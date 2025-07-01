VIP
Taylor Lorenz, Tehran's Press Secretary
Trump Explains to Press His Plan to Put Crocodiles in the Rio Grande...
NYC Commie Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Isn't Just Economically Illiterate, He Can't R...
Much Ado About Nothing: Judge Refuses to Accept Partial Verdict in Diddy Sex...
Joy Reid Says Alligator Alcatraz Is a 'Concentration Camp' to Round Up Brown...
Tiny Portland Antifa Members Hold Off Trump Supporter With Shields, Vape Smoke
Bill Melugin Shuts Down Criticism of Alligator Alcatraz With ONE Pic From the...
Rep. Ilhan Omar Celebrates Independence Day … in Somalia
Gator Google: Alligator Alcatraz Is Officially on the Online Map and Is Receiving...
John Cusack Proves He'll SAY ANYTHING Thanks to His Severe Case of Trump...
Sen. Eric Schmitt Confirms the Big Beautiful Bill Kicks Illegal Aliens Off of...
Janet Mills: Maine’s Democratic Foul-Mouthed Governor Stumbles Over Cocaine Allegations
Follow the Science! ABC News Has Found ANOTHER Thing to Blame on Climate...
Lia Thomas’ Medal Haul Gets Flushed as UPenn Finally Gives Female Athletes Their...

Former UPenn Swimmer Paula Scanlan Receives Lame Apology Years After Being Forced to Change With a Man

Amy
Amy | 9:10 PM on July 01, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy told you earlier, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon has announced that the University of Pennsylvania will not only follow President Trump's Title IX compliance directive, but will apologize to the women whose privacy and dignity they refused to protect.

Advertisement

While a student there, swimmer Paula Scanlan was forced by the university to share a locker room with trans-identifying male Lia Thomas.

What this woman had to endure in order to continue competing in the sport that she loves and worked so hard to excel at is inexcusable, but finally there's an apology:

Well, sort of...Scanlan followed up with screenshots of the full email, and let's just say it's not exactly dripping with sincerity and actual remorse:

It reads that way to us, too, and we're not alone:

Recommended

Tiny Portland Antifa Members Hold Off Trump Supporter With Shields, Vape Smoke
Brett T.
Advertisement

Doubtful. We all know they had a team of lawyers all over this making sure they checked all the boxes, and when you're trying to cover your own behind, sincerity isn't usually high on the priority list.

It is, but we do appreciate Scanlan's fierce commitment to fighting for the rights of women and girls.

She did, and she does deserve a victory lap. One that's not in a pool competing against biological males. Well done, Paula.

Tags:

LINDA MCMAHON PENNSYLVANIA TITLE IX TRANSGENDER WOMEN'S SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tiny Portland Antifa Members Hold Off Trump Supporter With Shields, Vape Smoke
Brett T.
NYC Commie Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Isn't Just Economically Illiterate, He Can't Read Either
Amy Curtis
Bill Melugin Shuts Down Criticism of Alligator Alcatraz With ONE Pic From the Biden Administration
Amy Curtis
Trump Explains to Press His Plan to Put Crocodiles in the Rio Grande Was a Joke
Brett T.
Janet Mills: Maine’s Democratic Foul-Mouthed Governor Stumbles Over Cocaine Allegations
justmindy
Sen. Eric Schmitt Confirms the Big Beautiful Bill Kicks Illegal Aliens Off of Medicaid
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tiny Portland Antifa Members Hold Off Trump Supporter With Shields, Vape Smoke Brett T.
Advertisement