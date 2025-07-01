Trump Explains to Press His Plan to Put Crocodiles in the Rio Grande Was a Joke

Back in 2021, companies submitted proposals for a barrier between the United States and Mexico. President Trump managed to troll the environmental alarmists with a wall design that had solar panels across the top. Someone also floated the idea of a wall lined with a trench at least 100 feet deep to store nuclear waste.

Reporters also remembered that Trump had suggested filling the Rio Grande with alligators and asked him Tuesday if "Alligator Alcatraz" in Florida was a dream come true. Trump confirmed that he was initially joking about importing crocodiles from Africa, but some people really warmed to the idea.

I asked President Trump about putting crocodiles in the Rio Grande to stop illegal crossings.



The President told me he actually wants to go further, importing ruthless African crocodiles:



“If you want to know the truth... They were serious. They were actually crocodiles. They… pic.twitter.com/i50sgG5WJQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 1, 2025

"They are a step beyond."

He said “secure the border” and meant every option. Even reptilian ones. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) July 1, 2025

And extra water mocassins!

🐍🐍 — K.D. Rancher✝️👵🏼🐮 (@simpyblessedoma) July 1, 2025

Peace through STRENGTH — RedpillGoku™ (@redpillgoku) July 1, 2025

Say what you want, but no one makes border security sound like a Discovery Channel special quite like Trump. 🇺🇸 — Sophia (@ValourDiva) July 1, 2025

We hear Trump's regularly glued to The Gorilla Channel.

LMAO this dude just gets better by the day! 🇺🇸🐊✊🏻 — J (@JBaR1x1) July 1, 2025

The master TROLL. He is such a funny guy. pic.twitter.com/MyZ1F4kfdM — Nick the Nuke (@NicktheNuke85) July 1, 2025

You got to ask a sitting President a question and that’s what you came up with? — Publius (@MorePublius) July 1, 2025

Right?

Speaking of Alligator Alcatraz, all of the right people were triggered the other day when the official DHS X account posted this:

