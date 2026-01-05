Scott Jennings Tells CNN’s Jake Tapper What Trump’s ‘Negative’ Polling on Maduro’s Capture...
Outgoing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Has Found the REAL Victim of the Somali Fraud Scandal - It’s HIM!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:50 PM on January 05, 2026
AP Photo/Morry Gash

Tim Walz will soon leave behind the walls of the Minnesota Governor’s mansion. On Monday, he announced that he is dropping out of the 2026 gubernatorial election. It looks like the pressure from the growing Somali fraud scandal is taking its toll on the two-term Democrat governor. Walz is entirely to blame for his current situation, but he sees it differently. In his eyes, he’s the real victim.

Here’s more. (READ)

Tim Walz blames everyone but himself for the massive problems he’s created:

“An organized group of criminals have sought to take advantage of this state's generosity. And even as we make progress in the fight against the fraudsters, we now see an organized group of political actors seeking to take advantage of a crisis."

Tim Walz is the true victim in all of this, according to Tim Walz.

Here’s Walz throwing out blame to everyone else but himself. (WATCH)

We hope that’s the sound of panic.

Posters say Walz is continuing the legacy of other Democrats who have had their feet (and jazz hands) held to the fire.

Can’t forget the charges of racism. Every Democrat blaming session has to play the ‘race card’ per the DNC’s bylaws.

Walz once proclaimed that the ‘buck stops’ with him. Well, just throw that on the huge heap of lies he’s told us in the past. Commenters said Walz neglected his duties as the state’s top Democrat. He’s fully to blame.

Sounds like the only bucks he oversaw were the billions going to the Somali fraudsters.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations about Walz’s silly blame game.

Walz has got to be the dumbest major party vice presidential candidate in history. That’s what happens when you have to find someone dumber than Kamala Harris. Being dumb doesn’t remove his responsibility for what’s going down in Minnesota, though. He’s earned that blame whether he accepts it or not.

