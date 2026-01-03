Mamdani Slams Trump's Illegal Maduro Arrest on Behalf of NYC Venezuelans (Who Wants to Tell Him?)

VIP
Doug P. | 2:54 PM on January 03, 2026
Twitter

Last night President Trump approved a mission to take Nicolas Maduro and his wife into custody in Venezuela, and they are currently being brought to New York where they will face a number of charges

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani says he was briefed (we have no idea who gave Mamdani the briefing -- possibly his chief counsel who was a lawyer for Al Qaeda) on the situation and called it an illegal act of war which he is monitoring at least partly on behalf of Venezuelans living in NYC: 

Here's the full post from Comrade Mamdani: 

I was briefed this morning on the U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City.  

Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law. 

This blatant pursuit of regime change doesn’t just affect those abroad, it directly impacts New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home. My focus is their safety and the safety of every New Yorker, and my administration will continue to monitor the situation and issue relevant guidance.

Is anybody surprised? Oh, and the guy who has expressed a desire to keep violent criminals on the streets is now concerned about New Yorkers' safety? Hilarious

We won't be surprised if Mamdani tries to hire Maduro to work on his staff after he's brought to NYC. 

Also, Zohran, who has just had the gig for a couple days, might want to hit the streets and get some opinions: 

Sorry, Zohran, but NYC Venezuelans don't seem too upset: 

Mamdani's unhappy because the "warmth of collectivism" has taken a hit. 

Weird how that works, isn't it? 

*****

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist who is the new mayor of New York City.

