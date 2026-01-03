Mamdani Slams Trump's Illegal Maduro Arrest on Behalf of NYC Venezuelans (Who Wants to Tell Him?)

Last night President Trump approved a mission to take Nicolas Maduro and his wife into custody in Venezuela, and they are currently being brought to New York where they will face a number of charges.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani says he was briefed (we have no idea who gave Mamdani the briefing -- possibly his chief counsel who was a lawyer for Al Qaeda) on the situation and called it an illegal act of war which he is monitoring at least partly on behalf of Venezuelans living in NYC:

Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 3, 2026

Here's the full post from Comrade Mamdani:

I was briefed this morning on the U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City. Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law. This blatant pursuit of regime change doesn’t just affect those abroad, it directly impacts New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home. My focus is their safety and the safety of every New Yorker, and my administration will continue to monitor the situation and issue relevant guidance.

Is anybody surprised? Oh, and the guy who has expressed a desire to keep violent criminals on the streets is now concerned about New Yorkers' safety? Hilarious.

It is not at all surprising a communist is furious his fellow communist got arrested by the United States in glorious and perfect execution.



Shove it, and go back to Uganda, Zohran. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 3, 2026

Guy using al Qaeda’s lawyer has thoughts. https://t.co/rRvdewf5EI — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 3, 2026

We won't be surprised if Mamdani tries to hire Maduro to work on his staff after he's brought to NYC.

Also, Zohran, who has just had the gig for a couple days, might want to hit the streets and get some opinions:

Did you ask the Venezuelans in NYC what they think? https://t.co/fL12M807Ob — @jason (@Jason) January 3, 2026

Zohran, the Venezuelans in New York City are there because Maduro made their country unlivable and pushed them out. And most likely they are celebrating right now in NYC's streets.



Go explain to your own Venezuelan constituents why they shouldn't be celebrating instead of… pic.twitter.com/Jv9oPl3F15 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 3, 2026

Sorry, Zohran, but NYC Venezuelans don't seem too upset:

NOW: Venezuelens Sing National Anthem as they Celebrate in Times Square, U.S. Capture of Maduro - NYC



Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 @FreedomNTV [email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/4S9u1u9djM — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 3, 2026

Mamdani invokes NYC's Venezuelan population to oppose deposing Maduro.



Maybe he should speak to some of them, though. 64% of Venezuelans living abroad support military intervention to depose Maduro. https://t.co/mQFRNUCgxF — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 3, 2026

Mamdani's unhappy because the "warmth of collectivism" has taken a hit.

Maduro wasn’t duly elected. He was illegitimate. Of course the “warmth of collectivism” guy isn’t celebrating his capture. 🙃 https://t.co/oDH91IvoM3 — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) January 3, 2026

Guy who thinks he can arrest Benjamin Netanyahu also thinks it’s bad to arrest foreign leaders. https://t.co/gE6YEu0qnC — daniela (@daniela__127) January 3, 2026

Weird how that works, isn't it?

*****

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist who is the new mayor of New York City.

