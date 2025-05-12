First Batch of Afrikaner Refugees Arrives, Waving American Flags

Last Friday, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who has a man-crush on El Salvadoran MS-13 illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, blasted President Donald Trump's "sick global apartheid policy" after it was announced the U.S. would be receiving 60 whole refugees from South Africa. "Trump shut out refugees but is making White South Africans an exception," read the headline in the Washington Post.

And as Twitchy reported earlier Monday, the Episcopal Church announced that it will end its 40-year partnership with the government to resettle refugees over the Afrikaners given refugee status. They're just too white. “In light of our church’s steadfast commitment to racial justice and reconciliation and our historic ties with the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, we are not able to take this step,” said the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church.

Van Hollen said these Afrikaners didn't need refugee status. In August of 2023, the New York Times published a story on a popular song in South Africa called "Kill the Boer." "Right-wing commenters claim that an old anti-apartheid chant is a call to anti-white violence," they wrote, "but historians and the left-wing politician who embraces it say it should not be taken literally." But in February, South African EFF Party leader Julius Malema told an interviewer that people upset over his calls to slaughter white people were "crybabies."

In any case, the first batch of South Africans arrived on Monday, and they were proudly waving American flags. Ten million illegals can cross the border, and the Democrats will do everything they can to make sure they're not deported, but 60 whole white South Africans entering legally? An outrage.

BREAKING: First group of white refugees fleeing persecution (South Africa) have arrived in the United States pic.twitter.com/8Cbq4IIXVt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 12, 2025

Women and children. Fathers who have stable jobs. Not one single gang tattoo. Everyone is waving an American flag.



The only refugees the left hates. pic.twitter.com/xluqhR43kd — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 12, 2025

Democrats demand that Van Hollen's new crush with the MS-13 tattoos be returned to Maryland, where he was living illegally.

U.S. officials welcome the 1st group of white farmers fleeing persecution in South Africa: pic.twitter.com/2LkCJ1W4WG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 12, 2025

The Left hates anyone holding an American flag — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 12, 2025

This is so beautiful to see. — 4Saken (@4SakenGhost) May 12, 2025

Notice the difference of REAL asylum seekers: they travel with their complete families and not just males who are military age… — booker9e1 (@booker9e1) May 12, 2025

The kind of refugees that will actually benefit our society — Professor Nez (@professornez) May 12, 2025

This is what real gratitude looks like. — James Holbrook (@DOCFMF0311) May 12, 2025

Trump gets it. pic.twitter.com/jjsnr9Ovdn — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) May 12, 2025

Trump's "sick global apartheid policy."

This video shows the true spirit of America: families embracing our flag with pride, seeking opportunity with respect. They are not just refugees; they are future Americans who will strengthen our nation. This is the immigration we should celebrate. 🇺🇸❤️ — Grass💚 (@DewyGrassBlades) May 12, 2025

Welcome to each and every one of them — ToniWanKanobi (@tbird765) May 12, 2025

Welcome to America. And thank you for coming in the front door.

