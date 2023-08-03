NYT: South African song calling for anti-white violence 'should not be taken literally'

YIKES! Joe Biden appears in CRINGE 'Dark Brandon' ad angering Twitter conservatives
August 03, 2023
Twitter

Country singer Jason Aldean stirred up weeks' worth of controversy with the video for his song, "Try That in a Small Town." Rolling Stone explained how the song was a "veiled threat." (It was actually, against people carjacking old ladies.) Tennessee 3 troll Justin Jones slimed  Aldean over his "vile, racist song." What was racist about it? The New York Times did a piece explaining how it was shot in front of the Maury County Courthouse, where an 18-year-old black man was hanged in 1927. Coincidence?

Speaking of the New York Times, they've published a story on a popular song in South Africa called "Kill the Boer." "Right-wing commenters claim that an old anti-apartheid chant is a call to anti-white violence," they write, "but historians and the left-wing politician who embraces it say it should not be taken literally."

So Aldean's song is a veiled threat of lynching, while "Kill the Boer" doesn't really mean anything.



Everyone calm down … the call to kill white farmers isn't to be taken literally. The left-wing politician who embraces it says so.


