Janet Mills: Maine’s Democratic Foul-Mouthed Governor Stumbles Over Cocaine Allegations

Some states have amazing Governors like Ron DeSantis who help President Trump round up illegals and rebuild bridges in days after a hurricane wipes them out. Other states have Governors like Democrat Janet Mills. Yikes.

WATCH: Maine Democrat Governor Janet Mills when asked about her alleged cocaine use and if sniffing cocaine at work a "human right":



"What the f@ck." https://t.co/7GXGbmKl4K pic.twitter.com/hz00aLHTTg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 1, 2025

Maine Democrat Gov. Janet Mills was at a loss for words last month during a trip to the nation's capital when pressed about her alleged cocaine use. "What the f---?" Mills replied when asked if "sniffing cocaine at work" is a "human right." Mills refused to answer the question, which was followed by, "How much more does an eight-ball cost with inflation?" Mills ignored the second question and continued walking. In early 1990, the U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) in Maine, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Maine’s Bureau of Intergovernmental Drug Enforcement (BIDE) investigated Mills, then a sitting district attorney in Maine, after a drug suspect accused her of using cocaine. The investigation was eventually dropped without charges being filed. Mills has maintained that the investigation never had any merit and that she was politically targeted for her Democratic affiliation and criticism of BIDE. In 1990, she and two other district attorneys in Maine criticized BIDE for inflating arrest numbers through excessive enforcement of low-level drug offenders. "It's scary," Mills told the Portland Press Herald in November 1991. "Maine apparently has a secret police force at work that can ruin the reputation of any who opposes it." A March 1995 memorandum from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Professional Responsibility (DOJ/OPR), addressed to the deputy attorney general – Merrick Garland was serving as the principal associate deputy attorney general – and unearthed by Fox News Digital, refutes Mills' claim. It revealed that there was no misconduct by federal or state authorities investigating her case.

Basically, Mills was never charged with anything, but her claims the allegations were politically motivated were also refuted by the DOJ. One thing we do know is Mills has a dirty mouth!

INBOX:



“Party Lines: The Untold Janet Mills Story” is the next smash hit podcast.



“What if I told you the bump she needed wasn’t in the polls.” pic.twitter.com/MtXuD1g78G — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 1, 2025

This is a great podcast if you want all the ins and outs of this story.

Oh, there is a whole website!

"how much more does an 8 ball cost with inflation"



hope this tracker gets paid 2 slices of pizza today instead of 1https://t.co/ukfiiPwr2S — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) July 1, 2025

He deserves a bonus!

Maybe my views of political communication are old-fashioned, but I'd think this is an easy "no"? https://t.co/MNixGWa1VQ — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 1, 2025

It's an easy no if you don't do cocaine. Not so much if you do (allegedly). Things that make you go hmmm.

Cocaine Mills, circa 1992:



"You want a line of cocaine?"



"No way man"



"Yaaaaaaahh!!" https://t.co/SFS4s7Ujdx pic.twitter.com/y8QPNfTmFi — Nick Puglia (@nickpuglia) July 1, 2025

"Cocaine is nature's way of tell you that you have too much money." - Robin Williams https://t.co/zsdCxTTjI8 — Neil Stevens 🇺🇸 (@presjpolk) July 1, 2025

Also, too much power.

She's crazy enough (as are all Democrats) without the street drugs.