Sen. Chris Van Hollen Blasts Trump’s ’Sick Global Apartheid Policy’ of Receiving White Refugees

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen seems to be trying to dig his way out of the PR nightmare that was the photo and video of him exchanging loving looks with "Maryland man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador. Sure, he chose to champion a wife-beater and human trafficker, as well as an MS-13 gang member. But he'll do anything to look after his "constituents."

Van Hollen saw a headline in the Washington Post about the Trump administration preparing to receive around 60 white South Africans as refugees. "Trump shut out refugees but is making White South Africans an exception," reads the headline.

Trump and Musk are about to give refugee status to 60 white South Africans — who do not need it — while Trump locks up and deports refugees here who face genuine dangers in other countries.⁰

This is the sick global apartheid policy being adopted by this lawless administration.… pic.twitter.com/hDN3qbk9Fe — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) May 9, 2025

"Who do not need it" … and yet all 10 million illegals Joe Biden let into the country were all valid asylum seekers. News interviews with the illegals themselves showed they were looking for economic opportunity, not safe refuge.

The one type of refugee democrats hate. The people fleeing a nation with national chants calling for their death... https://t.co/KG4q9nSGAM — bumbadum (@bumbadum14) May 9, 2025

Back in February, South African EFF Party leader Julius Malema told an interviewer that people upset over his calls to slaughter white people were "crybabies."

The likely future leader of South Africa calls for genocide of the 4 million whites who live there https://t.co/MNEzOUaN1L — gorklon rust (@elonmusk) February 7, 2024

Talk about an "apartheid policy."

He's going light on South Africa. We should be sanctioning them for their virulent racism. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 9, 2025

In August of 2023, the New York Times published a story on a popular song in South Africa called "Kill the Boer." "Right-wing commenters claim that an old anti-apartheid chant is a call to anti-white violence," they wrote, "but historians and the left-wing politician who embraces it say it should not be taken literally."

Your support for ‘kill the Boer’ is noted — Alex Joffe (@DrAlexJoffe) May 10, 2025

Wow a whole 60???? 😂😂😂 — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) May 10, 2025

Dude, you should really do some research on what’s going on in South Africa. 🤔 — Joe Ziskey (@JZiskey) May 10, 2025

“Who do not need it?”



Unlike most Central American migrants, who BYPASS safe third countries because they want our Nanny State, these farmers on an entirely different continent face ACTUAL GENOCIDE and K1LLINGS by their own government.



You are genuinely horrible. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 9, 2025

The difference is they will come in legally not through illegally crossing and sneaking in. — Fountain Head (@Co39357290Carol) May 9, 2025

We welcome civilized asylum seekers — Bellalucca (@Bellalucca76131) May 10, 2025

Oh, what a shame. Think of all the warlords we could bring in to replace the MS-13 and TdA we're losing. — Independent Sentinel (@indiesentinel) May 9, 2025

They are literally facing a gen*cide you commie fck.



I know your entire ethos is being against EVERYTHING Trump does, but you are a demented human being. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 9, 2025

So the Trump administration is legally bringing in 60 South Africans who face actual genocide. And that's a problem for Van Hollen, because they "do not need it," as if all of the illegals who walked through safe countries to reach the United States did.

