Al Gore Says You Should NEVER Compare Anyone to Hitler ... Unless It's...
PEAK CNN: Car Prices Aren't Shooting Up Despite Tariffs and 'That's Not Necessarily...
Episcopal Church Announces It Will Not Help Settle South African Refugees Because They're...
Democrats Rioted — Arrests Are on the Table
Big, Beautiful, School Choice!

First Batch of Afrikaner Refugees Arrives, Waving American Flags

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on May 12, 2025
C-SPAN

Last Friday, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who has a man-crush on El Salvadoran MS-13 illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, blasted President Donald Trump's "sick global apartheid policy" after it was announced the U.S. would be receiving 60 whole refugees from South Africa. "Trump shut out refugees but is making White South Africans an exception," read the headline in the Washington Post.

And as Twitchy reported earlier Monday, the Episcopal Church announced that it will end its 40-year partnership with the government to resettle refugees over the Afrikaners given refugee status. They're just too white. “In light of our church’s steadfast commitment to racial justice and reconciliation and our historic ties with the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, we are not able to take this step,” said the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church.

Van Hollen said these Afrikaners didn't need refugee status. In August of 2023, the New York Times published a story on a popular song in South Africa called "Kill the Boer." "Right-wing commenters claim that an old anti-apartheid chant is a call to anti-white violence," they wrote, "but historians and the left-wing politician who embraces it say it should not be taken literally." But in February, South African EFF Party leader Julius Malema told an interviewer that people upset over his calls to slaughter white people were "crybabies."

In any case, the first batch of South Africans arrived on Monday, and they were proudly waving American flags. Ten million illegals can cross the border, and the Democrats will do everything they can to make sure they're not deported, but 60 whole white South Africans entering legally? An outrage.

Democrats demand that Van Hollen's new crush with the MS-13 tattoos be returned to Maryland, where he was living illegally.

Trump's "sick global apartheid policy."

Welcome to America. And thank you for coming in the front door.

