Venezuela Libre! Maduro's Arrest Has Venezuelans Around the World Dancing in the Streets

After news broke of the arrest of the Venezuelan dictator, and accused drug trafficker, Nicolás Maduro, the reaction from the left was exactly what you would have expected.

Advertisement

Talking heads, pundits, and statist left-wing politicians like Bernie Sanders, AOC, and the newly ordained face of the Democrat Party, Zorhan 'The Commie' Mamdani, stood shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Vladimir Putin, Ayatollah Khomeini, and Xi Jinping in condemning the U.S. operation that took Maduro into custody.

Just like clockwork, shortly after the Democrats' Communist Coalition expressed their displeasure, their minions took to the streets.

EXPOSED 🚨 The “Hands Off Venezuela” protest taking place in New York City supporting Nicolas Maduro is being organized by ‘The People’s Forum’



The People’s Forum is a NGO that has received over $20 million dollars from a billionaire who lives in China with ties to the CCP



The… pic.twitter.com/q4Bu5r5b8w — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 4, 2026

They're old, they're angry, and they're mostly white. The AWFL-led coalition of professional protesters in NYC was organized and on the streets in record time. With professionally printed banners and signs, they marched and chanted, worn out old tropes like 'No Blood for Oil.' The well-rehearsed crowd of civil disobedience practitioners was putting on their best righteous indignation performance when something unexpected happened.

The faux-rage "Hands Off Venezuela' protesters ran into some actual Venezuelans.

🚨 BOOM! Venezuelans are now CONFRONTING the white liberal communists in New York City who are protesting in support of Maduro



"THANK YOU MR. PRESIDENTE DONALD TRUMP!" 🔥



This is how it's done! White liberals are the WORST.pic.twitter.com/HN94sXSfzY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 3, 2026

Venezuelans, most of whom were forced to flee their homeland because of Maduro, had taken to the streets to celebrate the dictator's downfall, and didn't take kindly to pro-cartel protesters. The police soon separated the two groups.

Across the country, and around the world, Venezuelans celebrated. Maduro's arrest by the United States was welcome news. The man who had forced them into exile and driven their once prosperous country into abject poverty was sitting in jail, and they couldn't be happier.

Venezuelans across the globe celebrate US capture of Nicolás Maduro https://t.co/nLdunMPkcl pic.twitter.com/eMTYCw9k7S — New York Post (@nypost) January 3, 2026

Look at the size of the crowd in Buenos Aires.

Multitudinaria concentración en el Obelisco de Buenos Aires para celebrar la caída del narcodictador Nicolás Maduro y exigir una transición democrática liderada por el presidente electo @EdmundoGU y @MariaCorinaYA. pic.twitter.com/9YlbmAOoLN — Gabriel Bastidas (@Gbastidas) January 3, 2026

They were dancing in the streets of Ecuador.

Venezuelans living in Quito, Ecuador, took to the streets Saturday to celebrate the capture of Venezuela's leader, Nicolás Maduro.



Hundreds of people marched in Ecuador's capital waving Venezuelan flags and sounding off a fanfare of horns following the U.S. military operation in… pic.twitter.com/ITXdBkNKU0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 3, 2026

Advertisement

There was a party-like atmosphere as thousands sang together in Madrid.

Miles de venezolanos se concentran en la Puerta del Sol, en #Madrid, para celebrar la caída de Nicolás Maduro del poder.#Venezuela pic.twitter.com/TTloWiWZhZ — Emanuel Figueroa (@EmaFigueroaC) January 3, 2026

The overwhelming joy and newfound hope were palpable in South Florida.

“This feels like a breath of fresh air”: Venezuelans in South Florida poured into the streets of Doral early Saturday, celebrating the U.S. military action in Venezuela that led to the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro.



People carried Venezuela’s flag and sang together in the… pic.twitter.com/nGj4sjElBk — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 3, 2026

NEW: Venezuelans in Doral, Florida, break down in tears, celebrate at a gas station after the U.S. military captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.



President Trump says Maduro and his wife were captured and flown out of the country.



"This is beyond comparison. Thank you,… pic.twitter.com/bP3q7rfcFl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 3, 2026

The heart of Miami’s Venezuelan community took to the streets in celebration after learning that the U.S. had removed Nicolás Maduro.



“Getting Maduro out of power is the right move,” said Venezuelan American activist Adelys Ferro. “But there are so many other Maduros around… pic.twitter.com/Z2IuKVNRvc — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 3, 2026

Advertisement

Venezuelans have been forced to endure the 'Warm Embrace of Collectivism' for decades. They understand that the embrace part is the government's hands wrapped securely around its people's throats.

NEW: Woman whose older brother was k*lled in Venezuela starts bawling, thanks President Trump for capturing Nicolás Maduro.



"So many years waiting for this," she said in Miami, Florida.



"We've been here eight years now because they k*lled our older brother... they kidnapped my… pic.twitter.com/ABOpyxCPEr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 3, 2026

Venezuelans everywhere are celebrating



“Thank you America!” pic.twitter.com/Y6m2H7DHwp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 3, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Venezuelans are literally crying TEARS OF JOY all because President Trump captured Maduro



"We want to thank GOD for His miracle!"



"THANK YOU, UNITED STATES!"



"Long live Venezuela!"



"Venezuela is great, and it will be resurrected among the ashes!" 🇺🇸🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/2G2xTzQH7w — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 3, 2026

Venezuela was a great country until Hugo Chávez, using the same Robin Hood-type rhetoric that we hear Sanders, Mamdani, AOC, and the like use in the United States today, took power. Take from the rich and redistribute to the poor—prosperity for all.

Chávez did take from the rich, and he redistributed the wealth to himself and his cronies. Poverty swept the rest of the country. By the time Maduro came to power, it was already too late. The dream they were promised was in reality a nightmare. The people of Venezuela were no longer citizens. They were subjects.

Advertisement

Removing Maduro doesn't fix Venezuela's problems, but it does provide a glimmer of hope, and sometimes hope is all you need.

This is the best day of my life pic.twitter.com/7S2MHOEpmQ — Daniel Di Martino 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@DanielDiMartino) January 3, 2026

My full take on Venezuela pic.twitter.com/0oIKbIXRC2 — Daniel Di Martino 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@DanielDiMartino) January 3, 2026

Venezuelans will have a long, hard road ahead of them if they are to return their country to what it once was, but that's a tomorrow problem. Maduro sits in a jail cell, facing potential life in prison. Today is a day to celebrate, to dance in the streets.

¡Venezuela Libre!

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.





Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.







