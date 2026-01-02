Babylon Bee Editor Thanks Snopes for Debunking This Believable Story About Tim Walz's $8 Billion Grant

Ever since the fraud in Minnesota started to be exposed, the media, including "fact-checkers," have jumped into action.

We can include in that some reporters responding to Nick Shirley's videos about Somali daycare fraud in Minneapolis by investigating... Nick Shirley. Up next we have a "fact-checking" organization debunking a satirical piece from the Babylon Bee, mostly because this sounds way too believable:

Advertisement

Walz Announces $8 Billion Grant To Somali Company To Investigate Fraud https://t.co/EPG0zVFSzu pic.twitter.com/toyBO5SJ43 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 29, 2025

The Bee's editor-in-chief jokingly thanked Snopes for their latest role in protecting democracy:

Thanks to Snopes for debunking yet another dangerous Babylon Bee article pic.twitter.com/HImgCXxYlX — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) January 1, 2026

The Snopes headline: Don't believe rumor Tim Walz gave $8B to Somali company to investigate fraud

Snopes sub-headline is this: "The claim originated with The Babylon Bee, a Christian satirical outlet that Snopes has repeatedly debunked."

Yes, because it's a satirical outlet! Well, sort of.

The Bee is actually a PSA https://t.co/R1TyH6ltrY — Michael Scarborough (@MikeBizNetwork) December 29, 2025

I’m not sure if this is parody or a premonition. https://t.co/5GBzp2jWkB — Billy Atwell (@BillyAtwell) December 29, 2025

If Walz saw the Bee's story he might have said to himself, "hey, that's not a bad idea."

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!