NYC Commie Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Isn't Just Economically Illiterate, He Can't Read Either

One of the major planks in Zohran Mamdani's NYC mayoral campaign platform was establishing government-run grocery stores. It's a plan doomed to fail, and now it turns out it was based entirely on Mamdani being too stupid to read a website correctly.

Advertisement

This is a bit embarrassing.

Mamdani has a plan for paying for his city-owned grocery stores. He's planning to tap into a $140 million pile of subsidies for "corporate grocery stores."

But that pile of money doesn't exist. He just misread a government website. (Link in reply) pic.twitter.com/sI2TTh3aB1 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) July 1, 2025

Embarrassing is an understatement.

Here's more from the Washington Examiner:

When Zohran Mamdani, the New York Democratic mayoral nominee, defends his idea of socialist grocery stores, he says he can pay for them by cutting city subsidies to “corporate grocery stores.” This claim is based on a basic misunderstanding of the city’s current grocery subsidies. The money he plans to use to pay for his city-owned grocery stores is money the city doesn’t have. Specifically, he wrongly believes that the city is spending $140 million to subsidize private grocery stores, and he thinks he can take half of that money and use it to build government groceries. “We will redirect city funds from corporate supermarkets to city-owned grocery stores whose mission is lower prices, not price-gouging,” Mamdani said in one scripted video. In another interview, he went into a bit more detail, saying he had already detailed “how we are going to pay … for the entire agenda.”

The commie is a real galaxy brain.

Aww, I wanted him to try this experiment so people would see it doesn’t work. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 1, 2025

We made popcorn and everything!

I thought he was just going to tax the billionaires



And then the billionaires all leave



Thrusting NYC into even further squalor and dystopia — Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) July 1, 2025

He said billionaires shouldn't exist.

Which makes taxing billionaires ... impossible.

Make it make sense.

Communism: We’ll Get It Right This Time! — Thomas, Baby Cobra 🐍 (@Cobra__Thomas) July 1, 2025

Nailed it.

Wait! Zoran Mamdani's plan was to spend $140 million to build 5 grocery stores? That's insane! Last year Village Super Market paid $76 million for four of Fairway’s Manhattan stores in prime top dollar real estate locations.https://t.co/bQ4Z9N3YsJ — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) July 1, 2025

Government makes everything more expensive.

Wait, you mean a self proclaimed socialist came up with a terrible plan based on phantom accounting? I’m shocked!!! — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) July 1, 2025

Totally shocked.

Not.

This is perfect https://t.co/NMuIwPXwhH — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) July 1, 2025

It really is a *chef's kiss*, no?

Math and reading are really, really hard for socialists. https://t.co/omZdMEZkzt — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) July 1, 2025

Advertisement

They say math and reading are racist, so they didn't bother learning either.

Commies and misunderstanding economic data: name a more iconic duo https://t.co/sAvkc0hQrb — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 1, 2025

Heh.

Numbers, schnumbers. Accounting doesn't matter for commies, only the who-whom. https://t.co/2t16WEy7bV — Patrick McIlheran (@PaddyMacMke) July 1, 2025

He'll just tax billionaires more.

If Socialists could read and do math, they wouldn’t be Socialists… https://t.co/dMuLBu1Cwf — James Rodgers (@DrJamesBRodgers) July 1, 2025

Bingo.

Even Mayor Adams is calling him out:

Zohran Mamdani’s plan for government-run grocery stores is built on $140 million in subsidies that don’t exist. Why? He misread a website. This isn’t just sloppy, it’s reckless.https://t.co/dYldzknC7V pic.twitter.com/eMNEtHJmiT — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) July 1, 2025

Weird how no other media outlets are asking Mamdani questions about this.

And by 'weird' we mean totally predictable.