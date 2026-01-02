Somalian Fraudsters Accidentally Blow Their Entire Operation During Humiliating Press Conf...
Former Tea Partier Joe Walsh Wakes Up In 2026 to Realize He's Joined...
MASTER Class! AG Hamilton SCHOOLS WaPo Hack Playing Race Card to Defend Somali...
Tommy Lee Jones's Daughter Found Dead on New Year's Day, She Was 34
VIP
Call to Activism's Claim About Jack Smith Footage Proves NOBODY Grifts Better Than...
PANIC! Man Tries Enrolling His Kid at Quality 'Learing 'Center and BAHAHA, This...
Wait, Is This Video to Promote Communists As Blue-Collar Working People for Real?
Mike Davis ENDS Eric Swalwell (Assist from Harmeet Dhillon) for Threatening to Charge...
Brit Hume Shares DAMNING Post That Explains What Zohran Mamdani's 'Warmth of Collectivism'...
VIP
'Mamdani Press Account' Says 'in No Way Was This a Nazi Salute' and...
THIS! NYT Best Selling Author Takes NPR's Front Page Smearing Nick Shirley APART...
Jack Smith (Yes, THAT Jack Smith) Just EVISCERATED Nancy Pelosi's J6 Committee (Especially...
Catherine Herridge Exposes How CBS Suppressed the Hunter Biden Laptop Story (and SO...
Embrace the SUCK! Mamdani Voters Get a Taste of What Communism REALLY Looks...

Babylon Bee Editor Thanks Snopes for Debunking This Believable Story About Tim Walz's $8 Billion Grant

Doug P. | 1:59 PM on January 02, 2026
Meme

Ever since the fraud in Minnesota started to be exposed, the media, including "fact-checkers," have jumped into action. 

We can include in that some reporters responding to Nick Shirley's videos about Somali daycare fraud in Minneapolis by investigating... Nick Shirley. Up next we have a "fact-checking" organization debunking a satirical piece from the Babylon Bee, mostly because this sounds way too believable: 

Advertisement

The Bee's editor-in-chief jokingly thanked Snopes for their latest role in protecting democracy:

The Snopes headline: Don't believe rumor Tim Walz gave $8B to Somali company to investigate fraud

Snopes sub-headline is this: "The claim originated with The Babylon Bee, a Christian satirical outlet that Snopes has repeatedly debunked."

Yes, because it's a satirical outlet! Well, sort of. 

If Walz saw the Bee's story he might have said to himself, "hey, that's not a bad idea." 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former Tea Partier Joe Walsh Wakes Up In 2026 to Realize He's Joined the Communist Party
Grateful Calvin
PANIC! Man Tries Enrolling His Kid at Quality 'Learing 'Center and BAHAHA, This Is TOO Damn Funny (Watch)
Sam J.
MASTER Class! AG Hamilton SCHOOLS WaPo Hack Playing Race Card to Defend Somali Fraud Ring in Minnesota
Sam J.
Jack Smith (Yes, THAT Jack Smith) Just EVISCERATED Nancy Pelosi's J6 Committee (Especially Liz Cheney)
Sam J.
Mike Davis ENDS Eric Swalwell (Assist from Harmeet Dhillon) for Threatening to Charge ICE With Kidnapping
Sam J.
Brit Hume Shares DAMNING Post That Explains What Zohran Mamdani's 'Warmth of Collectivism' REALLY Means
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Former Tea Partier Joe Walsh Wakes Up In 2026 to Realize He's Joined the Communist Party Grateful Calvin
Advertisement