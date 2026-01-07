Commie Tears Flow: Mamdani's Radical Tenant Boss Cea Weaver Breaks Down When Confronted on Mom's Mansion

ICE Agent Defends Life, Shoots Woman Trying to Mow Down Officers – Thanks...
justmindy
justmindy | 12:15 PM on January 07, 2026
Twitchy

Over the last few days, we've told you about the absolute Commie joke Mayor Mamdani has chosen for his housing 'tenant' advocate. Apparently, she also is an emotional basket case.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s newly instated radical-left tenant advocate, Cea Weaver, broke down Wednesday as she dodged questions from reporters about her gentrification hypocrisy.

The 37-year-old, who has faced backlash for blasting homeownership as a “weapon of white supremacy” in the past, teared up when she emerged briefly from her apartment building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, at about 9 a.m.

Weaver, who was tapped by Mamdani to be his new director of the city Office to Protect Tenants, quickly ran back inside after she was asked about the $1.6 million home her mother owns in Nashville, Tennessee. 

Interest in Mamdani’s hire kicked off after some of her old social media posts — in which the Rochester transplant railed against gentrification — resurfaced last week.

“There is no such thing as a ‘good’ gentrifier, only people who are actively working on projects to dismantle white supremacy and capitalism and people who aren’t,” Weaver wrote in a 2018 post.

“Private property including any kind of ESPECIALLY homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy,” she said in a 2019 post.

So, apparently, Weaver believes her own Mother is a white supremacist. Interesting. Also, these dorks always come from parents with million dollar homes. Let this be a lesson to still make your kids work hard even if you are privileged or you end up with weirdos like this. 

It's almost like these pampered puff balls have never actually faced any hardship in their whole entire life and now they are flailing. 

She should really look into a cream foundation for ruddy complexion and a powder to remove red undertones if she is going to walk around crying all the time.

Zero sympathy.

If America isn't making at least one commie cry per day, it's doing something wrong. MERICA!

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

 

