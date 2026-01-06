'Out of Your Mind': Adams Condemns Mamdani's Housing Pick for Linking Homeownership to White Supremacy

One thing former Mayor Eric Adams is not is impressed with Mamdani's pick for his housing authority's tenant advocate. He took to X to condemn her statements about home ownership and 'white supremacy'.
Homeownership is how immigrants, Black, Brown, and working-class New Yorkers built stability and generational wealth despite every obstacle.— Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) January 6, 2026
You have to be completely out of your f****ing mind to call that “white supremacy.”
That level of thinking only comes from extreme… pic.twitter.com/4q42ZAeMgm
Former Mayor Eric Adams weighs in as backlash mounts over Mayor Mamdani's new Tenant Safety Director, Cea Weaver.— NewzHawk (@TheRealNewzHawk) January 6, 2026
Clips have surfaced showing Weaver's textbook communist views on property ownership and past tweets spewing visceral racism towards white people. https://t.co/nHnjPvXMTB
She's a commie, so ...
👀👀👀— DMKANDOIT (@DMKANDOIT) January 6, 2026
He is getting red pilled VERY quickly 🤭 https://t.co/nsFHMfGinA
With a quickness!
They are taking shots at the portion of the populous that will result in the least amount of friendly fire.— GrizzWhizz (@GrizzNecessity) January 6, 2026
The goal is to take private property.
In this part of the globe the formula substitutes white Americans for the X variable.
Looks different in different regions. https://t.co/cgV17poCPT
That's always the goal of the comrades. They want to make sure individuals own nothing and everything belongs to the 'collective'.
Recommended
I wouldn't believe her level of racism and stupidity if it was in a movie. You literally cannot write characters this horrible. https://t.co/JljH7oH1lB— Joe 🇺🇸 (@CsLogicJoe) January 6, 2026
I haven't agreed with Adams on many things (also wouldn't want his job) but agree completely here esp in regard to the silly claim about white supremacy. https://t.co/LrGifrcVLS— Hooter McKnot (@TVConefive) January 6, 2026
To be fair, he doesn't have a job right now.
Take all of Cea’s possessions first, before you start with anyone else https://t.co/Xc0PnQQ8g5— S Dough (@SDough930900) January 6, 2026
Or just more race communist lying, which is the real answer. They will say and do anything in service of their cult. Don't worry too much about using logic and reason on such types. They aren't arguing in good faith, never were and never will.— Betsy Ross (@realbetsyross) January 6, 2026
Bully and mock them instead. ✌🏻🇺🇸 https://t.co/WpTG068iU2
For example, they'll definitely buy property, but they won't want regular people to own property.
It’s also racism against Whites. Let’s call it what it is. https://t.co/xTvDtRfMg7— CherylMW (@happysass123) January 6, 2026
Purely a satirical comment, when a black man calls a white woman crazy, you better believe him. https://t.co/sReQyMlC9L— WethePeople💰Whistleblower (@NavVet1985) January 6, 2026
Oh, he's absolutely right. He may be wrong about many other things, but he is absolutely right about that.
Eric is on point. https://t.co/HZ3dw2WdyT— The Grumpy Anciano 🇺🇸 (@guillermo98976) January 6, 2026
Thank you @ericadamsfornyc 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼immmigrant Italian family worked hard to own homes https://t.co/GBL8pRrs6X— jetsetta (@AllieB_Hamilton) January 6, 2026
Thank you for speaking out about this. These collectivist ideas about property are disastrous and discredited. They should be relegated to the mid-19th century where they belong.— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 6, 2026
He wants NYC to be like South Africa, so this is an important part of it— Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) January 6, 2026
If Mamdani gets his way.
Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.
Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.
