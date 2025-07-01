Tiny Portland Antifa Members Hold Off Trump Supporter With Shields, Vape Smoke

Rhein D. Amacher describes himself as a right-wing provocateur, so it's not surprising that he showed up in Portland to confront the Antifa clowns who are laying siege to the ICE facility there. We don't see any National Guard troops, but all of the Antifa cosplayers look tiny, except for the tall ponytailed dude who can't seem to control his arms.

ANTIFA vs @RheinDAmacher at the ICE Facility in Portland.

Trump Supporter Assaulted and has Trump has ripped off his head by ANTIFA in Portland. pic.twitter.com/2pn0SJZ9qC — M. Adams (@jerkinyourchain) June 30, 2025

It's an entertaining video. Stephen Miller's favorite bit is when a woman tries to blow the exhaust from her vape pen in Amacher's face.

I can't get over the failed vape smoke to the face. https://t.co/cv8RnXdb0u — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 1, 2025

Oooh, she’s SO badass! — b strange (@bebe_strange) July 1, 2025

Is her shield a Rubbermaid tub lid? — MCOC Levi (@MCOCLevi) July 1, 2025

Yeah, we were stunned when the little girl pressed her homemade shield against Amacher's chest. They were careful not to assault the guy, until they just couldn't take the sight of his MAGA cap any longer and tried to snatch it off his head.

Speaking of lids, it's probably a good idea for the Antifa goons to have those helmets … they were probably made to wear them as children.

She's the only one who looks older than 20. Maybe she's the Den Mother.

What's with the arms? — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) July 1, 2025

Hilarious. The guy threatens to set him on fire and says he is being violent.



My favorite part is the little fascist girl telling people what they can and can't do. — N Thompson (@NThompson_3) July 1, 2025

Mentally ill children — Pamplemousse (@ubercretin) July 1, 2025

The three main antagonist would’ve been picking their teeth up off the sidewalk had that been me.



Spewing their rhetoric about being against violence yet here they are perpetuating it with this guy.



Antifa, nothing more than a group of delusional, confused mentally ill children — Ken W. (@tampa_npa) July 1, 2025

And they're doing this for what? To have the criminal illegal aliens released from detention? We don't think so.

Do you want me to skip around you again? I'll do it.



Lol 😆 wtf... that the funniest threat (I guess) that I've ever heard. — Jousi (@jousi_juice) July 1, 2025

“Do you want me to blow vape smoke in your face again repeatedly or skip around you again?!” This girl is hilarious. Sorry, is that supposed to be intimidating or something? — Nunya Bizness (@oconeeartifacts) July 1, 2025

Would it be possible for this guy to step aside and call 911 for an aggravated assault and political violence? Just exploring possible scenarios. — QuantSatis (@QuantSatisSY) July 1, 2025

It's Portland. The police would never show up.

"GO HOME!"



"I don't have to"



"YES YOU DO"



"Says who?"



"I DO!!!!!!!"



Peak leftist. — John Smith (@bestchatrat99) June 30, 2025

Everybody, go home. Find something to do with your life. Don't waste your evenings "clocking in" and cosplaying as some sort of militia.

***