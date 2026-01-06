NYC’s New Tenant Advocate Thinks Public Schools Should Be ‘Sites of Resistance’ Against...
'Out of Your Mind': Adams Condemns Mamdani's Housing Pick for Linking Homeownership to White Supremacy

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on January 06, 2026
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

One thing former Mayor Eric Adams is not is impressed with Mamdani's pick for his housing authority's tenant advocate. He took to X to condemn her statements about home ownership and 'white supremacy'. 

She's a commie, so ...

With a quickness!

That's always the goal of the comrades. They want to make sure individuals own nothing and everything belongs to the 'collective'.

To be fair, he doesn't have a job right now.

For example, they'll definitely buy property, but they won't want regular people to own property. 

Oh, he's absolutely right. He may be wrong about many other things, but he is absolutely right about that. 

If Mamdani gets his way.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

