Commie Tears Flow: Mamdani's Radical Tenant Boss Cea Weaver Breaks Down When Confronted on Mom's Mansion

Over the last few days, we've told you about the absolute Commie joke Mayor Mamdani has chosen for his housing 'tenant' advocate. Apparently, she also is an emotional basket case.

Advertisement

Zohran Mamdani’s woke, privileged tenant advocate Cea Weaver breaks down crying when asked about hypocritical gentrification comments https://t.co/EJ5FOswgmD pic.twitter.com/c5Jh5WEPAo — New York Post (@nypost) January 7, 2026

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s newly instated radical-left tenant advocate, Cea Weaver, broke down Wednesday as she dodged questions from reporters about her gentrification hypocrisy. The 37-year-old, who has faced backlash for blasting homeownership as a “weapon of white supremacy” in the past, teared up when she emerged briefly from her apartment building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, at about 9 a.m. Weaver, who was tapped by Mamdani to be his new director of the city Office to Protect Tenants, quickly ran back inside after she was asked about the $1.6 million home her mother owns in Nashville, Tennessee. Interest in Mamdani’s hire kicked off after some of her old social media posts — in which the Rochester transplant railed against gentrification — resurfaced last week. “There is no such thing as a ‘good’ gentrifier, only people who are actively working on projects to dismantle white supremacy and capitalism and people who aren’t,” Weaver wrote in a 2018 post. “Private property including any kind of ESPECIALLY homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy,” she said in a 2019 post.

So, apparently, Weaver believes her own Mother is a white supremacist. Interesting. Also, these dorks always come from parents with million dollar homes. Let this be a lesson to still make your kids work hard even if you are privileged or you end up with weirdos like this.

As the Democratic Party elevates more white millennials from comfortable backgrounds who have built entire identities around cosplaying as radical revolutionaries—and have largely been coddled or celebrated for it—public meltdowns at the first hint of scrutiny will likely become… https://t.co/0c6NCBKups pic.twitter.com/xlPgeYNhmS — Jesse Arm (@Jesse_Leg) January 7, 2026

It's almost like these pampered puff balls have never actually faced any hardship in their whole entire life and now they are flailing.

Can someone turn this into a wallpaper.



There’s something special about hypocritical white victim mentality tears that brings a smile to my face. https://t.co/E35B0PhjFd pic.twitter.com/pwwx8IpgjY — jeremy morales (@Qoetzylquotal) January 7, 2026

She should really look into a cream foundation for ruddy complexion and a powder to remove red undertones if she is going to walk around crying all the time.

Advertisement

Me, if being her shoulder to cry on was illegal: https://t.co/q8oqVhN4bn pic.twitter.com/lUXX0CqlcC — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 7, 2026

While Cea Weaver sits in her million dollar home, telling others to live like good little collective peasants, she wants people to feel sorry for her.



Screw that. No sympathy!

She's a commie who is bent on destroying people's lives. https://t.co/vvlGGSxsgU — Navy⚓Brat (@_NavyBrat) January 7, 2026

Zero sympathy.

Make them cry. It’s the least you can do to a communist.



We used to have standards. https://t.co/pptUo6b2vn pic.twitter.com/ReWNL2W1kX — Quantum Mechanic 👁 (@MasonwabeWeber) January 7, 2026

If America isn't making at least one commie cry per day, it's doing something wrong. MERICA!

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.