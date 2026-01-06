'Out of Your Mind': Adams Condemns Mamdani's Housing Pick for Linking Homeownership to White Supremacy

One thing former Mayor Eric Adams is not is impressed with Mamdani's pick for his housing authority's tenant advocate. He took to X to condemn her statements about home ownership and 'white supremacy'.

Homeownership is how immigrants, Black, Brown, and working-class New Yorkers built stability and generational wealth despite every obstacle.



You have to be completely out of your f****ing mind to call that “white supremacy.”



That level of thinking only comes from extreme… pic.twitter.com/4q42ZAeMgm — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) January 6, 2026

Former Mayor Eric Adams weighs in as backlash mounts over Mayor Mamdani's new Tenant Safety Director, Cea Weaver.



Clips have surfaced showing Weaver's textbook communist views on property ownership and past tweets spewing visceral racism towards white people. https://t.co/nHnjPvXMTB — NewzHawk (@TheRealNewzHawk) January 6, 2026

He is getting red pilled VERY quickly 🤭 https://t.co/nsFHMfGinA — DMKANDOIT (@DMKANDOIT) January 6, 2026

They are taking shots at the portion of the populous that will result in the least amount of friendly fire.



The goal is to take private property.



In this part of the globe the formula substitutes white Americans for the X variable.



Looks different in different regions. https://t.co/cgV17poCPT — GrizzWhizz (@GrizzNecessity) January 6, 2026

That's always the goal of the comrades. They want to make sure individuals own nothing and everything belongs to the 'collective'.

I wouldn't believe her level of racism and stupidity if it was in a movie. You literally cannot write characters this horrible. https://t.co/JljH7oH1lB — Joe 🇺🇸 (@CsLogicJoe) January 6, 2026

I haven't agreed with Adams on many things (also wouldn't want his job) but agree completely here esp in regard to the silly claim about white supremacy. https://t.co/LrGifrcVLS — Hooter McKnot (@TVConefive) January 6, 2026

Take all of Cea’s possessions first, before you start with anyone else https://t.co/Xc0PnQQ8g5 — S Dough (@SDough930900) January 6, 2026

Or just more race communist lying, which is the real answer. They will say and do anything in service of their cult. Don't worry too much about using logic and reason on such types. They aren't arguing in good faith, never were and never will.



Bully and mock them instead. ✌🏻🇺🇸 https://t.co/WpTG068iU2 — Betsy Ross (@realbetsyross) January 6, 2026

It’s also racism against Whites. Let’s call it what it is. https://t.co/xTvDtRfMg7 — CherylMW (@happysass123) January 6, 2026

Purely a satirical comment, when a black man calls a white woman crazy, you better believe him. https://t.co/sReQyMlC9L — WethePeople💰Whistleblower (@NavVet1985) January 6, 2026

Eric is on point. https://t.co/HZ3dw2WdyT — The Grumpy Anciano 🇺🇸 (@guillermo98976) January 6, 2026

Thank you @ericadamsfornyc 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼immmigrant Italian family worked hard to own homes https://t.co/GBL8pRrs6X — jetsetta (@AllieB_Hamilton) January 6, 2026

Thank you for speaking out about this. These collectivist ideas about property are disastrous and discredited. They should be relegated to the mid-19th century where they belong. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 6, 2026

He wants NYC to be like South Africa, so this is an important part of it — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) January 6, 2026

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

