WATCHING AOC's Constituents WALLOP Her for Not Being Around Is...
So, About Those Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs the Biden Admin Claims They...
Latest 2024 vs. 2025 Border Numbers Prove We Didn't Need New Legislation, Just...

You'll Be NOT Shocked to Learn L.A. Families Are Being Forced to Sell Their Burnt Land Thanks to CA Dems

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on May 12, 2025
ImgFlip

Raise your hand if you're shocked that California Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass lied about protecting Los Angelenos who lost everything in the wildfires.

Advertisement

Beuller?

Bueller?

Anyone?

No, we're not shocked. When they promised to make the rebuilding process easier and to help lower-income families keep their property, they lied through their teeth.

You don't despise them enough.

They're (D)ifferent.

Be insanely wealthy.

That's how.

Only to watch it all burn down again next wildfire season.

This guy predicted it all back in February.

Just amazing.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We all saw this coming.

Yes, he should.

What a scumbag.

You get the government you vote for. Sometimes good and hard.

Excellent question. Maui is LA's future, it seems.

A massive reset.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: GAVIN NEWSOM LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM KAREN BASS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Decline Is a Choice: Misbehaving Youth Have Gotten SO Out of Control One VA McDonald's Goes Adults Only
Amy Curtis
Sen. Mike Lee Points Out Simple Reason Lefty's List of Trump Admin 'Failures' Is a HUGE WIN for America
Doug P.
We'd Like to Buy an OUCH: Watch As ALL THREE 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestants Flub EASY Puzzle
Amy Curtis
Biden's Continued Presence Reminds His Fellow Democrats What a Disaster the Man Is
Amy Curtis
Episcopal Church Announces It Will Not Help Settle South African Refugees Because They're Too WHITE
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement