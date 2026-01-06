We Looked! Eric Holder Says ‘Authentic Guy’ Tim Walz Was Thoroughly Vetted and...
Buffoon Typhoon: Scott Jennings Predicts Tim Walz’s Somali Fraud Storm Will Only Get Worse for Him

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:27 AM on January 06, 2026
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, file

On Monday night, Republican commentator Scott Jennings was on Newsmax’s Finnerty to weigh in on the expanding Minnesota Somali fraud scandal and Governor Tim Walz. Earlier Monday, the beleaguered Democrat abandoned his plans to run for reelection. Jennings says that’s probably for the best since it appears the worst is yet to come for Walz.

Here’s more. (READ)

@ScottJenningsKY lights up “buffoon” Tim Walz, predicts the worst is yet to come for the disgraced governor:

“This guy has been CAUGHT. He knows that what's been uncovered is bad, but what is yet to come is LIKELY EVEN WORSE."

"There's never been a faster rise and fall in modern political history."

"I think he knew, I think he did nothing, and I think he ought to be held accountable for it."

Jennings says Walz knows he’s been caught. (WATCH)

There’s more than one way to skin a ‘crat.

Commenters say Walz’s sudden departure from the governor’s race looks like the actions of a guilty man.

Democrats couldn’t risk losing the Governor’s Mansion over a damaged and possibly indicted incumbent.

Posters want to see Walz in prison orange.

Walz being charged, perp walked, and eventually sentenced would shock the Republican Party and rock the Democrat Party. Here’s hoping it happens. It’s time to put this buffoon in his cage.

