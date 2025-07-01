Former UPenn Swimmer Paula Scanlan Receives Lame Apology Years After Being Forced to Change With a Man

As Twitchy told you earlier, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon has announced that the University of Pennsylvania will not only follow President Trump's Title IX compliance directive, but will apologize to the women whose privacy and dignity they refused to protect.

While a student there, swimmer Paula Scanlan was forced by the university to share a locker room with trans-identifying male Lia Thomas.

What this woman had to endure in order to continue competing in the sport that she loves and worked so hard to excel at is inexcusable, but finally there's an apology:

Guys. Look what just came into my inbox LMAO pic.twitter.com/deBx4eQvNr — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) July 1, 2025

Well, sort of...Scanlan followed up with screenshots of the full email, and let's just say it's not exactly dripping with sincerity and actual remorse:

the email I just got from penn- I think this is just the generic email for all penn students or student athletes 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/PiyCf5GH7t — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) July 1, 2025

It reads that way to us, too, and we're not alone:

Wow, totally sincere admission that they made a mistake and feel terrible about the impact on women student athletes. jk, it’s a bland corporate document that they were compelled to send. — Pancake Batter (@cmsdfwnbjv) July 1, 2025

Could they have at least tried to appear to be a little sincere? — Glenn Greenwald’s Dog (The Molested) (@Richard_Smegma) July 1, 2025

Doubtful. We all know they had a team of lawyers all over this making sure they checked all the boxes, and when you're trying to cover your own behind, sincerity isn't usually high on the priority list.

Lame lawyerspeak. They still don't care. But thank you for your service. — Tony Linares (@TonyLinaresPR) July 1, 2025

It is, but we do appreciate Scanlan's fierce commitment to fighting for the rights of women and girls.

Congratulations, nonetheless! You helped to bring this about. Take a victory lap, it's well deserved. — Helen Crabtree (@merecitizen1913) July 1, 2025

She did, and she does deserve a victory lap. One that's not in a pool competing against biological males. Well done, Paula.