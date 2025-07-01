Tiny Portland Antifa Members Hold Off Trump Supporter With Shields, Vape Smoke

Rhein D. Amacher describes himself as a right-wing provocateur, so it's not surprising that he showed up in Portland to confront the Antifa clowns who are laying siege to the ICE facility there. We don't see any National Guard troops, but all of the Antifa cosplayers look tiny, except for the tall ponytailed dude who can't seem to control his arms.
ANTIFA vs @RheinDAmacher at the ICE Facility in Portland.— M. Adams (@jerkinyourchain) June 30, 2025
Trump Supporter Assaulted and has Trump has ripped off his head by ANTIFA in Portland. pic.twitter.com/2pn0SJZ9qC
It's an entertaining video. Stephen Miller's favorite bit is when a woman tries to blow the exhaust from her vape pen in Amacher's face.
I can't get over the failed vape smoke to the face. https://t.co/cv8RnXdb0u— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 1, 2025
Oooh, she’s SO badass!— b strange (@bebe_strange) July 1, 2025
Is her shield a Rubbermaid tub lid?— MCOC Levi (@MCOCLevi) July 1, 2025
Yeah, we were stunned when the little girl pressed her homemade shield against Amacher's chest. They were careful not to assault the guy, until they just couldn't take the sight of his MAGA cap any longer and tried to snatch it off his head.
Speaking of lids, it's probably a good idea for the Antifa goons to have those helmets … they were probably made to wear them as children.
WTF is that? pic.twitter.com/jYYHskF0oo— Phil (@1Phil996) July 1, 2025
She's the only one who looks older than 20. Maybe she's the Den Mother.
What's with the arms?— Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) July 1, 2025
Hilarious. The guy threatens to set him on fire and says he is being violent.— N Thompson (@NThompson_3) July 1, 2025
My favorite part is the little fascist girl telling people what they can and can't do.
Mentally ill children— Pamplemousse (@ubercretin) July 1, 2025
The three main antagonist would’ve been picking their teeth up off the sidewalk had that been me.— Ken W. (@tampa_npa) July 1, 2025
Spewing their rhetoric about being against violence yet here they are perpetuating it with this guy.
Antifa, nothing more than a group of delusional, confused mentally ill children
And they're doing this for what? To have the criminal illegal aliens released from detention? We don't think so.
Do you want me to skip around you again? I'll do it.— Jousi (@jousi_juice) July 1, 2025
Lol 😆 wtf... that the funniest threat (I guess) that I've ever heard.
“Do you want me to blow vape smoke in your face again repeatedly or skip around you again?!” This girl is hilarious. Sorry, is that supposed to be intimidating or something?— Nunya Bizness (@oconeeartifacts) July 1, 2025
Would it be possible for this guy to step aside and call 911 for an aggravated assault and political violence? Just exploring possible scenarios.— QuantSatis (@QuantSatisSY) July 1, 2025
It's Portland. The police would never show up.
"GO HOME!"— John Smith (@bestchatrat99) June 30, 2025
"I don't have to"
"YES YOU DO"
"Says who?"
"I DO!!!!!!!"
Peak leftist.
Everybody, go home. Find something to do with your life. Don't waste your evenings "clocking in" and cosplaying as some sort of militia.
