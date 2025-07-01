NYC Commie Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Isn't Just Economically Illiterate, He Can't Read Either

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on July 01, 2025
Imgflip

One of the major planks in Zohran Mamdani's NYC mayoral campaign platform was establishing government-run grocery stores. It's a plan doomed to fail, and now it turns out it was based entirely on Mamdani being too stupid to read a website correctly.

Embarrassing is an understatement.

Here's more from the Washington Examiner:

When Zohran Mamdani, the New York Democratic mayoral nominee, defends his idea of socialist grocery stores, he says he can pay for them by cutting city subsidies to “corporate grocery stores.”

This claim is based on a basic misunderstanding of the city’s current grocery subsidies. The money he plans to use to pay for his city-owned grocery stores is money the city doesn’t have.

Specifically, he wrongly believes that the city is spending $140 million to subsidize private grocery stores, and he thinks he can take half of that money and use it to build government groceries.

“We will redirect city funds from corporate supermarkets to city-owned grocery stores whose mission is lower prices, not price-gouging,” Mamdani said in one scripted video.

In another interview, he went into a bit more detail, saying he had already detailed “how we are going to pay … for the entire agenda.”

The commie is a real galaxy brain.

We made popcorn and everything!

He said billionaires shouldn't exist.

Which makes taxing billionaires ... impossible.

Make it make sense.

Nailed it.

Government makes everything more expensive.

Totally shocked.

Not.

It really is a *chef's kiss*, no?

They say math and reading are racist, so they didn't bother learning either.

Heh.

He'll just tax billionaires more.

Bingo.

Even Mayor Adams is calling him out:

Weird how no other media outlets are asking Mamdani questions about this.

And by 'weird' we mean totally predictable.

