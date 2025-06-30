EXPERT ALERT! Food Policy Pros Assure Us Mamdani's Gov Grocery Store Plan Isn't Headed for Disaster

Ah, experts.

What would we do without them?

Thrive as a society, probably.

As commie Zohran Mamdani looks like the favorite to win the New York City mayor's race, those experts are weighing in on his plan to seize the means of production, including grocery stores:

Zohran Mamdani, the favorite to become New York City's next mayor after winning the Democratic primary, has a contentious plan to create a network of city-owned grocery stores. But it's less radical than critics portray, some food policy and grocery industry experts say.… — CNN (@CNN) June 30, 2025

Here's more from CNN:

Mamdani has proposed five municipally owned stores, one in each New York City borough, to offer groceries at lower prices to customers with limited access to supermarkets. In some New York City neighborhoods, more than 30% of people are food insecure. The proposal has been blasted as a ''Soviet' style disaster-in-waiting,' 'farcical' and 'economically delusional.' John Catsimatidis, the owner of New York City-based supermarket chain Gristedes, threatened to close stores if Mamdani is elected. (Catsimatidis is a two-time Republican candidate for mayor.) But Mamdani is drawing on government-owned and subsidized models that already exist in the United States, such as the Defense Department’s commissaries for military personnel, public retail markets that lease space to farmers and chefs, and city-owned stores in rural areas such as St. Paul, Kansas. Atlanta is opening two municipal grocery stores later this year after struggling to draw a private grocery chain. Madison, Wisconsin, and rural Venice, Illinois, also plan to open municipally owned stores.

It is all of those things: a pending disaster of epic proportions.

They deserved a good frogging.

“Communism isn’t such a radical idea guys” -media — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 30, 2025

Because the media will be protected.

The rest of us? Not so much.

You know which other places have government run grocery stores?

Venezuela has them, Cuba has them, and North Korea has them.



That should tell you all you need to know about how great they are. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) June 30, 2025

'Real communism hasn't been tried!'

Anyone that thinks this is a good idea is not an expert. This always leads to food shortages and higher prices in the long run. Always. — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) June 30, 2025

And the lower-income residents always suffer.

Always.

"Communist experts who agree with us agree that communism is good, you see." — Shane McKee (@shaner5000) June 30, 2025

Trust them!

There is no word that turns this writer off more than 'expert.'

"Other Marxists say that Mamdani's Marxist Grocery Store plan isn't that radical." https://t.co/kxJcXkKVMU — RBe (@RBPundit) June 30, 2025

Birds of a feather and all that.

Rx Make Bread Lines Great Again https://t.co/8rxg8zqXBq pic.twitter.com/M9Txi8wi7I — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 30, 2025

At least everyone in that picture is equal.

Sure, they're poor and starving, but they're all poor and starving together.

The hilarity of having an article where @CNN attempts to justify a socialist scheme that has never actually worked on the scale imagined BEHIND A PAYWALL is not lost on me. https://t.co/pws0OGHudM pic.twitter.com/z17dl8Nf7Y — KnightRider (@fdknight) June 30, 2025

The irony is off the charts.

