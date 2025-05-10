Black Lives Matter Protesters Demand Charges for Woman Who Used the N-Word
VIP
Thus Begins the Media's Papal Conflate
Senator Chris Murphy's Stammering Symphony: A Masterclass in Evasion on Transgender Athlet...
Country Singer John Rich Composed a Little Ditty for Sen. Thom Tillis
Mexico Takes on Google Over Gulf Name ... Guess Cartels Are Apparently Just...
Congresswoman at Protest Tells CNN ICE Has Manufactured Bodycam Footage
VIP
David French’s Act is Nothing More Than Pandering to Dems While Pretending to...
ALOHA Hypocrisy: Hawaii Sues Oil Companies Over Climate Change, Save for the One...
Maher to Dems: Stop Hugging Terror Fans or Say Buh-Bye to Your Party’s...
Pseudo Science: Council for British Archaeology Pens Angry Letter About U.K. Court Followi...
Roy Cooper FLEES Like the Coward He Is After Being Confronted About His...
J6 Attorney to Storming Congress Critters: Win Stupid Games, Get Stupid Prison Sentences
Get WRECKED, Fang Bang! Rep. Brandon Gill Ends Eric Swalwell With One Screenshot
Dem Sen. Brian Schatz Trips Over Some Old Tweets While Getting Triggered by...

Sen. Chris Van Hollen Blasts Trump’s ’Sick Global Apartheid Policy’ of Receiving White Refugees

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on May 10, 2025
X/@ChrisVanHollen

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen seems to be trying to dig his way out of the PR nightmare that was the photo and video of him exchanging loving looks with "Maryland man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador. Sure, he chose to champion a wife-beater and human trafficker, as well as an MS-13 gang member. But he'll do anything to look after his "constituents."

Advertisement

Van Hollen saw a headline in the Washington Post about the Trump administration preparing to receive around 60 white South Africans as refugees. "Trump shut out refugees but is making White South Africans an exception," reads the headline. 

"Who do not need it" … and yet all 10 million illegals Joe Biden let into the country were all valid asylum seekers. News interviews with the illegals themselves showed they were looking for economic opportunity, not safe refuge.

Back in February, South African EFF Party leader Julius Malema told an interviewer that people upset over his calls to slaughter white people were "crybabies."

Recommended

Congresswoman at Protest Tells CNN ICE Has Manufactured Bodycam Footage
Brett T.
Advertisement

Talk about an "apartheid policy."

In August of 2023, the New York Times published a story on a popular song in South Africa called "Kill the Boer." "Right-wing commenters claim that an old anti-apartheid chant is a call to anti-white violence," they wrote, "but historians and the left-wing politician who embraces it say it should not be taken literally."

Advertisement

So the Trump administration is legally bringing in 60 South Africans who face actual genocide. And that's a problem for Van Hollen, because they "do not need it," as if all of the illegals who walked through safe countries to reach the United States did.

***

Tags: ASYLUM GENOCIDE REFUGEES SOUTH AFRICA WHITE CHRIS VAN HOLLEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Congresswoman at Protest Tells CNN ICE Has Manufactured Bodycam Footage
Brett T.
Senator Chris Murphy's Stammering Symphony: A Masterclass in Evasion on Transgender Athletes in Sports
justmindy
Black Lives Matter Protesters Demand Charges for Woman Who Used the N-Word
Brett T.
Country Singer John Rich Composed a Little Ditty for Sen. Thom Tillis
Brett T.
Bet She's Spitting Mad NOW: Psycho Leftist Who Hocked a Loogie on Ed Martin Has Been Arrested
Grateful Calvin
Mexico Takes on Google Over Gulf Name ... Guess Cartels Are Apparently Just a Minor Inconvenience Now
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Congresswoman at Protest Tells CNN ICE Has Manufactured Bodycam Footage Brett T.
Advertisement