Tiny Portland Antifa Members Hold Off Trump Supporter With Shields, Vape Smoke

Brett T. | 8:15 PM on July 01, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

Rhein D. Amacher describes himself as a right-wing provocateur, so it's not surprising that he showed up in Portland to confront the Antifa clowns who are laying siege to the ICE facility there. We don't see any National Guard troops, but all of the Antifa cosplayers look tiny, except for the tall ponytailed dude who can't seem to control his arms. 

Advertisement

It's an entertaining video. Stephen Miller's favorite bit is when a woman tries to blow the exhaust from her vape pen in Amacher's face. 

Yeah, we were stunned when the little girl pressed her homemade shield against Amacher's chest. They were careful not to assault the guy, until they just couldn't take the sight of his MAGA cap any longer and tried to snatch it off his head.

Speaking of lids, it's probably a good idea for the Antifa goons to have those helmets … they were probably made to wear them as children.

She's the only one who looks older than 20. Maybe she's the Den Mother.

And they're doing this for what? To have the criminal illegal aliens released from detention? We don't think so.

It's Portland. The police would never show up.

Everybody, go home. Find something to do with your life. Don't waste your evenings "clocking in" and cosplaying as some sort of militia.

