NYT: South African song calling for anti-white violence 'should not be taken literally'

Country singer Jason Aldean stirred up weeks' worth of controversy with the video for his song, "Try That in a Small Town." Rolling Stone explained how the song was a "veiled threat." (It was actually, against people carjacking old ladies.) Tennessee 3 troll Justin Jones slimed Aldean over his "vile, racist song." What was racist about it? The New York Times did a piece explaining how it was shot in front of the Maury County Courthouse, where an 18-year-old black man was hanged in 1927. Coincidence?

Speaking of the New York Times, they've published a story on a popular song in South Africa called "Kill the Boer." "Right-wing commenters claim that an old anti-apartheid chant is a call to anti-white violence," they write, "but historians and the left-wing politician who embraces it say it should not be taken literally."

So Aldean's song is a veiled threat of lynching, while "Kill the Boer" doesn't really mean anything.

The NY Times, ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/yjBmepnmG9 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 3, 2023

ahahahaha oh this is amazing. oh, the excuses! and we know why! pic.twitter.com/E51AL3aOPH — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) August 3, 2023

"historians and the left-wing politician who embraces it" - absolute chef's kiss of inadvertently showing your ass in a headline — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) August 3, 2023





This chant from what I understand has an historic and symbolic meaning for the anti-Apartheid struggle and most people don’t take it literally. That being said given that the boers are now a small minority and lack political power it might be time to retire it given risks? https://t.co/INPK5sVk3p — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 31, 2023





I have no problem with applying nuance to stories, but it seems the MO is to apply nuance to the extreme left and a sledge hammer to the normie right. https://t.co/ISqGLH2nXS — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 3, 2023

I noticed this in stories about the Atlanta police training center. The radical edge of the opposition has shot a police officer, used arson, and sent death threats to the City Council. But none of this is seen as alarming. If they were right-wing, it would be different. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 3, 2023

Much of NYT staff is far left but some of it is center left. But even when they run articles critical of the far left it’s usually something like “they might inhibit our ability to defeat the right, which is evil” rather than principled critiques https://t.co/3nhUwi7ur2 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 3, 2023

Forgive me, but as an outsider, I'm having trouble discerning the "symbolic" aspect of “kill the Boer (Whites), kill the White farmer.” Where is the metaphor here, exactly? — japecake (@japecake) August 1, 2023

It means kill them with kindness, DUH — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 3, 2023

So it should be taken figuratively? That's not really any better. — AZ_Morlock (@az_morlock) August 3, 2023

I guess “seriously but not literally” doesn’t apply when the other side does it. — Rollin' Pangolin (он/она/оно/они) (@PangolinRollin) August 3, 2023

Same people will hear a racist dog whistle in the most innocuous statements, but this nah no racism there. — Daniel Corrigan (@BosDan04) August 3, 2023

They listen to the song "Try that in a small town" and they screech like a soiled toddler.



But with "k*** The Boer" they go "Well ackshually, you need to understand the context, nuance, and historical hermeneutics associated within the framing of the lyrics." — Sixclaws (@DivineFlesh1) August 3, 2023

Everyone calm down … the call to kill white farmers isn't to be taken literally. The left-wing politician who embraces it says so.

EFF leader Julius Malema doubles down on “kill the Boer [whites]” and attacks Elon Musk:



“He looks like an illiterate. The only thing that protects him is his white skin.” pic.twitter.com/4uPVVF9855 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 3, 2023

Guy will have an MSNBC show before the month is over. https://t.co/0tEFyVANoM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2023





