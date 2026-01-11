Deer in the Headlights: Ilhan Omar Looks Humiliated While Radical Protester Turns on Her Dem Allies

Crime Writer Don Winslow Posts AI Hoax of ICE Ripping Baby From Sobbing...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 AM on January 11, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Ilhan Omar is learning snakes are cannibals and have no problem eating each other.

Tim Walz let Leftists steal billions from taxpayers and Frey forced down a vile looking plate of food to please these people and they are still mad. Too funny!

Actually Commies, Libs and Jihadists have a lot in common, but eventually evil will turn on each other.

The look on her face is priceless. 

For example ...

Omar knows this is going very poorly for her. 

All the color drained from her face.

The Left encouraged this and now Good is dead. Her death is squarely on them and now they are trying to use it for their own political gain. 

To be fair, those women are crazy as all get out.

It's the deer in the headlights look. 

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

