Matt Yglesias: Why Aren't Conservatives Bothered by Crime in Conservative States?

Matthew Yglesias does have a point here. Throughout the campaign, conservatives lobbied for a leader who was going to be tough on crime, and they always seemed to talk about crime in blue cities like San Francisco and New York City. And that's where all of the videos of lootings and violent crimes were coming from. And it was the blue city mayors who were changing their minds about defunding the police. And when the subject of gun control inevitably comes up after a mass shooting, conservatives always point to black-on-black crime in blue cities like Chicago.

Advertisement

Why aren't conservatives bothered by crime in conservative states? We think a lot of it is because they are concerned about crime, arrest criminals, and hold them in prison on cash bail rather than showing them the revolving door back to the streets.

Why aren’t conservatives bothered by crime in conservative states? — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) December 24, 2024

Dallas, TX with a Republican mayor in a red state has more than double the murder rate of Los Angeles (4x New York) and it’s rising but you never hear about it.



I sincerely think crime is bad wherever it happens, but conservatives have weird blindness to this. pic.twitter.com/qgsAoqreDT — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) December 24, 2024

Dallas? Isn't that Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett's area? That would explain a lot.

Why aren’t conservatives bothered by crime in conservative states? — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) December 24, 2024

Cause it's focused on the liberal cities. We remove those cities from the crime data and there is very little crime. — Waffle House Coffee ☕ (@WHHotCoffee) December 24, 2024

We are.



The difference is that conservative states don’t release criminals back onto the streets, decriminalize shoplifting, or outlaw self defense.



Crime will always exist, but the law shouldn’t abet it. — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) December 25, 2024

Because we punish criminals in our states. I know. It’s a revelation. — Mega MAGA Republican Maplefritos, Esq. 🏴‍☠️ (@maplefritos) December 25, 2024

I’m sure they are, but since they don’t live in the urban areas that skew the crime stats for red states they rarely ever experience crime and it’s more of an academic discussion. — Stephen Carter (@jstephencarter) December 24, 2024

You cannot be serious right now. — Do Not @ Me, PhD (@UsingLyft) December 25, 2024

Matthew you don’t want to pull on this thread — Jethro (@GodsTopGuy) December 25, 2024

Why aren’t libs bothered by crime anywhere? — Glen Bolger (@posglen) December 25, 2024

Even Californians overwhelmingly voted this November to pass Prop 36, which increases punishments for shoplifting and drug possession.

That’s literally why they bear arms. — A variable of my ancestry (@VoterIndy) December 25, 2024

Advertisement

Have any good faith questions?



Would you know one if you saw one? — Parker Smith (@ParkerKSmith) December 25, 2024

We reject his premise. Conservatives are bothered by crime in conservative states — that's why they talk about it so much during campaigns and vote for prosecutors who will actually do their jobs. There's none of this "restorative justice" crap.

Who says they aren’t? — warren KIRWIN (@wgklv) December 24, 2024

Liberals should be thankful that someone is concerned for them.

***