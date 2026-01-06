Buffoon Typhoon: Scott Jennings Predicts Tim Walz’s Somali Fraud Storm Will Only Get Worse for Him

On Monday night, Republican commentator Scott Jennings was on Newsmax’s Finnerty to weigh in on the expanding Minnesota Somali fraud scandal and Governor Tim Walz. Earlier Monday, the beleaguered Democrat abandoned his plans to run for reelection. Jennings says that’s probably for the best since it appears the worst is yet to come for Walz.

@ScottJenningsKY lights up “buffoon” Tim Walz, predicts the worst is yet to come for the disgraced governor: “This guy has been CAUGHT. He knows that what's been uncovered is bad, but what is yet to come is LIKELY EVEN WORSE." "There's never been a faster rise and fall in modern political history." "I think he knew, I think he did nothing, and I think he ought to be held accountable for it."

“This guy has been CAUGHT. He knows that what's been uncovered is bad, but what is yet to come is LIKELY EVEN WORSE."



"There's never been a faster rise and fall in… pic.twitter.com/aQNZIPH14R — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 6, 2026

Scott taking a blowtorch to tampon Timmy 💀 — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) January 6, 2026

This was a proper flaying. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 6, 2026

There’s more than one way to skin a ‘crat.

Commenters say Walz’s sudden departure from the governor’s race looks like the actions of a guilty man.

Timmy wouldn’t go from aspirations of being VP to Gubernatorial dropout if he didn’t think his future might involve an orange jumpsuit.



I just hope with fraud so big and involving federal money, the Federal Government nails his a.. on enough indictments to get him 20 years. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 6, 2026

The party made sure he got out. They see where this is going.



And he’s been more and more manic with every appearance. Panicked. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 6, 2026

It’s fun to watch. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 6, 2026

Democrats couldn’t risk losing the Governor’s Mansion over a damaged and possibly indicted incumbent.

Posters want to see Walz in prison orange.

I hope jennings is right — Franklin Grayy Maximus (@oldtownfrankie) January 6, 2026

Yep. Prosecute him. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 6, 2026

We need that right now so bad… we as conservative American voters need accountability for American politicians that ran wild for the last 10 plus years. A message must be sent… the time is now for perp walks! — Franklin Grayy Maximus (@oldtownfrankie) January 6, 2026

Walz being charged, perp walked, and eventually sentenced would shock the Republican Party and rock the Democrat Party. Here’s hoping it happens. It’s time to put this buffoon in his cage.

