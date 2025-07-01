Trump Explains to Press His Plan to Put Crocodiles in the Rio Grande Was a Joke

VIP
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on July 01, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Back in 2021, companies submitted proposals for a barrier between the United States and Mexico. President Trump managed to troll the environmental alarmists with a wall design that had solar panels across the top. Someone also floated the idea of a wall lined with a trench at least 100 feet deep to store nuclear waste.

Reporters also remembered that Trump had suggested filling the Rio Grande with alligators and asked him Tuesday if "Alligator Alcatraz" in Florida was a dream come true. Trump confirmed that he was initially joking about importing crocodiles from Africa, but some people really warmed to the idea.

"They are a step beyond."

We hear Trump's regularly glued to The Gorilla Channel.

Right?

Speaking of Alligator Alcatraz, all of the right people were triggered the other day when the official DHS X account posted this:

***

