Deer in the Headlights: Ilhan Omar Looks Humiliated While Radical Protester Turns on Her Dem Allies

Ilhan Omar is learning snakes are cannibals and have no problem eating each other.

JUST IN: Rep. Ilhan Omar looks incredibly uncomfortable as a screeching female rips Dem Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Dem Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.



"Walz, grow some balls!" the woman next to Omar screamed in footage shared by @ScooterCasterNY.



"So to Jacob Frey... We say… pic.twitter.com/YEYCwLBcPF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 10, 2026

Tim Walz let Leftists steal billions from taxpayers and Frey forced down a vile looking plate of food to please these people and they are still mad. Too funny!

They are all falling apart!

Libs, commies and jihadists have NOTHING in common!

The show is OVER for ilhan the traitor!

TIME TO DEPORT HER AND ALL HER KIN! https://t.co/fgRgju1fsj — e4ka (@e4ka368583) January 11, 2026

Actually Commies, Libs and Jihadists have a lot in common, but eventually evil will turn on each other.

Ilhan Omar immersed in cringe while hostage on the commie short-bus attacking her comrades Walz and Frey

🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/ChZpd5uG3L pic.twitter.com/c2CYUdv93s — Chávez (Apostate Radio) (@NinoChavezX) January 11, 2026

The look on her face is priceless.

The Fraud Squad started a fire that will blow back on them should the winds shift. And I hear this is in the forecast. https://t.co/up2ICZI8wo — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) January 11, 2026

For example ...

The entire Dem party has been told to disavow Hamas and she's up there with Hamasholes in kafiyahs. — Pam D (@soirchick) January 10, 2026

Omar knows this is going very poorly for her.

Omar realizing she should've asked for the script pic.twitter.com/hmeD4Ikj5q — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 10, 2026

All the color drained from her face.

Minnesota is a failed state — The Appalachian Podcast (@GetOnTap) January 10, 2026

Renee Good should be alive, yet left-wing leaders encourage radical behavior from their supporters.



They excuse and defend their base when they engage in criminal activity, encouraging others to do the same, ultimately putting them in dangerous situations like the one Renee… — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 10, 2026

The Left encouraged this and now Good is dead. Her death is squarely on them and now they are trying to use it for their own political gain.

i think she lowkey realizing the intensity of these protesters — Samurai (@cryptosamuraiHQ) January 10, 2026

This is the moment Omar realized that these people are actually nuts. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 10, 2026

It’s crazy she was born in war torn Somalia yet the white liberals are the ones that scare her😂 — Mr_Pendulum_ 🇺🇸 (@Mr_Pendulum_) January 10, 2026

She looks terrified in this lmao. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 10, 2026

To be fair, those women are crazy as all get out.

She is going to regret this day. — HODLingFool (@HODLingFool) January 10, 2026

Have you ever realized on of your biggest fears came true in public but you want to act natural and maintain appearances. This is exactly what it looks like. pic.twitter.com/AdqeopgSVf — The People's MMA 🦈 (@ThePeoplesMMA) January 10, 2026

It's the deer in the headlights look.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

