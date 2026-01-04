Venezuela Libre! Maduro's Arrest Has Venezuelans Around the World Dancing in the Streets

VIP
Eric V.
Eric V. | 3:00 PM on January 04, 2026
AP Photo/Vanessa Alvarez

After news broke of the arrest of the Venezuelan dictator, and accused drug trafficker, Nicolás Maduro, the reaction from the left was exactly what you would have expected.

Talking heads, pundits, and statist left-wing politicians like Bernie Sanders, AOC, and the newly ordained face of the Democrat Party, Zorhan 'The Commie' Mamdani, stood shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Vladimir Putin, Ayatollah Khomeini, and Xi Jinping in condemning the U.S. operation that took Maduro into custody.

Just like clockwork, shortly after the Democrats' Communist Coalition expressed their displeasure, their minions took to the streets. 

They're old, they're angry, and they're mostly white. The AWFL-led coalition of professional protesters in NYC was organized and on the streets in record time. With professionally printed banners and signs, they marched and chanted, worn out old tropes like 'No Blood for Oil.' The well-rehearsed crowd of civil disobedience practitioners was putting on their best righteous indignation performance when something unexpected happened.

The faux-rage "Hands Off Venezuela' protesters ran into some actual Venezuelans.

Venezuelans, most of whom were forced to flee their homeland because of Maduro, had taken to the streets to celebrate the dictator's downfall, and didn't take kindly to pro-cartel protesters. The police soon separated the two groups.

Across the country, and around the world, Venezuelans celebrated. Maduro's arrest by the United States was welcome news. The man who had forced them into exile and driven their once prosperous country into abject poverty was sitting in jail, and they couldn't be happier.

Look at the size of the crowd in Buenos Aires.

They were dancing in the streets of Ecuador.

There was a party-like atmosphere as thousands sang together in Madrid.

The overwhelming joy and newfound hope were palpable in South Florida.

Venezuelans have been forced to endure the 'Warm Embrace of Collectivism' for decades. They understand that the embrace part is the government's hands wrapped securely around its people's throats.

Venezuela was a great country until Hugo Chávez, using the same Robin Hood-type rhetoric that we hear Sanders, Mamdani, AOC, and the like use in the United States today, took power. Take from the rich and redistribute to the poor—prosperity for all.

Chávez did take from the rich, and he redistributed the wealth to himself and his cronies. Poverty swept the rest of the country. By the time Maduro came to power, it was already too late. The dream they were promised was in reality a nightmare. The people of Venezuela were no longer citizens. They were subjects.

Removing Maduro doesn't fix Venezuela's problems, but it does provide a glimmer of hope, and sometimes hope is all you need.

Venezuelans will have a long, hard road ahead of them if they are to return their country to what it once was, but that's a tomorrow problem. Maduro sits in a jail cell, facing potential life in prison. Today is a day to celebrate, to dance in the streets.

¡Venezuela Libre! 

