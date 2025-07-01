Bill Melugin Shuts Down Criticism of Alligator Alcatraz With ONE Pic From the Biden Administration

Joy Reid Says Alligator Alcatraz Is a 'Concentration Camp' to Round Up Brown...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 01, 2025
Meme

We've told you a little bit about Alligator Alcatraz, the Florida-based illegal immigrant detention center that was erected with lightning speed.

Of course, the Left is going to scream about this, too, because they think illegals, not American citizens, are their constituents.

Bill Melugin addressed these complaints in a post that should shut down any criticism:

Boom.

Where was the Left when Biden did this?

And nary a peep about it.

They sure do.

Always.

As we said.

Nope. This isn't about comfort.

YUP.

He deserves one.

Those rooms at Alligator Alcatraz are nicer than a lot of prisons.

We appreciate them.

