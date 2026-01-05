Outgoing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Has Found the REAL Victim of the Somali Fraud Scandal - It’s HIM!

Tim Walz will soon leave behind the walls of the Minnesota Governor’s mansion. On Monday, he announced that he is dropping out of the 2026 gubernatorial election. It looks like the pressure from the growing Somali fraud scandal is taking its toll on the two-term Democrat governor. Walz is entirely to blame for his current situation, but he sees it differently. In his eyes, he’s the real victim.

Here’s more. (READ)

Tim Walz blames everyone but himself for the massive problems he’s created: “An organized group of criminals have sought to take advantage of this state's generosity. And even as we make progress in the fight against the fraudsters, we now see an organized group of political actors seeking to take advantage of a crisis." Tim Walz is the true victim in all of this, according to Tim Walz.

Here’s Walz throwing out blame to everyone else but himself. (WATCH)

Tim Walz blames everyone but himself for the massive problems he’s created:



“An organized group of criminals have sought to take advantage of this state's generosity. And even as we make progress in the fight against the fraudsters, we now see an organized group of political… pic.twitter.com/66Leu9JyS6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 5, 2026

Voice cracking. He's in deep trouble. — Jeff Hard Author (@AuthorHard) January 5, 2026

We hope that’s the sound of panic.

Posters say Walz is continuing the legacy of other Democrats who have had their feet (and jazz hands) held to the fire.

That would be a typical Democrat for you.. it's ALWAYS someone else's fault for their failures — Kobie_3408 (@Kobie3408) January 5, 2026

In the fine tradition of the democrat party... — Brian O'D (@BrianOD252525) January 5, 2026

Deflect and accuse. The liberal playbook. — Magnaman (@Magnamanstock) January 5, 2026

Liberal playbook 101, play the victim and call everyone racist. — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) January 5, 2026

Can’t forget the charges of racism. Every Democrat blaming session has to play the ‘race card’ per the DNC’s bylaws.

Walz once proclaimed that the ‘buck stops’ with him. Well, just throw that on the huge heap of lies he’s told us in the past. Commenters said Walz neglected his duties as the state’s top Democrat. He’s fully to blame.

Walz, you were in charge of the state, you either didn't stop the fraud or you were in on it. — Mister Sugar (@ScottWi92107364) January 5, 2026

He had his chance to stop it. Instead he chose to aid and abet the fraud for votes and personal gain, even going so far as changing the Minnesota flag to look like the Somali flag. — larry (@lmay4949) January 5, 2026

Somalians

Tampons

Saint George

China

Stolen Valor

State Finances

What can't this clown do? — Burning Madolf (@BurningMadolf) January 5, 2026

Seems like a lot of work on his part to just say "I'm passing the buck on this one". — Rob Holl (@RobHoll2) January 5, 2026

Sounds like the only bucks he oversaw were the billions going to the Somali fraudsters.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations about Walz’s silly blame game.

He should resign, not running again is a cop out. — Mike L Barber (@kindmannn) January 5, 2026

It's like listening to a child makes excuses about homework. — Jeff S (@GTR_JeffS) January 5, 2026

Are you sure that's not a body double? I saw no jazz hands or skipping. — Biff LaTourette (@BiffLaTourette) January 5, 2026

Don't be too hard on him. It must be embarrassing being so dumb that Somalians can outsmart you. — QTheLibertine (@QTheLibertine) January 5, 2026

Walz has got to be the dumbest major party vice presidential candidate in history. That’s what happens when you have to find someone dumber than Kamala Harris. Being dumb doesn’t remove his responsibility for what’s going down in Minnesota, though. He’s earned that blame whether he accepts it or not.

