Riot-loving, casket-carrying Tennessee 3 troll Justin Jones slimes Jason Aldean over 'vile, racist song'

Country star Jason Aldean is still being punished for the crime of denouncing left-wing violence and highlighting the purpose of the Second Amendment in his song, "Try That in a Small Town." The day before yesterday, he offered a look at what recent days have been like for him:

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far. As so many pointed out, I was present at Route 91-where so many lost their lives- and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart. Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences. My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to- that’s what this song is about.

He's clearly — and understandably — frustrated by the liberal pro-riot, anti-gun crowd mischaracterizing his song as well as who he is as a person and what he believes. It'd be nice if the mob could just put down their torches and pitchforks and stop shrieking long enough to actually listen to his message. But these are, quite frankly, not nice people we're dealing with. We're dealing with people like Shannon Watts, who's as intellectually dishonest as they come. And we're dealing with people like Justin Jones, who, like Shannon Watts, is a rabid gun control proponent who can't pass up a child's grave without slipping on his tap shoes and dancing on it.

You may remember Jones as one third of the "Tennessee Three," Tennessee Democratic State Representatives who encouraged rioters to storm the State Capitol and used the Covenant School Shooting as a personal stepping stone for their political (and television!) careers. Recall the time he brought a child-sized casket to work in order to make a statement about child victims of mass shootings as part of some twisted performance art intended to keep the spotlight not on the victims, but on himself. Jones made it abundantly clear that he's the kind of narcissistic POS that has come to be synonymous with so many far-left activists. The kind of far-left activists who will take offense to condemnations of violent riots and smear law-abiding citizens as the bad guys.

And for what it's worth, that's exactly what he did last night on Kaitlan Collins' CNN show, where he went off on Aldean's "vile, racist song." Transcript via Mediaite:

JONES: "There’s no accident that he filmed this in the site of the Murray County Courthouse where the race riot happened and where as well as the 1927 lynching of a young man who was 18 years old, Henry Cho occurred. This song is about normalizing racist, violence, vigilantism and white nationalism. And it’s about glorifying a south that we are moving forward from and that we’re trying to move forward from here in Tennessee." COLLINS: "And Aldean, obviously he didn’t write the song but clearly sings it and, look, for some of the lyrics we were looking at them earlier. One of them is, “cuss out a cop, spit in his face, stomp on the flag and light it up. Yeah, you think you’re tough. Well, try that in a small town.” Are those the lyrics that you’re referencing?" JONES: "Those lyrics and the lyric that says see how far you make it down the road? I mean, this is a lynching anthem! It’s an anthem that reminds me of the stories of young men like Trayvon Martin, Ralph Yarl, you know, young man Ahmaud Arbery, who were killed by the white vigilantes. I mean, this song is not about small towns, because if it was about small towns, where was Jason Aldean when the Murray County people are fighting for their clean water?"

Where's the evidence that Aldean (or most of the people who watched the music video) knew that the courthouse was the site of a lynching in 1927? Where's the evidence that Aldean's song is pro-lynching? That Aldean is racist?

There isn't any evidence to support any of what Jones claims about Aldean or "Try That in a Small Town," but Jones is making those claims anyway. And of course Kaitlan Collins, rather than pushing back against the obvious stupidity, is indulging him.

If Collins were actually interested in being honest with her viewers, she would've prepared to rebut Jones' bad-faith arguments. She certainly had time to come up with something, since Jones had tweeted about Aldean's song prior to his CNN appearance:

As Tennessee lawmakers, we have an obligation to condemn Jason Aldean’s heinous song calling for racist violence. What a shameful vision of gun extremism and vigilantism. We will continue to call for common sense gun laws, that protect ALL our children and communities. — Rep. Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) July 19, 2023

Jones makes it sound like Aldean is encouraging racist violence by ... singing about violence being bad (racist or otherwise). And what's "common sense" about gun laws that strip lawful gun owners of the right to protect their property and lives from people who are actually violent? When Justin Jones looks at the summer of 2020, he actually views the business owners as the enemy and the rioters threatening to get revenge on white people as the heroes. Insane.

Don’t let the same politicians tell you that a racist song is about supporting “small towns” while they allow rural hospitals to close without Medicaid expansion, defund public education in rural counties, and keep small town folks trapped in poverty with starvation wages… — Rep. Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) July 19, 2023

What the hell is he even talking about in that tweet? Like, seriously, what the hell?

Jones also retweeted Sheryl Crow's dumbass tweet shaming Aldean as well as this completely asinine take, because of course he did:

Jason Aldean shot this at the site where a white lynch mob strung Henry Choate up at the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tenn., after dragging his body through the streets with a car in 1927.



That's where Aldean chose to sing about murdering people who don't respect police. https://t.co/gBL7FlaBS2 pic.twitter.com/eGfmMc8HAI — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) July 17, 2023

That's not just dishonest and wrong; it's aggressively dishonest and wrong.

Wut? — Black Sheep With A Big Mouth (@zach4vikings) July 20, 2023

Hey little guy, I can’t find the racist part. Would you please post it? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) July 19, 2023

No, he most certainly will not post it. He can't post it. Because it literally doesn't exist.

Honestly, we hope so, too. We hate how litigious American society has become, but sometimes a libel lawsuit is exactly what you need to make society a little better. And there are certainly a lot of people who deserve to be defendants in a libel lawsuit right now. These people Aldean is dealing with right now are garbage. Justin Jones is garbage. Flaming, hypocritical garbage.

Hey @brotherjones_, will you condemn the famous BLM "protest tune" that says



"Young n--a on a warpath, and when I'm finished, it's gonna be a bloodbath of cops dying in LA"



Does that promote gun violence?



Or is Jason Aldean promoting self-defense the problem? Idiot pic.twitter.com/pznTkOwXbi — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) July 20, 2023

