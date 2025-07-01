Bill Melugin Shuts Down Criticism of Alligator Alcatraz With ONE Pic From the Biden Administration

We've told you a little bit about Alligator Alcatraz, the Florida-based illegal immigrant detention center that was erected with lightning speed.

Of course, the Left is going to scream about this, too, because they think illegals, not American citizens, are their constituents.

Bill Melugin addressed these complaints in a post that should shut down any criticism:

Already seeing posts critical of the "cages" at Alligator Alcatraz.

But Alligator Alcatraz looks significantly more comfortable than the outdoor detainment facilities the Biden admin put up in Ajo, AZ in September 2023 in 100+ degree heat. Most would prefer a bed over rocks. https://t.co/AJhKZ4MRkC pic.twitter.com/7eB5CaNIEk — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 1, 2025

Boom.

Where was the Left when Biden did this?

10 people died in those Biden cages due to the heat. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 1, 2025

And nary a peep about it.

The indoor units have A/C. People need to chill. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 1, 2025

They sure do.

There’s always the option to self-deport. — 𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎 (@BlazingScot) July 1, 2025

Always.

It’s very easy to avoid detention in Alligator Alcatraz. Register online as an illegal alien (there’s an app for it), and inform ICE that you intend to self-deport. They’ll pay you $1,000 on your way out. — Gary P. Nabhan (@GaryPNabhan) July 1, 2025

As we said.

Don’t need the whataboutism. The facilities aren’t built for comfort. https://t.co/mlLbiyZhIh — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) July 1, 2025

Nope. This isn't about comfort.

The most important constituency to Democrats are illegal aliens as evidenced by their voting last night to preserve Medicaid for illegals — Cody Penn-Dent (@codypd) July 1, 2025

YUP.

Oh Bill, I can't wait for your pulitzer! https://t.co/EyMdZEPrwR — Beware Confirmation Bias (@NathanDallon) July 1, 2025

He deserves one.

Do people realize what jail cells are? Does it matter if they are made out of iron bars or chain link? https://t.co/kL3jASlkRa — JulieAnne (@Julie0285) July 1, 2025

Those rooms at Alligator Alcatraz are nicer than a lot of prisons.

We appreciate them.