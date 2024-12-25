Matt Yglesias: Why Aren't Conservatives Bothered by Crime in Conservative States?

Church of England Warns Clergy About Christmas Carols With 'Problematic Words'
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on December 25, 2024
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File

Matthew Yglesias does have a point here. Throughout the campaign, conservatives lobbied for a leader who was going to be tough on crime, and they always seemed to talk about crime in blue cities like San Francisco and New York City. And that's where all of the videos of lootings and violent crimes were coming from. And it was the blue city mayors who were changing their minds about defunding the police. And when the subject of gun control inevitably comes up after a mass shooting, conservatives always point to black-on-black crime in blue cities like Chicago.

Why aren't conservatives bothered by crime in conservative states? We think a lot of it is because they are concerned about crime, arrest criminals, and hold them in prison on cash bail rather than showing them the revolving door back to the streets.

Dallas? Isn't that Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett's area? That would explain a lot.

Even Californians overwhelmingly voted this November to pass Prop 36, which increases punishments for shoplifting and drug possession.

We reject his premise. Conservatives are bothered by crime in conservative states — that's why they talk about it so much during campaigns and vote for prosecutors who will actually do their jobs. There's none of this "restorative justice" crap.

Liberals should be thankful that someone is concerned for them.

***

