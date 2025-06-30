EXPERT ALERT! Food Policy Pros Assure Us Mamdani's Gov Grocery Store Plan Isn't Headed for Disaster

New Yorker Mag Tries Eulogizing the 'Me Too' Movement by Name Dropping Two...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on June 30, 2025
ImgFlip

Ah, experts.

What would we do without them?

Thrive as a society, probably.

As commie Zohran Mamdani looks like the favorite to win the New York City mayor's race, those experts are weighing in on his plan to seize the means of production, including grocery stores:

Here's more from CNN:

Mamdani has proposed five municipally owned stores, one in each New York City borough, to offer groceries at lower prices to customers with limited access to supermarkets. In some New York City neighborhoods, more than 30% of people are food insecure.

The proposal has been blasted as a ''Soviet' style disaster-in-waiting,' 'farcical' and 'economically delusional.' John Catsimatidis, the owner of New York City-based supermarket chain Gristedes, threatened to close stores if Mamdani is elected. (Catsimatidis is a two-time Republican candidate for mayor.)

But Mamdani is drawing on government-owned and subsidized models that already exist in the United States, such as the Defense Department’s commissaries for military personnel, public retail markets that lease space to farmers and chefs, and city-owned stores in rural areas such as St. Paul, Kansas. Atlanta is opening two municipal grocery stores later this year after struggling to draw a private grocery chain. Madison, Wisconsin, and rural Venice, Illinois, also plan to open municipally owned stores.

It is all of those things: a pending disaster of epic proportions.

They deserved a good frogging.

Because the media will be protected.

The rest of us? Not so much.

'Real communism hasn't been tried!'

And the lower-income residents always suffer.

Always.

Trust them!

There is no word that turns this writer off more than 'expert.'

Birds of a feather and all that.

At least everyone in that picture is equal.

Sure, they're poor and starving, but they're all poor and starving together.

The irony is off the charts.

